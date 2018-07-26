Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Wer im Besitz einer PlayStation 4 oder einer anderen Sony-Plattform ist, sollte nun dem PlayStation Store einen Besuch abstatten. Dort ist nämlich eine große sommerliche Verkaufsaktion gestartet.
Was der Summer Sale bei Steam für PC-Spieler ist, dass ist der PlayStation Store EU Summer Sale für PlayStation-Fans. Sony hat die alljährliche Rabattaktion nun gestartet und bietet euch zahlreiche kostengünstige Angebote in digitaler Form für die Plattformen PS4, PS3 und PSVR.
Wer also trotz heißer Temperaturen draußen - oder vielleicht auch gerade deswegen - nach neuem Spielefutter sucht, der ist im PlayStation Store nun richtig, um das ein oder andere Schnäppchen zu machen. Der Summer Sale läuft noch bis zum 22. August 2018, so dass ihr noch viel Zeit habt, um eure Kohle für neue Games & Co. auszugeben.
Zu den reduzierten Titeln gehört unter anderem auch folgende Auswahl:
PlayStation 4 Games
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Cities: Skylines
- Crossing Souls
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Dragon Ball Fighterz
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition
- For Honor Deluxe Edition
- Frantics
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gravity Rush 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition
- Injustice 2
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition
- NBA 2K18
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Nioh
- No Man’s Sky
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Gold Edition
- Sega Mega Drive Classics
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shift Quantum
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Last Guardian
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- und viele mehr ...
DLC
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass
- GTA V Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass
- Nioh Season Pass
- Project Cars 2 Porsche Legends Pack DLC
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- und viele mehr ...
PSVR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Bravo Team
- Lethal VR
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
- The Inpatient
- PlayStationVR Worlds
- Rez Infinite
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- StarBlood Arena
- Superhot VR
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- und viele mehr ...
