Neben den GDC Awards sind Anfang des neuen Spielejahres immer auch die DICE Awards wichtig und zählen zu den renommiertesten Auszeichnungen der Spielebranche. Jetzt wurden die Nominierten bekannt gegeben - und God of War wird ein gehöriges Wörtchen mitreden!
Wenn die Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) am 13. Februar 2019 zum mittlerweile 22. Mal die renommierten DICE Awards verleiht, dann geht das PS4-exklusive Action-Epos God of War als einer der großen Favoriten ins Rennen. Im Vorfeld wurden nämlich nun die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben, und der Sony-Titel ist satte 12 (!) Mal in den verschiedenen Kategorien vertreten.
Zu diesen Kategorien zählt natürlich auch wieder die des Game of the Year, in welcher God of War daher zwangsläufig zu den Favoriten zählt. Gesucht wird der Nachfolger von The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, das bei den DICE Awards 2018 diesen Titel einheimsen konnte. Neben God of War haben unter anderem auch Spider-Man und Red Dead Redemption 2 die Chance, die Königskategorie zu gewinnen.
Für Sonys PS4 war es offenbar generell ein sehr gutes Exklusiv-Jahr, denn mit Spider-Man wurde ein weiterer PS4-Hit gleich elf Mal nominiert. Das Western-Epos Red Dead Redemption 2 bringt es insgesamt auch acht Nominierungen.
Alle Nominierungen im Überblick:
Game of the Year
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- God of War
- GRIS
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Moss
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- GRIS
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
- God of War (Atreus)
- God of War (Kratos)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Detroit: Become Human
- Forgotton Anne
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Tetris Effect
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
- Battlefield V
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Moss
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Florence
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Battlefield V
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Celeste
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Adventure Game of the Year
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Family Game of the Year
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Kirby Star Allies
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Unravel Two
Fighting Game of the Year
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- SOULCALIBUR VI
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Racing Game of the Year
- Forza Horizon 4
- F1 2018
- Wreckfest
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Monster Hunter World
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 19
- Mario Tennis Aces
- MLB The Show 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Bad North
- Frostpunk
- Into the Breach
- Northgard
- RimWorld
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders
- Tónandi
- Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Moss
- Sprint Vector
- Transference
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Celeste
- Florence
- Into the Breach
- Minit
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
- Dandara
- Donut County
- Dragalia Lost
- Florence
- Oddmar
Online Game of the Year
- Fortnite
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Laser League
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Sea of Thieves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Florence
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
