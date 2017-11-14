Die Game Awards haben sich binnen kurzer Zeit zur wichtigsten Spieleauszeichnung überhaupt entwickelt. Nun wurden die Nominierten für die diesjährige Ausgabe bekannt gegeben.

Für das Game of the Year nominiert: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Wie gewohnt werden die Game Awards 2017 Anfang Dezember in zahlreichen Kategorien vergeben - dieses Mal am 07. Dezember 2017. Die Königskategorie ist wie gewohnt die des "Game of the Year". Um diesen Award werden sich die Titel Horizon: Zero Dawn, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Persona 5, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds und Super Mario Odyssey streiten.

Vor allen Dingen Horizon, Zelda und Super Mario stechen dabei heraus, denn die drei Spiele sind neben Destiny 2 die einzigen Titel, die gleich in sechs Kategorien nominiert wurden.

Alle Nominierten im Überblick:

Game of the Year

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Narrative

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Nier: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Art Direction

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Best Score / Music

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Nier: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Audio Design

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon: Zero Dawn

Brian Bloom as BJ Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Games for Impact Award

Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs, ARTE)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Please Knock on my Door (Levall Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

GTA Online (Rockstar Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Best Mobile Game

Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)

Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo Games)

Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)

Super Mario Run (Nintendo)

Best Handheld Game

Ever Oasis (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam / Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom / Nintendo)

Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best VR Game

Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Lone Echo / Echo Arena (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Superhot VR (Superhot Team)

Best Action Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activison)

Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best RPG

Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy 15 (Square Enix Business Division 2 / Square Enix)

Nier: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco / Ubisot)

Best Fighting Game

ARMS (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)

Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Family Game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)

Sonic Mania (PagodaWest Games + Headcannon / Sega)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Halo Wars 2 (Creative Assembly + 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)

Total War: Warhammer 2(Creative Assembly / Sega)

Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)

Best Sports / Racing Game

Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

FIFA 18 (EA Vancouver / EA)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)

Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: WW2 (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Most Anticipated Game

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Independent Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Pyre (Supergiant Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Student Game

Falling Sky (Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savov, Mohsen Shah; National Film and Television School)

From Light (Alejandro Grossman, Steven Li, Sherveen Uduwana; University of Southern California)

Hollowed (Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard; University of Central Florida – Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy)

Impulsuon (Hugo Verger, Rémi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski; IIM – Institut de l’Internet et du Multimédia)

Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen; Swinburne University of Technology)

Meaning (Hariz Yet; DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)

Trending Gamer

Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)

Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)

Guy Beahm (Dr. Disrespect)

Mike Grzesiek (Shroud)

Steve Spohn (AbleGamers)

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

Best eSpots Player

Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)

Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, Dota 2)

Lee sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)

Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (FaZE Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best eSports Team

Cloud 9

FaZE Clan

Lunatic-Hai

SK Telecom 1

Team Liquid

Best Debut Indie Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Golf Story (Sidebar Games)

Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)

Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Best Chinese Game

Gumballs (QcPlay Limited)

Icey (FantaBlade Network)

Jx3 HD (Kingsoft Corporation)

King of Glory (Timi Studio Group)

Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo)