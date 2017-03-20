Auf dem Event SXSW wurden ebenfalls zahlreiche Spiele-Awards verliehen, die in der Branche durchaus begehrt sind. Den Titel des Game of the Year heimste dabei ein alter Bekannter ein.

Auch bei den SXSW Gaming Awards 2017 räumte Naughty Dog mit seinem PS4-Blockbuster Uncharted 4: A Thief's End ab. Insgesamt heimste das Spiel satte fünf von insgesamt 23 Auszeichnungen ein, darunter auch die in der Königskategorie für das Spiel des Jahres.

Die Awards wurden im Rahmen des gleichnamigen US-Events in Austin, Texas verliehen. Die weiteren Gewinner im Überblick:

Excellence in SFX: Battlefield 1

Excellence in Musical Score: DOOM

Excellence in Technical Achievement: Battlefield 1

Excellence in Visual Achievement: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Excellence in Animation: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Excellence in Art: Firewatch

Excellence in Convergence: Batman: The Telltale Series

Excellence in Multiplayer: Overwatch

Most Memorable Character: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Most Promising New Intellectual Property: Overwatch

Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game: Starbound

Excellence in Gameplay: DOOM

Excellence in Design: Dishonored 2

Excellence in Narrative: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award: That Dragon, Cancer

Gamer’s Voice Multiplayer: Arena Gods

Gamer’s Voice Single Player: Owlboy

Fan Creation of the Year: Brutal Doom 64

Trending Game of the Year: Overwatch

Esports Game of the Year: Overwatch

Tabletop Game of the Year: Arkham Horror: The Card Game

Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon GO

Video Game of the Year: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End