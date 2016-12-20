News - Tom Clancy's The Division : Hauptspiel + weitere Inhalte jetzt vergünstigt

  • PC
  • PS4
  • One
Fans von Tom Clancy's The Division und solche, die es gerne werden wollen, dürfen jubeln: Bei den Jungs und Mädels von Gamesplanet ist derzeit nicht nur das Hauptspiel, sondern auch diverse zusätzliche Inhalte stark reduziert.

Euch erwarten folgende Angebote bei Gamesplanet:

Bei den Angeboten handelt es sich jeweils um die PC-Version als Uplay Key.

Tom Clancy's The Division - Überleben DLC Launch Trailer
Anlässlich der morgigen Veröffentlichung der Überleben-Erweiterung zu The Division hat Ubisoft nun den Launch-Trailer verfügbar gemacht.

Tom Clancy's The Division
