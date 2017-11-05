Unterstützt nun die Xbox One X + Cross-Play

Microsoft hat ein neues Update zu Halo Wars 2 freigegeben, das gleich an mehreren Fronten neue Features bietet. So wurde der Titel für die neue Xbox One X optimiert. Zudem wird nun auch Cross-Play unterstützt.

Wenngleich es mittlerweile zahlreiche Titel innerhalb des Xbox-Play-Anywhere-Programms gibt und ihr somit beispielsweise eine Xbox-One- und PC-Version des Spiels beim einmaligen Kauf erhaltet, so wurd dennoch Cross-Play noch nicht großflächig unterstützt. Ein neuer Titel mit diesem Feature ist neben beispielsweise Rocket League nun auch das Strategiespiel Halo Wars 2. Der Cross-Play-Support zwischen Xbox-One- und Windows-10-Version wurde nun per Update freigegeben, so dass Spieler beider Plattformen miteinander und gegeneinander zocken können.

Konkret ist Cross-Play zunächst in den Modi Kampagne, Terminus Firefight, Custom Games, Blitz Firefight und Playlists ohne Ranglisten-Funktion möglich. Dass Ranglistenspiele weitestgehend bis auf Weiteres ausgeschlossen sind, ist auch der Tatsache geschuldet, dass Entwickler 343 Industries die Unterschiede zwischen den Plattformen in Sachen Steuerung respektiert. Schließlich spielt sich ein Strategietitel wie Halo Wars 2 auf dem PC viel schneller mit Maus und Tastatur.

Das Update bringt noch zahlreiche weitere Neuerungen mit sich, darunter auch die Unterstützung der Xbox One X. Auf der neuen, leistungsstärkeren Konsole lässt sich der Titel in 4K Ultra HD sowie mit HDR zocken.

Die Neuerungen im Überblick:

NEW FEATURES

Added support for 4K Ultra HD & HDR gameplay on Xbox One X

Crossplay is here for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs!

Crossplay will be supported for Campaign, Blitz Firefight, Terminus Firefight, Custom Games, and all UNRANKED Playlists

– All of the existing ranked playlists will remain platform-specific for the sake of fairness and parity

– For players who really want to see how console stacks up against PC, a new playlist called “Ranked 3v3 X War” will be added that will support crossplay.

– Crossplay will be rolled out in phases to make sure everything is working as intended and to give the team time to assess. When the update is released, the following will be enabled for crossplay:

– Campaign

– Blitz & Terminus Firefight

– Custom Games

– Unranked Playlists: 3v3 Deathmatch, Terminus Firefight

– Ranked Playlist: (NEW) “Ranked 3v3 X War”

** Crossplay will be added to more playlists at a later date once everything is verified to be in good shape.

Halo Wars 2 now supports tournament play between members in the same club.

Available tournament types at launch:

– 1v1 Deathmatch - Rift

– 1v1 Deathmatch - Bedrock

– 2v2 Deathmatch - Sentry

– 2v2 Deathmatch - Vault

– 3v3 Deathmatch - Ashes

– 3v3 Deathmatch - Fissures

– 2v2 Blitz

– 3v3 Blitz

CORE SYSTEMS

Fixed various crashes, soft locks and desyncs

Improved disconnection handling

Fixed medals and progress not being restored from services

Fixed potential cause of lost progression

GAMEPLAY

Fixed mobile garrison units not ejecting garrisoned units

Fixed ODST units not capturing Power Nodes and Control Towers

CAMPAIGN

Fixed progression blocker in Manifestation caused by recycling a Mega Turret

Fixed temporarily invincible scripted Flood Infectors in Manifestation

FIREFIGHT

Fixed friendly fire towards the Nexus and Spires from player turrets and offensive leader powers

Fixed the Find Match tile in the Firefight menu

Fixed an issue where season leaderboards were not loading in the leaderboard data

COSMETIC

Fixed placeholder mission briefing video in Manifestation

Fixed Operation: Spearbreaker DLC placeholder achievement images

Fixed missing splash art from the ATN loading screens

Fixed missing Shield Barrier VFX in Firefight

Fixed missing flare VFX for Lotus Mines in Firefight

Fixed missing supplies glow VFX

Fixed flickering Barriers during deployment

Fixed premature Colossus deployment animation in Not On My Watch

Fixed inconsistent camera boundary on mini-map in Gatecrashers

PC ONLY

Restored ability to rebind the Cancel command

Fixed default Push to Talk key (‘\’) not functioning until rebound