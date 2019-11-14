Der Start der PC-Fassung von Red Dead Redemption 2 war lange herbei gesehnt worden, doch als es soweit war, hatte der Titel mit allerhand Performance-Problemen und Abstürzen zu kämpfen. Rockstar bessert jetzt per Patch nach.

Die PC-Fassung von Red Dead Redemption 2 war alles andere als fehlerfrei, als diese kürzlich veröffentlicht wurde. Nutzer klagten über allerhand Probleme, darunter Abstürze und Performance-Schwierigkeiten. Jetzt hat Rockstar Games das bislang umfassendste Update für die PC-Version veröffentlicht und will viele Probleme davon angehen.

Der neue Patch hievt das Spiel auf Version 1.14 und kann ab sofort heruntergeladen werden. Dazu müsst ihr 2,91 GB an Daten durch eure Leitung jagen. Unter anderem soll vor allen Dingen das Problem der stotternden Darstellung angegangen werden. Dieses wurde laut Rockstar durch bestimmte Konfigurationen von NVIDIA-GPUs im Zusammenspiel mit 4- oder 6-Kern-CPUs hervorgerufen. Das Update sollte erste Linderung verschaffen und bringt einen Workaround mit sich, während Rockstar mit NVIDIA in Zusammenarbeit weiter an der abschließenden Behebung arbeitet.

Im Übrigen gibt es viele Problembehebungen in Zusammenhang mit der Vulkan-Plattaform sowie das Ausmerzen diverser Absturzursachen. Dazu gesellen sich Interface-, Stabilitäts- und generelle Verbesserungen.

Die Änderungen des Patch 1.14 im Überblick:

Graphics and performance

Added an additional launch argument (-cpuLoadRebalancing) to rebalance workload on the CPU cores and avoid hitting an edge-case in certain NVIDIA graphics card drivers that causes significant stalls on 4-core and 6-core CPUs

Added improvements for performance and stability on graphics cards with 4GB of VRAM or less when using Vulkan

Fixed an issue that resulted in audio stuttering and sound drops on some CPUs when using Vulkan

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphics problems when using Fullscreen mode on systems with multiple displays

Fixed an issue that resulted in the game becoming stuck in Windowed Borderless mode instead of Fullscreen mode if the game lost focus or certain graphics settings were changed under DirectX 12

Fixed issues that resulted in the incorrect detection of devices and problems switching between SDR and HDR modes. Players who previously encountered these issues should enable HDR through the Windows Display Settings prior to launching the game

Fixed an issue that resulted in the game launching in a window larger than the maximum resolution of the attached display when using Windowed display mode

Improved the auto-detection of system hardware so that the recommended default graphics settings will provide higher performance

Fixed an issue that resulted in the game setting a default graphics preset that was unsupported by the amount of available VRAM on some graphics cards, preventing the game from launching

Fixed an issue that resulted in VRAM usage estimation for pending settings changes to be slightly different to the actual usage once the settings were applied

Added a separate option to enable tessellation on tree models within the Graphics settings menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in reduced performance when switching between different graphics settings presets without restarting the system

Fixed an issue that affected the brightness of Photo Mode images that were captured in HDR after editing them using the Social Club menu

Fixed issues with some full-screen effects and Photo Mode filters when using a display aspect ratio other than 16:9

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphics artifacts in mirror reflections when using Multisample Anti-Aliasing (MSAA)

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphics artifacts on the Pause Menu Map when using Multisample Anti-Aliasing (MSAA )

Fixed issues with rendering and lighting that occurred with some waterfalls

Fixed issues with rendering that occurred with a Story Mode character

Fixed an issue that resulted in flickering graphics artifacts on some systems using multiple graphics cards

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphical corruption during the theater shows in Saint Denis

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphics artifacts to appear when rendering some light reflections

Fixed an issue that affected the rendering of the Pause Menu background after changing the display resolution

Fixed an issue that resulted in reduced world detail at long distance when using items that allow zooming, such as scopes and binoculars

Fixed an issue that resulted in rendering issues with shadows on some parts of the terrain

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphics artifacts that could occur with some hair/fur rendering when using Multisample Anti-Aliasing (MSAA)

Improved the performance rendering some in-game particle effects

Improved the performance rendering of trails when in snowy areas of the game

Fixed an issue that resulted in the partial rendering of the Pause Menu while some graphics settings were active

Stability

Fixed issues that resulted in crashes during game startup and logo screen

Fixed issues that resulted in crashes when changing graphics settings or switching back and forth between presets

Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes during the initial boot of the game in the Windowed display mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when switching between Windowed and Fullscreen display modes on some graphics cards

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when the game window lost focus or as a result of using Alt+Tab

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when attempting to load an autosave on some systems

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when repeatedly transitioning between Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Fixed issues that resulted in crashes when attempting to quit the game

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash on some systems when connecting and disconnecting input devices with the game running

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when attempting to switch weapons in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when opening the HDR Calibration screen with some combinations of graphics cards and displays

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when using the mouse to switch between categories in the Satchel menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in the game freezing when applying remapped keyboard inputs through the Settings menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in an infinite loading screen when exiting the Settings menu and returning to the Landing Page

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when playing Story Mode while offline

Fixed crashes and stability issues that resulted in the error “Red Dead Redemption 2 exited unexpectedly” during gameplay

Fixed an issue with attempting to join another player’s Red Dead Online session with a different control scheme or lock-on type that resulted in networking issues

Fixed an issue that prevented the Red Dead Redemption 2 desktop shortcut from correctly launching the game

Control and UI

Improved mouse support in some Store menus

Fixed an issue that resulted in a black screen during the initial boot of the game rather than the loading bar

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to equip emotes in Red Dead Online while using the mouse

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Map in the Pause Menu being cut off when changing the game resolution

Fixed an issue that resulted in player overhead displays to appear in the incorrect position on displays other than 16:9 aspect ratio in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that prevented some keyboard inputs from being remapped

Fixed an issue that resulted in some incorrect text and warning screens to appear when when remapping keyboard inputs

Fixed issues that resulted in problems with scrolling in parts of the user interface

Fixed an issue that resulted in some menus not displaying input controls, including Safe Zone and Brightness Calibration screens

Fixed issues with keyboard text input when using some languages

Fixed issues that resulted in the red selection highlight disappearing while browsing through menus

Fixed issues that resulted in problems with mouse selection, or erratic cursor movement when browsing some menus

Fixed an issue with keyboard navigation of the Pause Map after selecting a blip/icon.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to complete some actions while inspecting weapons

Fixed an issue that resulted in save game information to be missing from the Load Game menu

Fixed issues with text input of non-Latin characters and added support for more input methods

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Pause Map moving position after placing a waypoint

Fixed an issue that resulted in difficulty aiming with a mouse, especially at low DPI settings

Fixed issues that resulted in incorrectly sized, overlapping or misaligned user interface elements under different display resolutions

Fixed an issue that resulted in the loss of previous selections when navigating back and forth between menus

Fixed an issue that resulted in redundant options in the Keyboard and Mouse submenu of the Controls menu

General

Improved the stability and result consistency of the in-game Benchmark Tool

Fixed an issue that resulted in players appearing underneath the world when in the lobby screen while playing some Red Dead Online content

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect performance of the ‘Tap and Hold Speed Control’ accessibility feature while using keyboard and mouse controls in First Person camera mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in camera stuttering when using the mouse to look around while sprinting

Fixed an issue that caused problems with the fishing minigame when running at high framerates