Blizzard Entertainment hat dem Online-Actionspiel Overwatch das nächste Update verpasst, das wieder einige Änderungen mit sich bringt. Wir verraten euch hier, was sich konkret getan hat.
Beim neuen Update des Entwicklerstudios handelt es sich eher um einen kleineren Patch, der sich vornehmlich auf das Ausmerzen von Bugs konzentriert. Dennoch gibt es auch eine größere Änderung, die für euch im Multiplayer spürbar bzw. wahrnehmbar sein wird: Mehrere Karten wurden aus den Deathmatch- und Team-Deathmatch-Rotationen entfernt.
Konkret handelt es sich um die Karten Hanamura, Horizon Lunar Colony, Temple of Anubis und Volskaya Industries, die nicht länger Teil der DM- und TDM-Listen sind. Diese können aber weiterhin noch im Rahmen von privaten Partien ausgewählt und gezockt werden. Welchen Hintergrund diese Entscheidung hat, hat Blizzard Entertainment nicht kommuniziert. Zudem wurde auch am Ultimate-Skill von Mercy geschraubt.
Das offizielle Patch-Log mit allen Änderungen im Überblick:
General
- The credit that Mercy’s Resurrect contributes toward her on-fire meter has been adjusted to account for the recent changes in its functionality
Arcade Updates
- Hanamura, Horizon Lunar Colony, Temple of Anubis, or Volskaya Industries have been removed from the Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch map rotation, but can still be selected in Custom Games
UI Updates
- Made several adjustments to the spectator camera to improve the viewing experience
General Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the audio from Junkertown’s front gate to play when previewing and opening Loot Boxes
- Fixed a bug that prevented the stagger and knockdown VO from canceling active voice lines
- Fixed a bug that allowed an incorrect voice line to play when firing D.Va’s Micro Missiles
- Fixed an issue that caused the spectator camera to lose track of heroes and player-controlled objects (e.g. Junkrat’s Rip-Tire)
Hero Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented Genji and Mercy’s ultimate voice lines from functioning properly when the Oni or Winged Victory skins were equipped
Map Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused sound effects to continuously repeat when using a beam weapon (e.g. Zarya’s Particle Cannon) to destroy the motorcycle in the attackers’ spawn room on Junkertown
- Fixed an issue that activated audio cues that are typically associated with enemy hits when shooting the motorcycle on Junkertown
Kommentarezum Artikel