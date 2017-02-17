ARK: Survival Evolved war zunächst auf dem PC gestartet und nach Erfolgen dort dann auch für PS4 und Xbox One erschienen. Auf der Sony-Konsole hat man nun einen weiteren Meilenstein erreicht.
Wie Entwickler Studio Wildcard bestätigte, hat sich ARK: Survival Evolved auf der PlayStation 4 seit der Veröffentlichung am 06. Dezember mittlerweile mehr als eine Million Mal verkauft. Gleichzeitig avancierte diese Spielumsetzung im Dezember 2016 sowie Januar 2017 zum sich am besten verkaufenden Titel im PlayStation Network.
Um das gebührend zu feiern, gibt es das sogenannte "Survivor's Pack" weltweit vorübergehend mit einem Rabatt von 20 Prozent zu kaufen, so dass lediglich 49,99 Euro fällig werden.
Außerdem steht ab sofort das neue Update auf Version 254 für die Xbox One und die PS4 zur Verfügung. Dieses ist auch als "Tek Tier Phase One bekannt" und bringt neue Waffen, Rüstungen, Ausrüstungsgegenstände und mehr mit sich. Auch vier neue Kreaturen können beispielsweise gezähmt werden.
Die neuen Inhalte anhand des englischsprachigen Patch-Log im Überblick:
- TEK Helmet – Contains a built-in oxygen tank and three different type of vision: Sonar, which identifies tribes, allies, enemies and creatures, Night (see in the dark) and a combined Sonar/Night mode.
- TEK Boots – These boots let players scale vertical surfaces with ease, along with negating any falling damage.
- TEK Pants – Enable a super run that lets players speed through solid objects. Combined with the TEK Shirt, the pants allow for faster flight and a cool superheroic stance.
- TEK Shirt – Jet Pack! Ever wanted to be Iron Man? Don this item then rocket upwards into space or hover above your enemies to better view the devastation you have wrought!
- TEK Gauntlets – Powerful super punch – dash-smash your foes across the map with this powered up fisticuffs feature.
- TEK Rifle – Powered by Element, the rifle features a scope that can sync up with the TEK Helmet’s vision modes for double the death-dealing.
- TEK Rex Saddle – Mount lasers on your T-Rex. Yes…lasers…on…a…T-Rex
- TEK Replicator – Needed for crafting items from the TEK tier.
- TEK Transmitter – This portable terminal functions similarly to an Obelisk, allowing players to transfer characters, creatures and items across the ARK.
Die neuen Kreaturen im Überblick:
- Purlovia Maxima – Resembling a giant weasel, the Purlovia is a nasty sneak, burrowing underground so it can ambush unaware passers-by.
- Basilosaurus Solatiumfecit – One of the stranger water creatures is Basilosaurus, a powerful swimmer that is so adapted to life in the shallows, it has problems surviving in deep water. This hasn’t kept tribes from taming these gentle creatures, as their warm-blooded nature means riders can be kept comfortable in both hot and cold climes. Its blubber is also valuable, as it can be processed into a highly efficient form of gasoline.
- Baryonyx Aquafulgur – Baryonyx has the distinction of being on the small end of the large predator tier, but that doesn’t make it any less dangerous. It’s an extremely fast swimmer, and can threaten most creatures on land and sea, which makes it an efficient killer. Taming a Baryonyx makes it even more dangerous.
- Ovis Aries – The Ovis has arrived in-game. This passive, stupid-tempered creature might be weak, but it’s definitely useful, with wool that can be repeatedly sheared and re-grown, and the ability to produce tasty, wonderful, lamb chops. Its also makes for a fun, albeit slow, mount.
Andere Neuerungen im Update:
- New Weapon – Lance: Saddle up and prepare for medieval mounted mayhem with the arrival of this, the Jurassic Jouster’s weapon of choice.
- New Mechanic: Hairstyles, Facial Hair, Hair Colouring and styling with real-time growing. Customize your avatars with awesome new beards and then watch them grow! Cut, dye and trim your hair as you go all out with your character design.
- 16 Additional Explorer Notes
- A ton of improvements for official mod The Center, and general game fixes
Kommentarezum Artikel