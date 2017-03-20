Auf dem Event SXSW wurden ebenfalls zahlreiche Spiele-Awards verliehen, die in der Branche durchaus begehrt sind. Den Titel des Game of the Year heimste dabei ein alter Bekannter ein.
Auch bei den SXSW Gaming Awards 2017 räumte Naughty Dog mit seinem PS4-Blockbuster Uncharted 4: A Thief's End ab. Insgesamt heimste das Spiel satte fünf von insgesamt 23 Auszeichnungen ein, darunter auch die in der Königskategorie für das Spiel des Jahres.
Die Awards wurden im Rahmen des gleichnamigen US-Events in Austin, Texas verliehen. Die weiteren Gewinner im Überblick:
- Excellence in SFX: Battlefield 1
- Excellence in Musical Score: DOOM
- Excellence in Technical Achievement: Battlefield 1
- Excellence in Visual Achievement: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Excellence in Animation: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Excellence in Art: Firewatch
- Excellence in Convergence: Batman: The Telltale Series
- Excellence in Multiplayer: Overwatch
- Most Memorable Character: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Most Promising New Intellectual Property: Overwatch
- Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game: Starbound
- Excellence in Gameplay: DOOM
- Excellence in Design: Dishonored 2
- Excellence in Narrative: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award: That Dragon, Cancer
- Gamer’s Voice Multiplayer: Arena Gods
- Gamer’s Voice Single Player: Owlboy
- Fan Creation of the Year: Brutal Doom 64
- Trending Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Esports Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Tabletop Game of the Year: Arkham Horror: The Card Game
- Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon GO
- Video Game of the Year: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
