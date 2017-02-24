Im Rahmen der DICE Summit wurden auch wieder die begehrten DICE Awards verliehen. Zum Spiel des Jahres wurde dabei Overwatch aus dem Hause Blizzard Entertainment gekürt.
Blizzards Overwatch ist nicht nur kommerziell erfolgreich, sondern hat sich nun auch den nächsten begehrten Award gesichert. Bei den DICE Awards 2017 wurde der Titel als Game of the Year ausgezeichnet. Insgesamt sicherte sich das MOBA ganze vier Awards; auf die gleiche Anzahl bringt es zudem Naught Dogs Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.
Alle Gewinner im Überblick:
- Games of the Year: Overwatch
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Inside
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Overwatch
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Eagle Flight
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Superhot VR
- Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon GO
- Handheld Game of the Year: Pokémon Sonne / Mond
- DICE Sprite Award: Inside
- Outstandin Achievement in Online Gameplay: Overwatch
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Sports Game of the Year: Steep
- Role-Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year: Dark Souls III
- Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 3
- Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter V
- Family Game of the Year: Ratchet & Clank
- Adventure Game of the Year: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Action Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Outstanding Achievement in Story: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Battlefield 1
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: DOOM
- Outstanding Achievement in Charcter: The Last Guardian - Trico
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Inside
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
