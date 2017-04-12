Nach einem Teaser in der letzten Woche und einem Leak kurz vor dem Start, ist das neue Overwatch-Event namens "Uprising" ab sofort verfügbar.

Blizzard hat mit "Uprising" bzw. "Aufstand" das neueste Event im Actiontitel Overwatch gestartet und passend dazu ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Ingame-Event soll nun bis zum 01. Mai andauern. Der notwendige Download des Patches schlägt mit 1,5 GB zu Buche.

Enthalten sind ein neuer PvE-Spielmodus auf der Karte "King's Row", auf der ihr entweder als Reinhardt, Tracer, Torbjorn oder Mercy in einer Art Survival-Modus gegen Gegnerwellen an Omnic-Robotern antreten. Das Event ist in der Vergangenheit während Tracers erster Mission angesiedelt.

Neben dem Spielmodus gibt es neue Skins und neue Emotes, Intros, Sprays und andere spaßige Inhalte. Diese kommen in passenden Lootboxen daher. Unter anderem gibt es zum Beispiel Genjis Blackwatch-Skin, Talon Widowmaker, Blackwatch McCree oder Tracers Cadet Oxton Skin. Insgesamt warten über 100 kosmetische Gegenstände.

Die kompletten Patch-Notes im Überblick:

General Updates

Details about each hero’s unique backstory, along with information about some of their lore-inspired skins, have been added to the Hero Gallery

[PC] The Player Report system has been redesigned, adding new reporting options and activity examples to better capture the reason for each report

In-game voice conversations for the Overwatch Uprising event can now be displayed as subtitles. This can be enabled under the “Sound” tab in the “Options” menu

Competitive Play

A tracking system has been added to Assault and Assault/Escort Maps that will allow us to break ties based on the progress that was made toward capturing the objective.

Developer Comments: To mitigate draws in Competitive Play, we’re implementing a system that tracks each team’s progress on the objective. This will work similarly to the system that’s already in place for Escort and Assault/Escort maps, which grants a win to the team that pushes the payload the furthest. Now, even if neither team successfully captures the objective, a winner can be determined based on which team captured the largest portion.

Custom Games and Game Browser

Custom Game settings can now be saved as a preset from the game’s details page. This can be accessed by right-clicking on the map image from the Create Game page, right-clicking a game name from inside the Game Browser, or via the save button on the settings page.

Players can now change weapon clip and magazine size or grant unlimited ammunition when creating a custom game.

Maps

A new route has been added to Eichenwalde that connects the attacking team’s spawn area to the capture point.

Hero Updates – Lucio

Sonic Amplifier

Damage increased by 25%

Projectile speed increased from 40 to 50

Alternate fire now considers vertical orientation when knocking targets back

Crossfade

Area of effect radius has been decreased from 30 meters to 10 meters

Heal Song

Healing-per-second has been increased by 30% (also applies to Lúcio’s Amp It Up ability)

Self-healing has been reduced by 25%

Wall Ride

Movement speed increased by 20% when wall riding

Lúcio now receives a burst of speed when leaping off a wall

Developer Comments: Lúcio has often felt like a must-pick due to his raw healing output and the versatility of providing a speed bonus to your entire team. The goal of these changes is to keep those elements feeling strong, but making them harder to apply to everyone on your team at all times. The end result is that he should feel stronger with teams that he can stay close to but not as strong when on teams with heroes that are often spread out (such as Pharah, Widow, Genji, etc). Much of Lúcio’s character power was tied up in his large passive auras, which caused other elements of his kit to be weakened over time in an attempt to balance him. Now that his auras are more focused it will allow them to be much stronger and allow Lúcio to be more active in his role.

Hero Updates - Orisa

The size of Orisa’s head hitbox has been decreased by 15%

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue preventing voice lines from being played on Control maps

Competitive Play

Fixed an issue that was preventing Top 500 icons from appearing until after completing a competitive match

Fixed a bug preventing achievements from being unlocked during off-season competitive matches

Fixed a bug that forced Play of the Game highlights to be drawn from the last round of play

Custom Games and Game Browser

Fixed an issue allowing empty player slots to be displayed even when disabled (e.g. in 6v1 games)

Fixed a bug preventing the pause feature from working properly after the original host has left the match

Fixed a bug that allowed extremely long team names

Removed unnecessary customization options (e.g. cooldown options for abilities with no cooldown)

Heroes

Ana no longer cocks her rifle after throwing a grenade

The brightness on Bastion’s golden gun has been toned down when the BlizzCon skin is equipped

Fixed a bug causing Mei’s pinky to bend awkwardly in some poses when her Chang’e and Luna skins were equipped

