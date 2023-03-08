Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ist sicherlich kein schlechtes Spiel, speziell wenn man auf Souls-Likes a la Sekiro steht. Dummerweise reiht sich der Titel auf dem PC in die lange Reihe verhunzter Releases ein. Immerhin ist nun ein erster Patch da.

Man rechnet im Grunde schon gar nicht mehr damit, direkt zum Release eine halbwegs einwandfreie PC-Version zocken zu können. Fast jeder Multiplattform-Release von The Callisto Protocol über Forsaken bis hin zu Blood Bowl 3 war technisch mangelhaft, vor allem im Hinblick auf die Performance. Auch Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ist da keine Ausnahme - der Titel bezog reichlich verbale Prügel von den verärgerten PC-Zockern.

Immerhin hat Team Ninja es nun gebacken bekommen, halbwegs schnell einen ersten Patch rauszujagen. Selbiger trägt die Versionsnummer 1.03 und ist sowohl für PC via Steam als auch Playstation erschienen, Xbox und Microsoft Store dürften in Kürze folgen.

Das Update nimmt sich einige der größeren Probleme zur Brust, allem voran die Kameraführung bei der Maussteuerung. Auch einige Crash-Situationen, fehlende Auflösungen und Probleme bei der Nutzung von Grafikkarten sollen behoben worden sein. Gleiches gilt für Probleme bei der Übernahme von Spielständen aus der Demo ins normale Spiel.

Hier die Patchnotes des Update 1.03 im Einzelnen:

All Platforms

Adjustments

Made it possible for guest players in Recruit (online multiplayer) sessions to skip cutscenes and leave the session after boss battles.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the player would not be able to progress beyond the area where they encounter Zhao Yun in the main battlefield “Two Chivalrous Heroes” if the saved data from the demo version had a specific progress status and was transferred to the full version.

Fixed a bug in which the special effects of equipment in the storehouse would be lost if the saved data from the demo version was transferred to the full version.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from re-entering the boss area of the main battlefield “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch” if both the player and Baishe had been defeated at the same time.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from obtaining the trophy/achievement “Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero” during online multiplayer sessions. Note: After the update is applied, this trophy/achievement can be obtained by clearing any of the main or sub battlefields.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when hitting enemies with the attacks “Falling Leaves” and “Scattered Leaves” while using dual halberds that had been decorated.

Fixed a bug that caused some graphics settings to be reset to the default settings each time the game was launched.