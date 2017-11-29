Epic Games will dem Platzhirsch PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds weiter die Spieler streitig machen und hat nun ein größeres Update zu Fortnite sowie dem Free-to-Play-Ableger Fortnite: Battle Royale veröffentlicht. Wir verraten euch, auf welche neuen Inhalte ihr euch freuen dürft.

Seit dem Early-Access-Start vor einigen Monaten haben die Mannen von Epic Games und People Can Fly ständig neue Updates und Inhalte für Fortnite veröffentlicht. Das hat sich auch seit dem Release der Free-to-Play-Ergänzung Fortnite: Battle Royale nicht geändert, so dass ihr euch nun über das umfassende Update auf Version 1.9.1 freuen dürft.

Zwar handelt es sich unter dem Strich nicht um ein ganz großes Spiel-Update, einige richtig coole Features sind aber dennoch am Bord. Dazu zählen beispielsweise die Rauchgranaten, die nun endlich Einzug erhalten haben und euch damit neue taktische Möglichkeiten an die Hand geben. Neun neue Waffen für das Hauptspiel fernab von Battle Royale sowie auch Leaderboards für den populären Survival-Modus und neue Playlists sind ebenfalls dabei.

Neben diesen Inhalten wurden auch zahlreiche Bugs behoben und auch Inhaber der neuen Xbox One X dürfen sich freuen: Das Spiel wird mit einer 4K-Ausgabe für die leistungsstarke Microsoft-Plattform ergänzt. Fortnite sieht in der neuen Version 1.9.1 auf der Xbox One X also schonmal schlicht auch spürbar besser aus.

Alle Änderungen im Überblick:

GAMEPLAY

Duo Playlist: Medium Ammo stack increased from 10 to14.

Squad Playlist: Medium Ammo stack increased from 10 to 18.

These changes now apply to medium ammo stacks that are found outside of crates and ammo cans.

The original Rocket Launcher has replaced the Pumpkin Launcher.

Due to overwhelming popular demand, we have modified the normal Rocket Launcher to support rocket riding.

The “Outlive” Daily Challenge will no longer count members of your own team.

Bugfixes

Players no longer take fall damage when jumping onto a Launch Pad from high elevations.

Fixed an issue which caused the incorrect animation to play when bouncing on consecutive Launch Pads.

Fixed the firing and reloading animations for the new Silenced SMG.

Fixed an issue which caused players to take fall damage when getting knocked out of skydive mode (after using a Launch Pad).

Fixed an incorrect animation that would play when being eliminated while using a Launch Pad.

UI

Players will now receive a pop-up confirmation before leaving a match if they accept an invite from a teammate that left the same match.

Updated “Gamepad” to “Wireless Controller” and “Controller” in the menus.

Daily challenges no longer automatically collect when accepting an invite.

Bugfixes

Fixed a few localization issues in the Season Shop.

Rich presence is now properly localized in all languages on all platforms.

Changing an item in your locker while servers are down will no longer soft-lock the game client.

Fixed an issue which prevented players from navigating the locker tab after they canceled a submenu.

WORLD

Environmental bush locations have been changed across the world.

Bushes will no longer be in different locations on different platforms.

PERFORMANCE

Reduced hitching by pre-loading additional assets during the loading screen instead of mid-game.

ONLINE

The “Invite” button on the “Party Finder” may only be pressed once per 2 seconds to prevent accidental friend invite spam.

XBOX

Fortnite now supports Xbox One X in 4K!

Fortnite on Xbox One X pushes the game’s visual settings comparable to what you’d see on a PC set to “Epic” quality.

This includes better-quality reflections (including screen space reflections being enabled); higher quality post processes like motion blur, anti-aliasing, and depth of field; great draw distances; more detailed foliage; shadow casting enabled on more lights and objects; and higher resolution textures and shadows.

Content is rendered at 80% of 4K and then upsampled to 4K via a high-quality software upsampler. The HUD is rendered in 4K.

Removed the black artifacts that appear while sprinting on Xbox One.

Fixed an Xbox One only issue which prevented players from logging in if they signed out and quickly signed back into their Xbox One live account in-game.

PLAYSTATION 4

If a friend fails to join the party, they will no longer appear to be in party via the PS4 profile and friend’s status.

SAVE THE WORLD GAMEPLAY

Mutant Storms

The Fortnitemares event has ended and Mutant Storms have returned!

For every 500 unspent Halloween tickets you will receive a Halloween llama, available in the loot tab.

Fight the storm and earn tickets from missions up to 10 times per day.

New Event Quests specific to Mutant Storms have been added.

Vindertech Weapons

Pulsar – Accurate burst assault rifle.

Burster – Pistol that fires powerful 3-shot bursts.

Blazer – Rapid-fire machine pistol.

Disintegrator – Shotgun that fires balls of plasma.

Jolter – Energy sniper rifle.

Blaster – Powerful scoped heavy pistol.

Slammer – High-speed rocket hammer.

Sever – Light energy axe with a fast attack speed.

Slicer – Medium energy sword.

Players can loot these weapons from event quests and event llamas.

The amount of Storm Tickets given out by Mutant Storms will now be consistent across all hexes of the same difficulty level.

Updated the Zapper pistol projectile to no longer inherit the velocity of the character wielding it.

This weapon is now more reliable and accurate.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue which caused some of green hexes to not award XP.

UI

Updated Rocket Hammer descriptions to be consistent across all rarities and tiers.

Improved controller navigation in the Options menu.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue which caused the Ninja icons to be tiny.

STABILITY

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when closing the game.