Blizzard Entertainment hat in den letzten Stunden ein neues Update zu Overwatch veröffentlicht. Dieses bringt nicht nur den Start des diesjährigen Halloween-Events, sondern auch eine größere Ultimate-Änderung mit sich.
Im Rahmen von "Halloween Horror 2017" könnt ihr euch in Overwatch ab sofort wieder frische Skins und weitere Gegenstände verdienen. Eindrücke der neuen Gegenstände könnt ihr in der beigefügten Galerie finden sowie im unten folgenden Event-Trailer.
Allerdings ist das Halloween-Event eben nicht die einzige Neuerung im Rahmen des neu aufgespielten Spiel-Updates. Vielmehr nimmt dieses auch eine größere Ultimate-Änderung vor. Wurde ein Ultimate-Skill ausgelöst, baute der Ultimate-Balken über den Zeitraum der Benutzung ab. Wer getötet wurde, konnte so seinen Ultimate anschließend sofort im noch verfügbaren Umfang nutzen.
Das war für Spieler, die einen Konkurrenten direkt nach dem Einsatz dessen Ultimate-Skills töteten und so eigentlich gut spielten nicht unbedingt fair, weshalb es hier nun eine Änderung gibt: Sobald der Ultimate ausgelöst wird, ist der Balken auf einen Schlag leer und muss sich erst wieder aufladen. Wie lange ihr die Fertigkeit zuvor genutzt habt, bis ihr gestorben seid, ist damit künftig unerheblich.
Darüber hinaus bringt das neue Update auch einige Tweaks für einige Helden mit sich. Die Änderungen könnt ihr dem nachfolgenden Patch-Log entnehmen:
Hero updates
General
- Ultimate charge is now immediately expended when a hero’s ultimate ability is activated, instead of depleting over a short period of time
D.Va
- An option to manually hold down D.Va’s boosters rather than toggling them has been added under Options > Controls > D.Va
Genji
- Dragonblade is no longer interrupted when Genji is stunned or hacked
Orisa
- Supercharger can now be interrupted when Orisa is stunned or hacked
Sombra
- Hack now interrupts the following ultimate abilities during their cast time: Ana’s Nano Boost, Orisa’s Supercharger, Mei’s Blizzard, Reinhardt’s Earthshatter, and D.Va’s Call Mech
UI updates
Assault maps
- When capturing an objective, the progress bar is now broken into three segments that will fill in with the team’s color that is capturing it (as each segment fills, it will trigger an animation and audio cue)
- The number of defenders currently on the objective will now be displayed in addition to the number of attackers, just below the progress bar
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed a bug that allowed muted players to become unmuted after leaving and rejoining the same match
AI
- Fixed a bug that caused bots to get trapped in a movement loop after taking the tunnel under the capture point in the University section of Oasis
Competitive Play
- Fixed an issue that caused matches to end in a draw when both teams won their first attacking rounds in overtime on Hanamura, Horizon Lunar Colony, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries
Custom games and game browser
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Capture Speed Modifier setting from being applied in custom games
- Fixed a bug that prevented D.Va’s Projectile Speed slider from appearing in Custom Game settings
Heroes
- Fixed a bug that prevented D.Va’s Micro Missles from producing rumble feedback when using a controller with vibration enabled
- Fixed a bug that caused Lúcio’s soccer ball to fly off in the wrong direction when activating his Juggle emote at 30 FPS
- Fixed a bug that caused Mercy to maintain forward momentum after canceling Guardian Angel mid-flight
- Fixed a bug that could cause heroes to respawn as a different hero after being resurrected by Mercy
- Fixed a bug that caused Roadhog’s chest to deflate when his Tuckered Out emote was activated while the Mako or Sharkbait skins were equipped
- Fixed a bug that prevented the sound effects on Symmetra’s turrets from being heard by teammates
- Fixed a bug that prevented Torbjörn’s weapon-draw animation from being played when turret placement was canceled
Maps
- Fixed a bug on Junkertown that allowed some heroes to get stuck behind a barrel near the final point
- Fixed a bug on King’s Row that caused a dark box to appear if you stared into the robot city for too long
- Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to reach unintended locations on Volskaya Industries
- Fixed a bug affecting Ilios, Lijang Tower, Nepal, and Oasis that prevented overtime progress from resetting when the point had been flipped after both teams’ progress bars reached 99%
UI
- Fixed a bug that could cause Widowmaker’s scoped overlay to appear while spectating her from third person view
