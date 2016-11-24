Ubisoft feiert sein 30-jähriges Bestehen munter weiter. Nachdem man zuvor schon monatlich ein kostenfreies PC-Spiel veröffentlichte, folgt nun die neue Aktion namens 30-Tage-Geschenkparade.
Ab dem heutigen 24. November läuft die 30-Tage-Geschenkparade bis zum 23. Dezember 2016 - also quasi bis zum Weihnachtsfest. In diesem Zeitraum dürft ihr euch auf kostenlose Spiele, digitale Assets, Rabatte auf ausgewählte Ubisoft-Produkte im Ubisoft Store und mehr freuen.
Jeden Tag gibt es im Zuge der Aktion ein neues Geschenk. Manche Angebot sind jedoch zeitlich oder mengenmäßig begrenzt, so dass sich ein regelmäßiger Blick auf die offizielle Webseite 30days.ubi.com lohnt. Weitere Details zur Aktion gibt es im UbiBlog sowie auch über die offiziellen Social-Network-Kanäle.
Update: Findige Nutzer haben den Quellcode bei Ubisoft geknackt und via Reddit schon jetzt die komplette Übersicht der diversen Goodies veröffentlicht. Demnach dürft ihr euch auf Folgendes freuen:
- Day 1 (Today - 24/11) : Rayman Classic on Mobile: Android - iOS
- Day 2 (25/11) : 30% off Ubisoft Games
- Day 3 (26/11) : Exclusive Collection of E3 2016 Cards
- Day 4 (27/11) : Ubi30 Exclusive GIF
- Day 5 (28/11) : For Honor GIFs
- Day 6 (29/11) : Ubi30 360 Image
- Day 7 (30/11) : Just Dance Greeting Card
- Day 8 (01/12) : Ubisoft DIY Advent Calendar
- Day 9 (02/12) : Steep Wallpaper
- Day 10 (03/12) : Exclusive Digital Posters from E3 2016
- Day 11 (04/12) : Rabbids Holiday Goodies
- Day 12 (05/12) : WWW Wallpaper
- Day 13 (06/12) : Ubisoft Cocktail recipes
- Day 14 (07/12) : Free Assassin's Creed 3 on PC
- Day 15 (08/12) : Ubisoft Wrapping Paper
- Day 16 (09/12) : 300 games Giveaway: 300 copies of 3 of the latest Ubisoft titles (1 game per person, first come first serve)
- Day 17 (10/12) : Watch_Dogs 2 Wallpaper
- Day 18 (11/12) : Ubisoft gift tags
- Day 19 (12/12) : Ubisoft Dessert recipes
- Day 20 (13/12) : Ghost Recon GIFs
- Day 21 (14/12) : Wallpaper for mobile
- Day 22 (15/12) : Free Prince of Persia on PC
- Day 23 (16/12) : Free Rayman Legends on PC
- Day 24 (17/12) : Free Splinter Cell on PC
- Day 25 (18/12) : Free The Crew on PC
- Day 26 (19/12) : Rayman GIF
- Day 27 (20/12) : Steep GIF
- Day 28 (21/12) : Exclusive 2017 Digital Holiday Cards
- Day 29 (22/12) : Ubi30 Wallpaper
- Day 30 (23/12) : Ubisoft Holiday decorations
