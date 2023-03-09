Rund einem Monat nach Release von Hogwarts Legacy hat Avalanche Studios nun nochmals ein fettes Update veröffentlicht. Der Patch behebt eine Reihe von Bugs und verbessert das Ray-Tracing.

Wer immer noch fleißig in Hogwarts unterwegs ist, wird vielleicht schon festgestellt haben, dass nun ein umfangreiches Update zu dem Spiel eingespielt wurde. Auch wenn das Spiel ohnhin schon relativ rund läuft, waren doch noch einige Kinken auszubügeln und auch technisch war noch Luft nach oben.

Das Update behebt nun eine ganze Reihe solcher Problemchen. Mit an Bord sind Bugfixes in verschiedenen Quests, bei Effekten und Audio sowie im User Interface, aber auch eine Optimierung der Ray-Tracing-Leistung vor allem auf dem PC. Auch eine ganze Reihe von Performance-Optimierungen und die Beseitung von Abstürzen stehen auf der Liste.

Hier die Patchnotes im Detail:

Hogwarts Legacy patch notes March 8, 2023 – PC

Build Version – 1126182

Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay, performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.

Bug Fixes:

PC Online Improve player account network registration and tracking. Fixed DLC related issues during pause menu, gear menu. Fixed DLC flying mount inventory issue potentially disappearing during a mission. Gameplay Missions Fixed blocker issue when unlocking the bandit camp cage before starting the mission. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-437. Fixed not being able to complete a quest during a specific conversation with Madam Kogawa missing from her desk. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-1173. Fixed avatar getting stuck between barrel and furnace by jumping or opening tool wheel. Fixed a duplication collision next to one of the store entrances. Fixed issue with waypoints being in the air instead of the ground within Hogsmeade. Fixed objective maker being over Fig properly after waiting period. Fixed missing exit prompt on some doors within Hogwarts. Fixed opening butterfly chests other than the intended ones for a quest doesn’t count toward mission progression. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-5620. Fixed butterflies to not appearing at the specified area to progress the mission again. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-4807. Fixed incorrect merge mission progression. Fixed stability issue in the Spoons in the Potion’s classroom. Fixed stars being present when focusing telescope during Astronomy class on low settings. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-3032. Fixed stars brightness and pop issues with Astronomy mini-games. Fixed shields not displaying correctly during Crossing Wands missions. Broom flight Fixed player getting trapped while mounting a broom or while rotating a statue. Fixed not landing on Viaduct bridge. Fixed mesh breaking when avatar mounts broom after teleporting in open area. Fixed flash and shuttering when mounting any broom. World Events Fixed wagon carts clipping into one another while avatar is blocking them. Fixed occasional respawning duplication of One Man Band in Hogsmeade. Characters Fixed issue with characters that do not have hair. VFX Fixed broom speed parameters. Fixed enemy shields not displaying correctly during Cross Wands missions. Fixed enemy shields disappearing after being hit several times. Fixed visibility of constellations at the astronomy table. Fixed Dark Wizard Extortionist AOE lightning VFX attack remaining on screen. Audio Fixed audio of waterfall in the cliffside based on avatars proximity. Update latest audio soundbanks. Resolved localization and VO selection properly playing correctly. UI Updated localization strings. Fixed female avatar face appearing different from the creation preview during gameplay. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-543. Fixed transition between UI purchase window and forced conversation with vendors. Fixed map showing wrong path to the map chamber. Fixed damaged being represented when enemy is hit with transformation and oppugno. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-4810. Improve tracking for Room of Requirement. Fixed Ansel issue when FOV is set too high. Fixed UI controller icons displaying correctly based on controller platform type. Cinematics Updated facial animations. Fixed NPC treadmilling during the House Cup. Fixed blurred texture and LOD pop. Fixed Avatar robes appearing before Fig makes them appear before the sorting ceremony. Raytracing Improve stability and performance after long play throughs. Improve VFX performance during while raytracing. Improve performance by batching and caching raytracing buffers. Removed fog volumes for better BVH performance. Fixed RTAO making decals black. Fixed directional light shadows. Fixed shadows on trees. Fixed performance of the culling of lights in the frontend. Save Game Fixed not being able to talk to Vendors during sequential saves after issue being patched. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-590, HL-5260. Fixed streaming in and out after getting the ‘Dung Bomb’ field guide and loading a manual save. Fixed an issue when turning off the title and loading an auto-save during final credits causing an infinite loading screen. Fixed voice pitch setting save issue with avatar. Performance and Stability Fixed streaming issues throughout Hogwarts. Fixed crash when common room is being shown to the player. Fixed crash with skeletal mesh. Fixed crash with deflection impacts. Fixed crash when reading dictionary files. Fixed performance when using ancient magic squash finisher on elevated Thornback Ambusher in Rune Door arena. Improve rendering performance of translucent objects. Fixed crash during a story graph. Fixed streaming of plants in the Slytherin Common Room. Fixed several memory leaks. Fixed crash with map icon state. Fixed crash with invalid UI. Fixed streaming out of the Great Hall while navigating Hogwarts. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-71. Fixed crash during audio occlusion checks around player. Fixed crash when using explosive barrels. Fixed crash when using Incendio spell. Fixed crash when using Accio, Confringo, or Stupefy spells. Fixed crash when updating gear items. Fixed crash recursive crash with Solomons shields. Fixed crash with mount zones. Fixed crash during combat cursed lifetime. Fixed crash during and spawning race on broom Fixed occlusion culling with doors opening and closing. Fixed occlusion culling issue. Fixed a crash when travelling to Professor Fig’s classroom. Fixed crashes related with Niagara and destructible related VFX. Fixed a crash with damage over time not registering correctly. Fixed crash spawning actor not being stored correctly. Fixed crash with spawning actors correctly. Fixed crash during character creation. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-232. Fixed optimization animation instancing. Fixed crash with moving stairs. Fixed crash with VFX after prolonged play throughs. Fixed crash related transformations in Overland. Fixed crash dealing with object state. Fixed crash with parry in combat. Fixed crash with VFX AOE. Fixed crash with hints. Fixed crash with achievements with an invalid online userid. Fixed crash while speaking to Rackham. Fixed crash when using Wingardium. Fixed performance drops experienced during longevity of the game. Fixed performance drop in Divination classroom. Improve VRAM usage specially for video cards with reduced memory. Fixed raytracing lighting performance in the frontend. Fixed using Ansel while a spell is being cast. Fixed using Ansel while the avatar is riding a broom. Updated shader compilation with latest PSO cache. Fixed lighting optimization with Nvidia drivers. Display Resolved 32:9 aspect ratio issue when using an Ultrawide monitor. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-260. Fixed Ansel issue when FOV is set too high. Miscellaneous Updated “Special Thanks” credits and legal lines. Updated minimum Nvidia and AMD video driver recommendations.



Hogwarts Legacy patch notes March 8, 2023 – PS5 and XSX

Build Version – 1125348

Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay, performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.

Bug Fixes:

General Online Improve player account network registration and tracking. Fixed DLC related issues during pause menu, gear menu. Fixed DLC flying mount inventory issue potentially disappearing during a mission. Gameplay Missions Fixed blocker issue when unlocking the bandit camp cage before starting the mission. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-437. Fixed not being able to complete a quest during a specific conversation with Madam Kogawa missing from her desk. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-1173. Fixed avatar getting stuck between barrel and furnace by jumping or opening tool wheel. Fixed a duplication collision next to one of the store entrances. Fixed issue with waypoints being in the air instead of the ground within Hogsmeade. Fixed objective maker being over Fig properly after waiting period. Fixed missing exit prompt on some doors within Hogwarts. Fixed opening butterfly chests other than the intended ones for a quest doesn’t count toward mission progression. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-5620. Fixed butterflies to not appearing at the specified area to progress the mission again. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-4807. Fixed incorrect merge mission progression. Fixed stability issue in the Spoons in the Potion’s classroom. Fixed stars being present when focusing telescope during Astronomy class on low settings. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-3032. Fixed stars brightness and pop issues with Astronomy mini-games. Fixed shields not displaying correctly during Crossing Wands missions. Broom flight Fixed player getting trapped while mounting a broom or while or rotating a statue. Fixed not landing on Viaduct bridge. Fixed mesh breaking when avatar mounts broom after teleporting in open area. Fixed flash and shuttering when mounting any broom. World Events Fixed wagon carts clipping into one another while avatar is blocking them. Fixed occasional respawning duplication of One-Man Band in Hogsmeade. Characters Fixed issue with characters that do not have hair. VFX Fixed broom speed parameters. Fixed enemy shields not displaying correctly during Cross Wands missions. Fixed enemy shields disappearing after being hit several times. Fixed visibility of constellations at the astronomy table. Fixed Dark Wizard Extortionist AOE lightning VFX attack remaining on screen. Audio Fixed audio of waterfall in the cliffside based on avatars proximity. Update latest audio sound banks. UI Updated localization strings Fixed female avatar face appearing different from the creation preview during gameplay. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-543. Fixed transition between UI purchase window and forced conversation with vendors. Fixed map showing wrong path to the map chamber. Fixed damaged being represented when enemy is hit with transformation and Ancient Magic Throw. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-4810. Improve tracking for Room of Requirement. Cinematics Updated facial animations. Fixed NPC treadmilling during the House Cup. Fixed blurred texture and LOD pop. Fixed Avatar robes appearing before Fig makes them appear before the sorting ceremony. Raytracing Improve stability and performance after long play throughs. Improve VFX performance during while raytracing. Improve performance by batching and caching raytracing buffers. Removed fog volumes for better BVH performance. Save Game Fixed not being able to talk to Vendors during sequential saves after issue being patched. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-590, HL-5260. Fixed streaming in and out after getting the ‘Dung Bomb’ field guide and loading a manual save. Fixed an issue when turning off the title and loading an auto-save during final credits causing an infinite loading screen. Fixed voice pitch setting save issue with avatar. Performance and Stability Fixed streaming issues throughout Hogwarts. Fixed crash when common room is being shown to the player. Fixed crash with skeletal mesh. Fixed crash with deflection impacts. Fixed crash when reading dictionary files. Fixed performance when using ancient magic squash finisher on elevated Thornback Ambusher in Rune Door arena. Improve rendering performance of translucent objects. Fixed crash during a story graph. Fixed streaming of plants in the Slytherin Common Room. Fixed several memory leaks. Fixed crash with map icon state. Fixed crash with invalid UI. Fixed streaming out of the Great Hall while navigating Hogwarts. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-71. Fixed crash during audio occlusion checks around player. Fixed crash when using explosive barrels. Fixed crash when using Incendio spell. Fixed crash when using Accio, Congringo, or Stupefy spells. Fixed crash when updating gear items. Fixed crash recursive crash with Solomons shields. Fixed crash with mount zones. Fixed crash during combat cursed lifetime. Fixed crash during and spawning race on broom. Fixed occlusion culling with doors opening and closing. Fixed occlusion culling issue. Fixed a crash when travelling to Professor Fig’s classroom. Fixed crashes related with Niagara and destructible related VFX. Fixed a crash with damage over time not registering correctly. Fixed crash spawning actor not being stored correctly. Fixed crash with spawning actors correctly. Fixed crash during character creation. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-232. Fixed optimization animation instancing. Fixed crash with moving stairs. Fixed crash with VFX after prolonged play throughs. Fixed crash related transformations in Overland. Fixed crash dealing with object state. Fixed crash with parry in combat. Fixed crash with VFX AOE. Fixed crash with hints. Fixed crash with achievements with an invalid online user id. Fixed crash while speaking to Rackham. Fixed crash when using Wingardium. Fixed performance drops experienced during longevity of the game. Fixed performance drop in Divination classroom. Miscellaneous Updated “Special Thanks” credits and legal lines.

PS5 Gameplay Characters Fixed character lip-sync animation when “Original Audio” is set. Cinematics Fixed localized VO not playing correctly when set to “Original Audio” is set. Controllers Improve LED effects. Activities and Game Help Improve Activities performance update and memory usage. Update to Game Help hints and videos.

XSX Cinematics Fixed black flickering on characters face. Fixed graphical glitches with Fig’s head when he first opens the door. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-29. Fixed shadow flicker in tea cup. Performance and Stability Improved frame rate performance issue when dismissing the contextual menu. Improve fidelity mode performance for smooth 30 FPS experience.

