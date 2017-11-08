Am heutigen Mittwoch wurde das neue November-Update zum immer noch beliebten First-Person-Shooter Battlefield 1 veröffentlicht. Operation-Kampagnen, HDR-Unterstützung und mehr - wir verraten euch, was drin steckt.

DICE hat das neue November-Update zu Battlefield 1 verfügbar gemacht und bietet Spielern des Shooters neue Inhalte und Features. Die wichtigste Neuerung sind die Operation-Kampagnen; in dem Spielmodus werden mehrere Operations zu einer großen Kampagne zusammengefügt. Die erste solche Kampagne heißt "Eastern Storm" und erscheint später in diesem Monat.

Darüber hinaus gibt es in diesem Zusammenhang einige UI-Verbesserungen und -Optimierungen und zudem auch HDR-Support auf dem PC. Letztgenanntes Feature bitet eine Kompatibilität mit dem Dolby-Vision-HDR-Standard. Und zu guter letzt ist - wie versprochen - auch die Karte "Nivelle Nights" nun für alle Spieler kostenlos verfügbar.

Alle Neuerungen laut dem offiziellen Patch-Log im Überblick:

Rent-a-Server Program

Player Progression

UI and HUD

Weapons, Vehicles and Gadgets

Maps and Modes

General

Mit "In the Name of the Tsar" startet der neueste DLC zum Shooter Battlefield 1 durch.