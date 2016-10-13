2K Games werkelt auch nach dem Release weiter an NBA 2K17 und hat nun ein neues Update für das Sportspiel veröffentlicht.
Der Patch war zunächst für die PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht worden, Xbox-One- und PC-Fassung sollten kurze Zeit später nachfolgen. Behoben werden diverse Probleme, wobei das nachfolgende Patch-Log nach offiziellen Angaben nur "einige" der inkludierten Verbesserungen umfasst. Es könnte sich also noch mehr tun, als nachfolgende aufgeführt.
Die Patch-Änderungen im Überblick:
General
- Corrected an issue where some postrelease uniform colors would clash with the opposing team’s uniform in certain matchups.
- After a made basket, the score will no longer update on the scoreboard until after the animation has completed; this should be much less confusing.
- Fixed a case where your friends list in the Who’s Online menu would disappear while viewing it.
- Contact Dunk animations should now properly stay equipped on your MyPLAYER.
Gameplay
- The Relentless Finisher badge should now give the proper bonuses on contact layups when leveling it up.
- Fixed an extremely rare hang that could occur when a player was attempting to grab a rebound.
MyPARK / 2K PRO-AM
- Fixed a case where certain jump shot animations would result in the shot meter reporting an incorrect very late timing during high-latency situations.
- Addressed an issue where you would not be granted a win if your opponent disconnected during a Pro-Am Walk-On/Team game under certain conditions.
- Users in Ante-Up will now always be presented with the correct ante-up amount prior to joining the Got Next queue.
MyCAREER / MyCOURT
- Corrected a case that would result in loading into a black screen heading into a game.
- Connection events will now always appear on the schedule once you agree to them/set them up.
- Addressed a hang that could occur when attempting to enter the 3PT/Dunk Contest when your MyPLAYER was injured.
- Fixed a hang that could occur when loading into a Live Practice when a number of players on your team were simultaneously injured.
