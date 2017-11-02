Seit dem Release des kostenfreien Fortnite: Battle Royale ist der Epic-Titel stark auf Wachstumskurs und legt sich sogar mit Genreprimus PUBG an. Nun gibt es neue Aussagen zu den Spielerzahlen. Und auch ein frisches Update steht bereit.

Für viel Kritik seitens PUBG-Entwickler Bluehole hatte der Release der Free-to-Play-Variante Fortnite: Battle Royale durch Epic Games seiner Zeit gesorgt. Dennoch muss Bluehole den neuen Konkurrenten noch nicht vollumfänglich fürchten; das legen nun neue Spielerzahlen offen, die jedoch auch klar machen, dass es da wirklich einen echten Konkurrenten für PUBG gibt.

Wie über den offiziellen Twitter-Account zum Spiel bestätigt wurde, fanden sich am 29. Oktober 2017 mittlerweile 811.000 Gamer, die Fortnite: Battle Royale gleichzeitig zockten - Rekord für den Titel und durchaus eine beachtliche Hausnummer. An die rund 2,2 Millionen in der Spitze, die PUBG bei Steam verzeichnet, kommt der Konkurrent damit aber deutlich noch nicht heran.

Dennoch: Ein Wachstum ist auch bei Fortnite nicht zu verleugnen. Die höchste Spielerzahle lag bis zum 10. Oktober beispielsweise noch bei 525.000 Gamern, so dass hier binnen kurzer Zeit noch einmal ein deutlicher Zuwachs zu verzeichnen ist. Die tägliche Nutzerzahl insgesamt lag damals noch bei 3,7 Millionen; einen Tag später, am 11. Oktober, waren insgesamt 10 Millionen Downloads bestätigt worden.

Während in Fortnite: Battle Royale derzeit auch das Halloween-Event live ist, gibt es ab heute auch ein neues Update, das das Spiel auf Version 1.8.1 hievt. Unter anderem wird die Option eingeführt, die Framerate auf PS4 und PS4 Pro zu begrenzen.

Alle Features des Updates im Patch-Log:

Voice Chat Improvements

Added the option to mute individual players, located in the “Audio” tab of the settings screen.

Quest Drops

Quest item drop rates have been increased.

General

Added the option to uncap framerate on PS4 and PS4 Pro. This option is in the ”Game” tab of the options menu. When checked, this option will allow intermediate framerates. WARNING: This will maximize framerate but lead to inconsistent performance and higher input lag.

Fixed several localization issues.

Battle Royale

Gameplay

Slurp Juice can now spawn as Floor Loot in addition to in chests.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to consume Slurp Juice while running.

Fixed the effect of Slurp Juice persisting from the pre-game phase to the Battle Bus phase.

Fixed an issue which caused other players’ gliders to appear sideways.

Supply Drop balloons now take damage when shot from below.

Fixed an issue which caused revives to be interrupted if another DBNO player is near.

Adjusted the camera while holding the Pumpkin Rocket Launcher. The camera angle previously interfered with players’ crosshairs.

Improved stability of the matchmaking system.

Performance

Improved point light shadow rendering performance on consoles and PC. This was particularly noticeable in Greasy Grove on Xbox One.

Various optimizations to player character animation for improved performance.

Fixed various hitches during gameplay due to assets being synchronously loaded at runtime.

Fixed server network lag occurring if a player attempted to rejoin a match after timing out or being kicked.

UI

Team members are listed next to the options menu. This screen shows the number of players each team member has eliminated so far. You can also select specific team members and toggle voice chat muting on either PC or PlayStation 4. Xbox One players can mute team members from their profile.

Added confirmation prompt when equipping items in the Locker.

Changes made to sensitivity sliders will properly revert if the “Apply” button is not used before closing the menu.

Changed the description for V-Bucks to indicate that they can be used in both Save the World and Battle Royale stores. “This in-game currency can be spent in both the Battle Royale PvP mode and the Save the World PvE campaign. In Battle Royale you can purchase new customization items for your Hero, glider, or pickaxe. In Save the World you can purchase Llama Pinata card packs that contain weapon, trap and gadget schematics as well as new Heroes and more. Note: Items do not transfer between Battle Royale mode and Save the World campaign.”

Fixed a visual issue with the crown icon over the party leader.

Fixed the consumable timer getting stuck on screen after transitioning from pre-game to the Battle Bus phase.

Fixed the Leaderboards and Stats page which showed an incorrect time until refresh if the system’s clock was changed.

Fixed consumable items being displayed as “Ranged Weapons” in their tooltip.

Fixed an issue causing text on the Item Shop screen to be cut off.

Fixed an issue which caused controller button icons to be pushed off screen on the Leaderboard page in the Italian language.

Fixed text that didn’t fit on the Stats page in the Polish language.

World

Fixed a gap in geometry that allowed players to get below the terrain.

Minor environmental bug fixes Examples: Floating Trees, small seams in terrain.



Controller

“Crouch” and “Repair” are no longer the same input on the “Combat Pro” config. Click R-Stick to crouch. Click and hold R-Stick to repair.



Audio

Enabling voice chat while in a match now adds the player to the voice channel.

Fixed an issue which canceled music if players used the dance emote. Now it also reduces the volume of other music while yours is playing.



Daily Challenges

Some challenges were rebalanced. Play Matches Increased from 3 to 5 Shotgun Eliminations Decreased from 5 to 4 Pistol Eliminations Decreased from 5 to 3 SMG Eliminations Decreased from 5 to 2 Sniper Eliminations Decreased from 5 to 1 Existing progress on rebalanced challenges was reset.

The “Eliminate Squad Players” challenge was renamed to “Eliminate opponents in squad mode” to clarify how the challenge should be completed.

Cosmetics

Hair will no longer clip through the “Recon Expert” outfit while moving.

Hair will no longer clip through the “Skull Trooper” outfit while moving.

Improved lighting for certain characters in the matchmaking lobby.

Save the World

Gameplay

Fixed “Taker’s” basic melee attack. Now performs one strike instead of two. woop damage has been increased from 162 to 250.

Fixed an issue which caused Crystal Scavenger weapons to have the incorrect max durability.

Heroes

The Soldier’s Shockwave ability has been rebalanced as we felt it was a bit underwhelming. Base damage increased from 30 to 75. Impact damage decreased from 1895 to 1695.

Fixed an issue which gave all Constructors the Machinist Harper’s Trap Durability perk.

Fixed an issue which caused the Trailblaster A.C. Outlander’s hair to clip through his hat.

Missions

Improved the frequency of quest item drops to avoid frustrating unlucky streaks.

Online

The matchmaking region id is now visible below the matchmaking button for better visibility.

The Party Finder menu on PS4 will now only update upon when the window is opened and will only update once per minute.

Fixed issue where region selection may not be properly reflected when backing out from the settings screen.

UI

Added a durability category for “Falling Trap” tooltip stats. Now players will know how many uses the trap has left.

Fixed the description of the Keep Out! Perk. Keep Out! Frag Grenade explosions leave a residual energy field, doing 25% of the initial grenade blast damage every 1 second, over 10 seconds.

Fixed an issue which caused the Helicopter slot 2 unlock to become available before the Helicopter unlock. This change was previously noted in the v.1.8 patch notes, but the fix ended up getting pushed back to v.1.8.1 The Helicopter node in Research Tree 2 was swapped with the Hang Glider node in Research Tree 4. This fix may cause some players to have parts of their research skill tree reset and refunded. No progress will be lost but players will need to rebuy their skills again with their refunded points.



Audio

Fixed an issue which prevented audio from playing for the Halloween intro on Xbox One.

General

Fixed an issue which prevented the Victory cinematic from playing after a mission.

Fixed several client crashes.

Fixed a rare dedicated server crash that could occur while loading into a Storm Shield.