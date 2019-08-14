Seit Ende Juli 2019 ist der neue Shooter Wolfenstein: Youngblood offiziell erhältlich, doch das Entwicklerteam hat sich seither keineswegs auf die faule Haut gelegt. Ein neues Update soll in Kürze ein von Fans gewünschtes Feature mit sich bringen.
Machine Games werkelt weiter an der Optimierung von Wolfenstein: Youngblood und hört dabei auch auf die Wünsche der Fans. Später in dieser Woche soll daher der Patch auf Version 1.0.4 veröffentlicht werden, der dann auch ein von der Community ersehntes Feature mit sich bringen wird.
Der Nazi-Shooter erhält nämlich künftig eine Pause-Funktion im Offline-Modus spendiert. Wer während des Zockens beispielsweise eine kurze Pinkelpause einlegen möchte, der kann das Spiel nach der Installation des Updates vorübergehend einfach pausieren.
Damit aber nicht genug, denn auch andere bislang noch bestehende Probleme werden angegangen, insbesondere in Zusammenhang mit dem Ziel, eine vollständige, 100-prozentige Komplettierung des Titels zu erreichen.
Der Release des Updates dürfte zunächst auf dem PC erfolgen, PS4- und Xbox-One-Version sollten einige Tage später nachfolgen. Wann es das Update dann auch auf der Switch gibt, soll zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben werden.
Nach dem Patch soll zudem auch schon Version 1.0.5 relativ zeitnah nachfolgen und auch diesbezüglich gewährten die Macher einen ersten Ausblick. Unter anderem wird man in diesem nachfolgenden Update auch die Spielschwierigkeit und Probleme beim Spielfortschritt beheben.
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Update 1.0.4 Patch Notes
Gameplay – All Platforms
- Added ability to pause the game in OFFLINE mode only. Dev Note: Although we have tested this feature extensively, if you encounter any issues please let us know by submitting a support ticket.
- Removed the ability to open padlocked doors from the wrong side, as this was causing some issues with mission progression
- Client players will once again take normal damage from environmental explosions (fire extinguishers, fuel tanks, etc.)
- Players will now correctly be able to catch friendly and enemy grenades after taking the Grenade God upgrade
- Client players were having health and ammo fully restored in some circumstances after picking up a heavy weapon
- Uberhammer projectiles will now explode properly under all conditions
- Fixed an issue where one player could end up rotated in the wrong direction while interacting with elevator levers
Art and Graphics – All Platforms
- Improved the animation when viewing your sister opening Shared Life crates (eliminates teleporting)
- Fixed a variety of audio issues, including resolving audio dropouts after equipping the flashlight weapon upgrade on the Kugelgewehr
User Interface – All Platforms
- The Protohund marker for “Destroy the Protohund” and “Collect the Box” missions will no longer appear on the minimap when the mission is not set to active
- Opening the Journal while activating fast travel now interrupts fast travel. This corrects a variety of issues with loading and UI
Fixed a reticle issue that could cause your weapon crosshair in Wolfenstein: Youngblood to appear when playing the “classic” Wolfstone 3D arcade game in the Paris Catacombs
- Corrected an issue that could cause “Call for Help” to not be available after using a Shared Life. “Call for Help” should now be available if the player is down but their sister is alive
- Fixed an issue when performing certain actions while opening the in-game options menu that could cause the camera to become permanently tilted
Xbox One
- Fixed an issue that was causing some players to create an Online game even though they chose the Offline option
Audio – All Platforms
Online Co-op – All Platforms
- Fixed a network packet issue that could cause session disconnects when too many explosions occurred in co-op, resulting in players getting dropped from their co-op game
- Resolved crash that could happen with the Client in a co-op game used Crush, then immediately performed a melee attack on the enemy
PC
- Fixed the error message players would receive if their Steam Privacy settings were set to Friends Only. Note that your Steam profile must be set to Public in order to view Steam friends through the in-game invite menu
Miscellaneous Bug Fixes – All Platforms
- Enemies will no longer float in midair next to the walkways in Lab X
- The last used weapon was not being properly equipped when the player dropped a heavy weapon
- Resolved issue where enemies could become stuck floating during the “Lothar and Juju’s trap” mission
PC
- Changed “Could Not Write Crash Dump” error message to be more descriptive. Crash Dumps are files that contain information relating to a crash; this message would appear any time a crash occurred—which could occur for different reasons—and may have led to confusion that “Could Not Write Crash Dump” was a specific error. As these files tend to be large (~58mb) Crash Dump writing remains off by default. The new message gives explicit instructions on how to turn on Crash Dump writing should you choose to assist in diagnosing the cause of your crash
Update 1.0.5 Preview
Addresses various game difficulty and progression issues based on feedback:
- Additional checkpoints
- Difficulty adjustments across the board, especially in boss fights
- Addressing the feeling some players have expressed that some enemies feel like “bullet sponges”
- Adding additional ammo throughout the game
- An option to toggle enemy health bars on/off
- Making it easier to get 100% game completion
