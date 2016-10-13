News - NBA 2K17 : 2K veröffentlicht neues Update

2K Games werkelt auch nach dem Release weiter an NBA 2K17 und hat nun ein neues Update für das Sportspiel veröffentlicht.

Der Patch war zunächst für die PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht worden, Xbox-One- und PC-Fassung sollten kurze Zeit später nachfolgen. Behoben werden diverse Probleme, wobei das nachfolgende Patch-Log nach offiziellen Angaben nur "einige" der inkludierten Verbesserungen umfasst. Es könnte sich also noch mehr tun, als nachfolgende aufgeführt.

Die Patch-Änderungen im Überblick:

General

  • Corrected an issue where some postrelease uniform colors would clash with the opposing team’s uniform in certain matchups.
  • After a made basket, the score will no longer update on the scoreboard until after the animation has completed; this should be much less confusing.
  • Fixed a case where your friends list in the Who’s Online menu would disappear while viewing it.
  • Contact Dunk animations should now properly stay equipped on your MyPLAYER.

Gameplay

  • The Relentless Finisher badge should now give the proper bonuses on contact layups when leveling it up.
  • Fixed an extremely rare hang that could occur when a player was attempting to grab a rebound.

MyPARK / 2K PRO-AM

  • Fixed a case where certain jump shot animations would result in the shot meter reporting an incorrect very late timing during high-latency situations.
  • Addressed an issue where you would not be granted a win if your opponent disconnected during a Pro-Am Walk-On/Team game under certain conditions.
  • Users in Ante-Up will now always be presented with the correct ante-up amount prior to joining the Got Next queue.

MyCAREER / MyCOURT

  • Corrected a case that would result in loading into a black screen heading into a game.
  • Connection events will now always appear on the schedule once you agree to them/set them up.
  • Addressed a hang that could occur when attempting to enter the 3PT/Dunk Contest when your MyPLAYER was injured.
  • Fixed a hang that could occur when loading into a Live Practice when a number of players on your team were simultaneously injured.
