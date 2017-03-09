Die British Academy of Film and Television Arts gab heute die Nominierten für die heiß begehrten Awards der besten Spiele des vergangenen Jahres bekannt.

Das Bethesda-Rollenspiel Fallout 4, das bei den BAFTA Awards 2016 zum Spiel des Jahres 2015 gekürt wurde, sucht seinen Nachfolger. Hoffnungen können sich Naughty Dog (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End), Blizzard (Overwatch), Campo Santo (Firewatch), Playdead (Inside), Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall 2) und Eric Barone (Stardew Valley) machen.

Die Preisverleihung findet am 06. April in London statt. Alle weiteren Nominierten in der Übersicht:

Artistic Achievement

ABZÛ Development Team - Giant Squid/505 Games

DISHONORED 2 Development Team - Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

INSIDE Development Team - Playdead/Playdead

THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

UNCHARTED 4 Development Team - Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

UNRAVEL Development Team - Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts

Audio Achievement

BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts

DOOM Development Team – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

INSIDE Martin Stig Andersen – Playdead/Playdead

THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

REZ INFINITE Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Takako Ishida, Noboru Mutoh - Enhance Games, Monstars Inc., Resonair/Enhance Games

UNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Best Game

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Camp Santo Productions, Panic Inc.

INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

STARDEW VALLEY Eric Barone – ConcernedApe/Chucklefish

TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

UNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

British Game

BATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB Games

FORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios

NO MAN’S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd

PLANET COASTER Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games

Debut Game

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.

OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital inc.

OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School Studio

THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous Games

THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.

VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games

Evolving Game

DESTINY: RISE OF IRON Development Team – Bungie/Activision

ELITE DANGEROUS: HORIZONS Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

EVE ONLINE Development Team – CCP Games/CCP Games

FINAL FANTASY XIV: ONLINE Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

HITMAN Development Team – IO Interactive/Square Enix

ROCKET LEAGUE Dave Hagewood, Jeremy Dunham, Corey Davis – Psyonix/Psyonix

Family

LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS Mike Taylor, Jamie Eden, James Norton – TT Games/WB Games

OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd

THE PLAYROOM VR Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, Team ASOBI!/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.

RATCHET & CLANK Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

TOCA HAIR SALON 3 Development Team - Toca Boca/Toca Boca

Game Design

BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts

DISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla,Inc./Thekla, Inc.

Game Innovation

BATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB Games

FIREWATCH Development Team - Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.,

POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.

THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous Games

UNSEEN DIPLOMACY Development Team - Triangular Pixels/ Triangular Pixels

THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.

Mobile

THE BANNER SAGA 2 Development Team – Stoic/Versus Evil

DAWN OF TITANS Development Team - Natural Motion/Zynga

DEUS EX GO Development Team - Square Enix Montreal/Square Enix

POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.

POKÉMON SUN AND POKÉMON MOON Development Team – Game Freak/The Pokémon Company International

REIGNS Development Team – Nerial/Devolver Digital

Multiplayer

BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts

FORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios

OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION Development Team – Ubisoft Massive/Ubisoft

Music

ABZÛ Austin Wintory – Giant Squid/505 Games

DOOM Mick Gordon, Chris Hite, Chad Mossholder – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

INSIDE Martin Stig Andersen, SØS Gunver Ryberg – Playdead/Playdead

THE LAST GUARDIAN Takeshi Furukawa – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

UNCHARTED 4 Henry Jackman, Jonathan Mayer, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

VIRGINIA Lyndon Holland – Variable State/505 Games

Narrative

DISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.

INSIDE Arnt Jensen – Playdead/Playdead

MAFIA III Development Team – Hangar 13/2K

OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School Studio

UNCHARTED 4 Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Original Property

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.

INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead

THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

UNRAVEL Development Team – Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts

THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.

Performer

ALEX HERNANDEZ as Lincoln Clay in Mafia III

CISSY JONES as Delilah in Firewatch

EMILY ROSE as Elena Fisher in Uncharted 4

NAVID NEGAHBAN as ‘Hajj Agha’ in 1979 Revolution: Black Friday

NOLAN NORTH as Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4

TROY BAKER as Sam Drake in Uncharted 4

BAFTA Ones to Watch Award in Association with Dare to be Digital

AMONG THE STONES Lukasz Gomula, Alberto Taiuti, James Wood, Roberton Macken, Kevin McKenna, Rory Sweeney – Bluedoor Games

PENTAGRAB Andrew Fullarton, Thomas Slade, Nick Kondylis, Cari Watterton, Dale Smith - Ludico

REBOUND Kieran Gallagher, Isaac Pringle, Mark Tempini, Andrew Graham, Alexander MacDiarmid, Vladislav Veselinov, Craig Russell, Alexandra Donaldson - Hexterion

AMD Esports Audience Award (public voted)