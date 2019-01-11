God of War führt die Nominierungen an

Neben den GDC Awards sind Anfang des neuen Spielejahres immer auch die DICE Awards wichtig und zählen zu den renommiertesten Auszeichnungen der Spielebranche. Jetzt wurden die Nominierten bekannt gegeben - und God of War wird ein gehöriges Wörtchen mitreden!

Wenn die Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) am 13. Februar 2019 zum mittlerweile 22. Mal die renommierten DICE Awards verleiht, dann geht das PS4-exklusive Action-Epos God of War als einer der großen Favoriten ins Rennen. Im Vorfeld wurden nämlich nun die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben, und der Sony-Titel ist satte 12 (!) Mal in den verschiedenen Kategorien vertreten.

Zu diesen Kategorien zählt natürlich auch wieder die des Game of the Year, in welcher God of War daher zwangsläufig zu den Favoriten zählt. Gesucht wird der Nachfolger von The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, das bei den DICE Awards 2018 diesen Titel einheimsen konnte. Neben God of War haben unter anderem auch Spider-Man und Red Dead Redemption 2 die Chance, die Königskategorie zu gewinnen.

Für Sonys PS4 war es offenbar generell ein sehr gutes Exklusiv-Jahr, denn mit Spider-Man wurde ein weiterer PS4-Hit gleich elf Mal nominiert. Das Western-Epos Red Dead Redemption 2 bringt es insgesamt auch acht Nominierungen.

Alle Nominierungen im Überblick:

Game of the Year

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War

GRIS

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

GRIS

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)

God of War (Atreus)

God of War (Kratos)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotton Anne

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Florence

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Kirby Star Allies

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

SOULCALIBUR VI

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4

F1 2018

Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19

Mario Tennis Aces

MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Northgard

RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders

Tónandi

Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

Dandara

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence

Oddmar

Online Game of the Year

Fortnite

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn