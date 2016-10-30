Zuletzt fanden ja gleich zwei Beta-Testphasen des nahenden Shooters Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare statt. Infinity Ward hat sich dabei das Feedback der Teilnehmer zu Herzen genommen.

So habe der Fokus nicht nur auf dem Test des neuen Matchmaking-Systems gelegen, so die Macher. Vielmehr habe man auch Optimierungen des Balancings vornehmen wollen. Dazu habe man das Feedback der Spieler benötigt, das nun auch in zahlreiche Änderungen aufgrund der Beta eingeflossen ist.

Unter anderem hat man sich bei den Entwicklern der Waffen sowie der Modi angenommen. Die einzelnen Änderungen im Überblick:

WEAPONS

We received a ton of great data from the Beta, allowing us to take a hard look at all of the guns and we will make changes as needed. Here are some of the immediate tweaks we will be implementing.

Shotguns

Snipers

Launchers

SMGs

PERKS & RIG TRAITS

HEALTH REGEN AND SPAWNING

ECONOMY

SCORESTREAKS AND RIGS

Scorestreaks

Rigs

MODES

Domination: When you step off a flag, the current capture bar progress starts to decay. The rate of this decay has been halved from the Beta. This allows players to hop off a flag to defend it and then get back on the flag with less progress loss

Gun Game: Now features all classic weapons. In future updates, weapons with alternate functions will retain their state upon spawn.

Defender: When carrying the Drone, the score-per-second bonus has been bumped from 5 score per second to 10 score per second. Scorestreak carrier bonus is unaffected.

MATCHMAKING

Potential player evaluation was too strict. We were doing some very thorough testing of your connection to other players before placing you in a lobby with those players. This turned out to be a bit too thorough, and eventually was relaxed, leading to shorter matching times.

Incorrect geographic categorization. There was an issue in our geolocation system which was causing some players to be incorrectly categorized. This was also resolved during the beta, improving matchmaking times.

Dead lobby cleanup. The process which cleans up unused or dead lobby information from our back end was taking too long. This was causing a number of slowdowns when searching for a match.