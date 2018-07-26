Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Wer im Besitz einer PlayStation 4 oder einer anderen Sony-Plattform ist, sollte nun dem PlayStation Store einen Besuch abstatten. Dort ist nämlich eine große sommerliche Verkaufsaktion gestartet.

Was der Summer Sale bei Steam für PC-Spieler ist, dass ist der PlayStation Store EU Summer Sale für PlayStation-Fans. Sony hat die alljährliche Rabattaktion nun gestartet und bietet euch zahlreiche kostengünstige Angebote in digitaler Form für die Plattformen PS4, PS3 und PSVR.

Wer also trotz heißer Temperaturen draußen - oder vielleicht auch gerade deswegen - nach neuem Spielefutter sucht, der ist im PlayStation Store nun richtig, um das ein oder andere Schnäppchen zu machen. Der Summer Sale läuft noch bis zum 22. August 2018, so dass ihr noch viel Zeit habt, um eure Kohle für neue Games & Co. auszugeben.

Zu den reduzierten Titeln gehört unter anderem auch folgende Auswahl:

PlayStation 4 Games

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Cities: Skylines

Crossing Souls

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Dragon Ball Fighterz

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition

For Honor Deluxe Edition

Frantics

Gran Turismo Sport

Grand Theft Auto V

Gravity Rush 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition

Injustice 2

Just Cause 3 XL Edition

NBA 2K18

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Nioh

No Man’s Sky

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Gold Edition

Sega Mega Drive Classics

Shadow of the Colossus

Shift Quantum

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition

The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition

The Last Guardian

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

WipEout Omega Collection

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

und viele mehr ...

DLC

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass

Dark Souls III – Season Pass

GTA V Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass

Nioh Season Pass

Project Cars 2 Porsche Legends Pack DLC

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass

Tekken 7 – Season Pass

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass

und viele mehr ...

PSVR

Batman: Arkham VR

Bravo Team

Lethal VR

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV

The Inpatient

PlayStationVR Worlds

Rez Infinite

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

StarBlood Arena

Superhot VR

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

und viele mehr ...