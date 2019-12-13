News - The Game Awards 2019 : Sekiro räumt ab: Alle Gewinner im Überblick!
Mit den The Game Awards 2019 ist nun das letzte große Spiele-Event des Jahres abgewickelt worden. Neben den zahlreichen Premieren und Ankündigungen war natürlich die eigentliche Preisverleihung im Fokus. Groß abgeräumt hat dabei das Action-Epos Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
Das Action-Epos Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice war der große Gewinner bei den The Game Awards 2019 in der vergangenen Nacht. Das neue Spiel von den Dark-Souls-Machern von From Software heimste den Titel als das Game of the Year ein und verwies die namhafte Konkurrenz auf die weiteren Plätze. Daneben bekam das Spiel auch in der Kategorie Best Action/Adventure den begehrten Award.
Die meisten Auszeichnungen in diesem Jahr gab indes der Kulttitel Disco Elysium, der gleich in vier verschiedenen Kategorien aus der Show ging. Im Folgenden ein Überblick über alle Gewinner bei den The Game Awards 2019:
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Best Action-Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legends of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Art Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Best Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
Best Score/Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch/The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope/Control
- Laura Bailey/Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen/Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta/Control
- Norman Reedus/Death Stranding
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- GRINDSTONE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Best RPG Game
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy 14
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Best VR/AR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends</li>
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- The Division 2
Fresh Indie Game
- ZA / UM – Disc Elysium
- Nomada Studio – Gris
- Deadtoast Entertainment – My Friend Pedro
- Mobuis Digital – Outer Wilds
- Nega Crit – Slay the Spire
- House House – Untilted Goose Game
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Content Creator of the Year
- Courage (Jack Dunlop)
- Dr. Lupo (Benjamin Lupo)
- Ewok (Soleil Wheeler)
- Grefg (David Martinez)
- Shroud (Michael Grzsiek)
eSports Coach
- Eric “Adren” Hoag – Team Liquid – CS:GO
- Bu-Ri “Cain” Jang – team Liquid – LoL
- Fabien “Grabbz” Lohmann – G2 eSports – LoL
- Kin “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun – SK Telecom T1, LoL
- Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz – OG – Dota 2
- Danny “Zonic: Sorsensen – Astarlis – CS:GO
eSports Event
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
eSports Game of the Year
- CS:GO
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
eSports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex “Goldeboy” Medez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
eSports Player
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdork – Immortals – Fortnite
- Lees” Faker” Sang-Hyeok – SK Telecom – LoL
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic – G2 ESPORTS – LoL
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev – Natus Vincere – CSGO
- Jay “Sinatraa” Won – San Fransico Shock – Overwatch
eSports Team
- Astralis – CS:GO
- G2 EsportS – LoL
- OG – DOTA2
- San Francisco Shock – Overwatch League
- Team Liquid – CS:GO
