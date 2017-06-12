Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Die Gerüchte im Vorfeld der E3-Pressekonferenz von Microsoft haben sich abermals bestätigt: Microsoft hat Ori and the Will of the Wisps offiziell angekündigt!

Der atmosphärische Indie-Hit Ori and the Blind Forest bekommt mit Ori and the Will of the Wisps einen Nachfolger spendiert. Dieser wurde im Zuge einer Weltpremiere per Trailer vorgestellt, den ihr euch im Anschluss ansehen könnt; unterlegt wurde das ganze mit ruhigen Piano-Klängen.

Das neue Spiel wird exklusiv auf Windows 10 und Xbox One erscheinen, einen Termin nannte man zunächst aber noch nicht. Xbox-Chef Phil Spencer betonte im Anschluss noch einmal, dass er auch augrund von Spielen wie Ori an die Schönheit von Videospielen glaube.

Damit hat sich auch das Gerücht, das bereits im Vorfeld der Veranstaltung kursierte, bestätigt. Auch das aufgetauchte Bildmaterial entstammt tatsächlich dem Titel.