Fans von Tom Clancy's The Division und solche, die es gerne werden wollen, dürfen jubeln: Bei den Jungs und Mädels von Gamesplanet ist derzeit nicht nur das Hauptspiel, sondern auch diverse zusätzliche Inhalte stark reduziert.
Euch erwarten folgende Angebote bei Gamesplanet:
- Tom Clancy's The Division (-25%) 37,49€
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Streets of New York Outfits Pack (-15%) 12,47€
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Upper East Side Outfits Pack (-10%) 4,49€
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Underground (-20%) 11,99€
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Sports Fan Outfits Pack (-10%) 4,49€
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Marine Forces Outfits Pack (-10%) 4,49€
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Frontline Outfits Pack (-10%) 4,49€
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Military Specialists Outfits Pack (-10%) 4,49€
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Survival (-20%) 11,99€
- Tom Clancy's The Division Season Pass (-20%) 31,99€
Bei den Angeboten handelt es sich jeweils um die PC-Version als Uplay Key.
