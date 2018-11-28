Treyarch hat das nächste größere Update zum populären Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII veröffentlicht und dabei vorherige Gerüchte um neue Kartenvarianten bestätigt.
Entwickler Treyarch hat das neueste Update für Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII zur Verfügung gestellt und im Zuge dessen via Reddit nun auch das komplette Patch-Log veröffentlicht. Dabei bestätigt man aufgrund von Datamining in Umlauf gelangte Gerüchte, wonach zwei frische Kartenvarianten in den Startlöchern stehen würden.
Auf allen unterstützten Plattformen könnt ihr euch im Multiplayer-Modus nun auf den neuen Maps "Seaside Sunset" und "Firing Range Night" tummeln. Zwei der beliebtesten und am häufigsten gespielten Karten im Shooter bekommen dabei ein Nachtszenario spendiert und bleiben bis auf Weiteres ohne zeitliche Befristung in der Kartenrotation.
Spieler auf der PlayStation 4 dürfen sich über das Debüt der Safeguard-Playlist im Multiplayer-Part freuen. Dabei müsst ihr einen Roboter in gegnerisches Territorium geleiten und gleichzeitig das gegnerische Team eben davon abhalten. In der Featured-Kategorie wurden auf allen Plattformen außerdem die drei neuen Playlists Hardcore Nuketown, Mercenary Objective Moshpit und Chaos Hardpoint untergebracht.
Während es im Zombies-Modus mehr oder weniger nur Stabilitätsverbesserungen gibt, erhalten Spieler im Blackout-Modus ab sofort das Bowie Knife an die Hand. Dieses ermöglicht euch auch Kills mit einem einzigen Treffer.
Das komplette Patch-Log im Überblick:
SUMMARY
Multiplayer
Safeguard playlist (PS4).
Seaside Sunset and Firing Range Night MP maps.
Hardcore Nuketown, Chaos Hardpoint, and Mercenary Objective Moshpit playlists.
Exploit/bug fixes for Nuketown and Summit.
Blackout
Zombies Origins Character Missions (PS4).
Blightfather Event with lower health in Solos and Duos (PS4).
Bowie Knife now available on all platforms.
Zombies
Stability fixes across all maps.
General
Specialist HQ and After Action Report improvements.
ALL PLATFORMS
We’ve made the following changes on all platforms (version 262.34(54).22.0.28.0.16542 on PC):
MULTIPLAYER
Playlists
Featured Playlist changed to Safeguard (PS4) / Hardcore Mercenary Moshpit (Xbox One and PC).
Hardcore Nuketown added to Featured category.
Chaos Hardpoint added to Featured category.
Hardpoints spawn in a random order
Score increases with each teammate on the Hardpoint
Score limit increased to 1000
6v6
Mercenary Objective Moshpit added to Featured category.
Domination, Hardpoint, Control, Search & Destroy, Heist
No parties allowed
5v5
Maps
Added Seaside Sunset and Firing Range Night to all playlists.
Closed exploits in Nuketown that allowed Ruin to grapple outside of the map.
Resolved an issue where the scoreboard would flash on screen after ending a game on Nuketown.
Resolved an issue on Summit that allowed Care Packages deployed on a ramp in the eastern part of the map to float.
Create-a-Class
Resolved an issue that removed an attachment from weapons with maximum attachments and a Clan Tag or Kill Counter equipped.
Challenges
Tactical Mask Challenge now properly tracks kills while an enemy Counter UAV is active.
BLACKOUT
Weapons
Bowie Knife now available in Equipment Stashes, as a random drop from killing Zombies, and as a randomized item spawn in Zombies-themed locations on all platforms.
Character Missions
Zombies Origins Character Missions (Dempsey, Nikolai, Takeo, Richtofen) now available to find and complete (PS4).
Playlists
Blightfather event enabled in all playlists (PS4).
Reduced the health of the Blightfather in Solo and Duo playlists.
ZOMBIES
Gameplay
IX
Resolved an issue where sliding under a Blade Trap without taking damage would not contribute to another player’s challenge.
Stability
General
Fixed a crash that could occur occasionally when using Anywhere But Here.
Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player disconnected while another player was downed.
Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player disconnected during Fast Travel.
IX
Fixed a crash that could occur when killing enemies with traps in IX.
Fixed additional crashes related to a player helping another with challenges in IX.
GENERAL
Specialist Headquarters
Improved Torque tutorial mission scripting.
After Action Report
After Action Report in Multiplayer and Blackout will now display all earned Tier Rewards and allow the player to scroll through the Tier Rewards menu.
