Fans haben abgestimmt, nun stehen sie fest. Das sind die besten Spiele der EGX 2016 gewesen.

Der First-Person-Weltkriegs-Shooter Battlefield 1 und der vielversprechende Retro-Platformer Yooka-Laylee wurden von Besuchern der EGX 2016 zu den Top-Titeln der britischen Messe gewählt. DICE' nächster Titel räumte die Auszeichnung "Game of the Show" ab, während das bunte Hüpfabenteuer von Playtonic Games die Indie-Liga "Rezzed Zone Games of the Show" anführt. Unter "Games of the Show" belegte Yooka-Laylee zusätzlich den siebten Platz vor Tekken 7, Titanfall 2 und Destiny: Rise of Iron. Die folgenden Titel konnten sich aus der Konkurrenz von 150 Spielen durchsetzen. Die EGX 2016 fand vergangene Woche statt und lockte rund 75.000 Besucher.

Top 10 EGX Games of the Show

Top 10 Rezzed Zone Games of the Show

01. Yooka-Laylee (Team17 / Playtonic)

02. Gang Beasts (Boneloaf)

03. Overcooked (Team17 / Ghost Town Games)

04. Sniper Elite 4 (Sold Out / Rebellion)

05. Battlezone (Rebellion)

06. Snake Pass (Sumo Digital)

07. Worms W.M.D (Team17)

08. Nature’s Zombie Apocalypse (Aniode)

09. Aragami (Merge Games)

10. Windlands (Psytec Games)