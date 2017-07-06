Bandai Namco hat ein neues Update zum Prügelspiel Tekken 7 veröffentlicht, welches das Spiel auf die Versionsnummer 1.03 und diverse Verbesserungen mit sich bringt.
Der rund 740 MB schwere, neue Patch behebt einige Probleme des Beat'em-Ups und soll spürbare Verbesserungen beim Matchmaking mit sich bringen. So sollen sich beim Onlinespiel nun schneller passende Gegner finden lassen. Zudem wurde eine Revenge-Option eingeführt, so dass ihr euch mit einem Gegner stets weiter duellieren könnt, solange dieser zustimmt.
Die Neuerungen laut Patch-Log im Überblick:
- Improved match makings in Online modes.
- Now it takes less time to find an opponent in Online modes.
- Improved usability in Player Match.
- Now the game offers more opportunities for players to navigate through the menu in Player Match sessions.
- This change should allow players to leave sessions more easily.
- Adjusted the restriction of the revenge match in Ranked Match.
- Now players can have unlimited revenge matches with the same opponent in Ranked Match.
- Fixed a revenge match related issue.
- Fixed an issue where an opponent’s character and name are sometimes changed upon having revenge matches.
- Made some sound volume adjustments in Jukebox
- Adjusted the BGM volume in Jukebox for TEKKEN 1, TEKKEN 2, TEKKEN3 and TEKKEN4.
- Made some color adjustments to certain Customization items.
- This is to fix an issue where players can set certain color values (Black) to certain items in a way that was not originally intended by the dev.
- Adjusted Leo’s Character Customization.
- Fixed an issue where Leo’s upper body disappears when equipping certain items.
- Game design adjustments.
- Adjusted some behaviors in the game regarding certain character’s moves.
- Fixed an issue where some characters’ throw moves don’t properly reflect Rage state.
Das Update gibt es gegenwärtig für PS4 und Steam; die Xbox-One-Variante folgt am Montag.
Kommentarezum Artikel