Bereits vor dem Wochenende ist ein Patch für Titanfall 2 erschienen, der ein paar Änderungen am Balancing mit sich gebracht hat.
Falls ihr in letzter Zeit regelmäßig Titanfall 2 im Mehrspielermodus spielt, sind euch eventuell Änderungen am Balancing aufgefallen. Denn bereits am Freitag wurde ein Update veröffentlicht, das ein paar Änderungen am Spiel vorgenommen hat.
Im folgenden offiziellen Change-Log könnt ihr sehen, was sich genau geändert hat:
General
- Map Hack: Rebalanced Map Hack so that player locations will now pulse instead of always on. We’ll continue to look into this boost and will modify it further if it continues to cause frustration
- Rebalanced Legion
- Rebalanced Tone
- You can now play private match solo
Pilot changes
- Anti-Titan and Grenadier weapons once again restore ammo when embarking into your Titan
- Rebalanced Amped LMGs
Last Titan Standing
- Fixed an issue with bad start spawns on Exoplanet
- Fixed an issue that was causing round 1 to start while people were still connecting
Menus
- Fixed an issue with camos that would result in players not being able to clear the “NEW” message
