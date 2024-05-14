News - Xbox Game Pass : Hellblade II & mehr - zahlreiche Top-Titel noch im Mai
- XSX
In der zweiten Hälfte des Monats Mai fährt Microsoft im Xbox Game Pass noch einmal schwere Geschütze auf. Reihenweise Titel kommen neu dazu, darunter auch sehr namhafte Vertreter.
Der prominenteste neue Titel in der zweiten Mai-Hälfte ist dabei sicherlich das neue Xbox-Exklusivspiel Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Der Action-Hoffnungsträger wird direkt zum Verkaufsstart am 21. Mai auch im Game Pass verfügbar sein und soll Abonnenten ebenfalls verzücken.
Andere namhafte Titel im weiteren Mai-Line-up sind zudem NHL 24, Immortals of Aveum oder Lords of the Fallen. Die Liste aller Neuzugänge bis Anfang Juni liest sich demnach wie folgt:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Mai – Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Mai – EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play
- 16. Mai – Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) EA Play
- 21. Mai – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 23. Mai – Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- 23. Mai – Hauntii (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. Mai – Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Mai – Humanity (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Mai – Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 04. Juni – Firework (PC)
- 04. Juni – Rolling Hills (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Größere Updates und frische DLC-Pakete gibt es indes für die im Game Pass vertretenen Spiele Vampire Survivors, Minecraft und Starfield, so dass ihr auch hier neuen Stoff an die Hand bekommt.
Im Gegenzug müsst ihr euch aber zum 31. Mai leider auch von einigen Spielen verabschieden. Erfreulich dabei: Ein ganz großer Name ist nicht darunter, so dass die Neuzugänge definitiv als höherwertig anzusehen sind, als die Abgänge im Spiele-Abo.
Folgende Titel verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Mai 2024:
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Farworld Pioneers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Pac-man Museum+ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Little Witch in the Woods (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
