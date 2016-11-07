Bereits vor dem Wochenende ist ein Patch für Titanfall 2 erschienen, der ein paar Änderungen am Balancing mit sich gebracht hat.

Falls ihr in letzter Zeit regelmäßig Titanfall 2 im Mehrspielermodus spielt, sind euch eventuell Änderungen am Balancing aufgefallen. Denn bereits am Freitag wurde ein Update veröffentlicht, das ein paar Änderungen am Spiel vorgenommen hat.

Im folgenden offiziellen Change-Log könnt ihr sehen, was sich genau geändert hat:

General

Map Hack: Rebalanced Map Hack so that player locations will now pulse instead of always on. We’ll continue to look into this boost and will modify it further if it continues to cause frustration

Rebalanced Legion

Rebalanced Tone

You can now play private match solo

Pilot changes

Anti-Titan and Grenadier weapons once again restore ammo when embarking into your Titan

Rebalanced Amped LMGs

Last Titan Standing

Fixed an issue with bad start spawns on Exoplanet

Fixed an issue that was causing round 1 to start while people were still connecting

Menus

Fixed an issue with camos that would result in players not being able to clear the “NEW” message