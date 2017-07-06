News - Tekken 7 : Version 1.03 verbessert das Matchmaking

Bandai Namco hat ein neues Update zum Prügelspiel Tekken 7 veröffentlicht, welches das Spiel auf die Versionsnummer 1.03 und diverse Verbesserungen mit sich bringt.

Der rund 740 MB schwere, neue Patch behebt einige Probleme des Beat'em-Ups und soll spürbare Verbesserungen beim Matchmaking mit sich bringen. So sollen sich beim Onlinespiel nun schneller passende Gegner finden lassen. Zudem wurde eine Revenge-Option eingeführt, so dass ihr euch mit einem Gegner stets weiter duellieren könnt, solange dieser zustimmt.

Die Neuerungen laut Patch-Log im Überblick:

  • Improved match makings in Online modes.
  • Now it takes less time to find an opponent in Online modes.
  • Improved usability in Player Match.
  • Now the game offers more opportunities for players to navigate through the menu in Player Match sessions.
  • This change should allow players to leave sessions more easily.
  • Adjusted the restriction of the revenge match in Ranked Match.
  • Now players can have unlimited revenge matches with the same opponent in Ranked Match.
  • Fixed a revenge match related issue.
  • Fixed an issue where an opponent’s character and name are sometimes changed upon having revenge matches.
  • Made some sound volume adjustments in Jukebox
  • Adjusted the BGM volume in Jukebox for TEKKEN 1, TEKKEN 2, TEKKEN3 and TEKKEN4.
  • Made some color adjustments to certain Customization items.
  • This is to fix an issue where players can set certain color values (Black) to certain items in a way that was not originally intended by the dev.
  • Adjusted Leo’s Character Customization.
  • Fixed an issue where Leo’s upper body disappears when equipping certain items.
  • Game design adjustments.
  • Adjusted some behaviors in the game regarding certain character’s moves.
  • Fixed an issue where some characters’ throw moves don’t properly reflect Rage state.

Das Update gibt es gegenwärtig für PS4 und Steam; die Xbox-One-Variante folgt am Montag.

Tekken 7 - Accolades Trailer
Auch zu Tekken 7 wurde nun der Accolades-Trailer mit Spielszenen und Pressestimmen veröffentlicht.

