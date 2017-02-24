Kurzinfo

In Overwatch treten zwei 6er-Teams in verschiedenen Multiplayer-Spielmodi im FPS-Stil gegeneinander an. Jeder kann aus insgesamt 21 Overwatch-Helden wählen, die prinzipiell an die Heldenauswahl aus MOBA-Spielen wie League of Legends oder Dota 2 erinnern. Blizzards Overwatch ist jedoch kein MOBA, sondern erinnert eher an klassische Arena-Shooter.