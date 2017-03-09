Die British Academy of Film and Television Arts gab heute die Nominierten für die heiß begehrten Awards der besten Spiele des vergangenen Jahres bekannt.
Das Bethesda-Rollenspiel Fallout 4, das bei den BAFTA Awards 2016 zum Spiel des Jahres 2015 gekürt wurde, sucht seinen Nachfolger. Hoffnungen können sich Naughty Dog (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End), Blizzard (Overwatch), Campo Santo (Firewatch), Playdead (Inside), Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall 2) und Eric Barone (Stardew Valley) machen.
Die Preisverleihung findet am 06. April in London statt. Alle weiteren Nominierten in der Übersicht:
Artistic Achievement
- ABZÛ Development Team - Giant Squid/505 Games
- DISHONORED 2 Development Team - Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- INSIDE Development Team - Playdead/Playdead
- THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- UNCHARTED 4 Development Team - Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- UNRAVEL Development Team - Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts
Audio Achievement
- BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts
- DOOM Development Team – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
- INSIDE Martin Stig Andersen – Playdead/Playdead
- THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- REZ INFINITE Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Takako Ishida, Noboru Mutoh - Enhance Games, Monstars Inc., Resonair/Enhance Games
- UNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Best Game
- FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Camp Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
- INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead
- OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- STARDEW VALLEY Eric Barone – ConcernedApe/Chucklefish
- TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- UNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
British Game
- BATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB Games
- FORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
- NO MAN’S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
- PLANET COASTER Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games
Debut Game
- FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
- OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital inc.
- OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School Studio
- THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous Games
- THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
- VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games
Evolving Game
- DESTINY: RISE OF IRON Development Team – Bungie/Activision
- ELITE DANGEROUS: HORIZONS Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- EVE ONLINE Development Team – CCP Games/CCP Games
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: ONLINE Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
- HITMAN Development Team – IO Interactive/Square Enix
- ROCKET LEAGUE Dave Hagewood, Jeremy Dunham, Corey Davis – Psyonix/Psyonix
Family
- LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS Mike Taylor, Jamie Eden, James Norton – TT Games/WB Games
- OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
- THE PLAYROOM VR Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, Team ASOBI!/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
- RATCHET & CLANK Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- TOCA HAIR SALON 3 Development Team - Toca Boca/Toca Boca
Game Design
- BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts
- DISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead
- OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla,Inc./Thekla, Inc.
Game Innovation
- BATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB Games
- FIREWATCH Development Team - Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.,
- POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
- THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous Games
- UNSEEN DIPLOMACY Development Team - Triangular Pixels/ Triangular Pixels
- THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
Mobile
- THE BANNER SAGA 2 Development Team – Stoic/Versus Evil
- DAWN OF TITANS Development Team - Natural Motion/Zynga
- DEUS EX GO Development Team - Square Enix Montreal/Square Enix
- POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
- POKÉMON SUN AND POKÉMON MOON Development Team – Game Freak/The Pokémon Company International
- REIGNS Development Team – Nerial/Devolver Digital
Multiplayer
- BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts
- FORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
- OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
- OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION Development Team – Ubisoft Massive/Ubisoft
Music
- ABZÛ Austin Wintory – Giant Squid/505 Games
- DOOM Mick Gordon, Chris Hite, Chad Mossholder – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
- INSIDE Martin Stig Andersen, SØS Gunver Ryberg – Playdead/Playdead
- THE LAST GUARDIAN Takeshi Furukawa – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- UNCHARTED 4 Henry Jackman, Jonathan Mayer, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- VIRGINIA Lyndon Holland – Variable State/505 Games
Narrative
- DISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
- INSIDE Arnt Jensen – Playdead/Playdead
- MAFIA III Development Team – Hangar 13/2K
- OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School Studio
- UNCHARTED 4 Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Original Property
- FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
- INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead
- THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- UNRAVEL Development Team – Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts
- THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
Performer
- ALEX HERNANDEZ as Lincoln Clay in Mafia III
- CISSY JONES as Delilah in Firewatch
- EMILY ROSE as Elena Fisher in Uncharted 4
- NAVID NEGAHBAN as ‘Hajj Agha’ in 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
- NOLAN NORTH as Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4
- TROY BAKER as Sam Drake in Uncharted 4
BAFTA Ones to Watch Award in Association with Dare to be Digital
- AMONG THE STONES Lukasz Gomula, Alberto Taiuti, James Wood, Roberton Macken, Kevin McKenna, Rory Sweeney – Bluedoor Games
- PENTAGRAB Andrew Fullarton, Thomas Slade, Nick Kondylis, Cari Watterton, Dale Smith - Ludico
- REBOUND Kieran Gallagher, Isaac Pringle, Mark Tempini, Andrew Graham, Alexander MacDiarmid, Vladislav Veselinov, Craig Russell, Alexandra Donaldson - Hexterion
AMD Esports Audience Award (public voted)
- CLASH ROYALE Supercell/Supercell
- COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE Hidden Path Entertainment/Valve
- DOTA 2 Valve/Valve
- LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Riot Games/Riot Games
- OVERWATCH Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- STREET FIGHTER V Capcom, Dimps/Capcom
