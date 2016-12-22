Firaxis hat weiter an Civilization VI getüftelt und nun das große Winter-Update zum Spiel veröffentlicht. Darüber hinaus gibt es auch zwei neue DLC-Pakete.

Wer nach Nachschub im Strategiespiel und Zeitfresser Civilization VI lechzt, der bekommt pünktlich zu Weihnachten von Firaxis frische Inhalte an die Hand. Ein umfassendes, kostenfreies Winter-Update optimiert diverse Teilbereiche des Strategie-Epos und kann ab sofort bezogen werden. Die Liste der Änderungen findet ihr weiter unten in dieser Meldung.

Darüber hinaus veröffentlichten die Macher nun auch gleich zwei kostenpflichtige DLC-Pakete, die für jeweils 4,99 Euro über die virtuelle Ladentheke wandern. Das Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack führt die Polen als spielbare Fraktion ein. Gleichzeitig findet auch Jadwiga als Anführer den Weg ins Spiel; der Charakter gilt als hervorragender Mediator sowie als Experte in Sachen Katholizismus. Passend dazu ist mit "Jadwiga's Legacy" auch neues Szenario an Bord, in dem ihr Polen, Prag und Wien gegen Angreifer verteidigen müsst.

Der zweite DLC ist das Vikings Scenario Pack, das das bislang detaillierteste Szenario für das Spiel umfasst. Gleichzeitig führt der Zusatzinhalt sechs neue Stadtstaaten (Auckland, Antananarivo, Armagh, Granada, Muscat und Palenque) ein sowie drei Naturwunder (Eyjafjallajökull, Lysefjord und Giant’s Causeway). Das Szenario selbst besteht aus 100 Zügen in den Jahren 787 bis 1087, wobei ihr entweder die Rolle des Norwegers Harald Hardrada oder aber die des Schweden Olof Skotkonung übernehmt.

Die Neuerungen des Winter-Updates im Überblick: