Der Xbox Game Pass bietet euch eine breite Auswahl an Spielen der Xbox One und Xbox 360. Damit ihr den Überblick behaltet, halten wir euch mit unserer Liste aller Titel auf dem aktuellen Stand.
Für 9,99 Euro im Monat bekommt ihr beim Xbox Game Pass Zugriff auf ein breites Angebot an Spielen für Xbox One und Xbox 360. Alternativ kombiniert ihr Xbox Game Pass und Xbox Live Gold im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für 12,99 Euro.
Jeden Monat kommen einige neue Titel hinzu, während andere wiederum aus dem Programm verschwinden. Damit ihr ständig den Überblick habt, listen wir euch nachfolgend das aktuelle Spieleportfolio alphabetisch geordnet auf. Die fett markierten Titel sind neu im Angebot. Der Zusatz PC bedeutet, dass dieser Titel nur auf Windows verfügbar ist.
(Stand: 20. November 2019)
Xbox One
- #IDARB
A
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Age of Empires - Definitive Edition (PC)
- Age of Empires II - Definitive Edition (PC)
- Agents of Mayhem
- Alien Isolation
- Ape Out (PC)
- Apocalipsis (PC)
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Ashen
- Ashes Cricket
- Astroneer
B
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (PC)
- Below
- Black Desert
- Blazing Chrome
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Book of Demons (PC)
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Brothers: A Tale of two Sons
C
- Cities: Skylines
- ClusterTruck
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Creature in the Well
D
- Darksiders II: Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Dead Rising 4
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 5
- Die Stille des Windes (PC)
- Dishonored 2
- DiRT 4
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Disneyland Adventures
- DOOM
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Downwell (PC)
E
- Enter the Gungeon
- Everspace
F
- F1 2015
- F1 2018
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix the Reaper
- Football Manager 2019 (PC)
- Forza Horizon 4
G
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Goat Simulator
- GoNNER - BLüEBERRY EDiTION
- Graveyard Keeper
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Guacamelee! 2
H
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hatoful Boyfriend (PC)
- Headlander
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- Hydro Thunder Hurricane
I
- Imperator: Rome
- Inner Space
J
- Jump Force
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 4
K
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Kinect Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingsway (PC)
- KYUB
L
- LEGO Batman 2
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Worlds
- Life is Strange - Complete Season
- Life is Strange 2
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Lichtspeer
- Lonely Mountains Downhill
M
- Manuel Samuel
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Metal Gear Solid HD Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro: 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Minecraft
- MINIT
- Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- MXGP3
- My Time at Portia
N
- Neon Chrome
- Next Up Hero
- Night Call (PC)
O
- Old Man's Journey
- OlliOlli
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Outer Wilds
- Oxenfree
P
- Pandemic: The Board Game
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
- Prey
- Pumped BMX+
- Pumped BMX Pro
Q
- Quantum Break
R
- Rare Replay
- ReCore
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- RiME
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Rise and Shine
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition (PC)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Riverbond
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Ruiner
- Ryse: Son of Rome
S
- Saints Row: The Third
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Samorost 3 (PC)
- Screamride
- Sea of Thieves
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Complex Remastered
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
- Shenmue / Shenmue II
- Silence
- Skyforce Reloaded
- Slay the Spire
- Smoke and Sacrifice
- Snake Pass
- Sniper Elite 4
- Space Hulk: Tactics (PC)
- Spintires: Mudrunner
- State of Decay 2
- State of Decay: Year-One
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (PC)
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Strange Brigade
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superhot
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Supermarket Shriek
- Surviving Mars
T
- Terraria
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Banner Saga 3
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Escapists
- The Final Station
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Gardens Between
- The Golf Club 2
- The Last Door: Season 2 (PC)
- The Surge
- The Swapper
- The Turing Test
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: Season 1
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thief of Thieves
- Thimbleweed Park
- Thumper
- Thomas Was Alone
- Timespinner
- Titan Quest - Anniversary Edition (PC)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera (PC)
- Tyranny: Gold Edition (PC)
U
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds
- Unavowed (PC)
- Undertale (PC)
- Unmechanical: Extended
V
- Valkyria Chronicles (PC)
- Void Bastards
- Vampyr
W
- Wandersong (PC)
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- We Happy Few
- West of Loathing (PC)
- Westerado: Double Barreled
- What remains of Edith Finch
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World War Z
Y
- Yoku's Island Express
Z
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
----
Xbox 360
A
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Alien Hominid HD
B
- Banjo-Kazooie: Schraube locker
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Battleblock Theater
- Braid
C
- CastleStorm
- Comic Jumper
D
- Double Dragon Neon
F
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
G
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War Judgment
- GRID 2
H
- Hydro Thunder
J
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joe Danger: Special Edition
- Joy Ride Turbo
K
- Kameo
L
- LEGO Star Wars - Die komplette Saga
M
- Mass Effect
- Metal Slug 3
- Micky Epic 2: Die Macht der Zwei
- Monday Night Combat
- Ms. Splosion Man
- MX vs ATV Reflex
N
- N+
P
- Perfect Dark Zero
S
- Sacred Citadel
- Samurai Shodown II
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic CD
- Spelunky
- Split/Second
- Splosion Man
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Super Street Fighter IV - Arcade Edition
T
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The King of Fighters '98 - Ultimate Match
- The Maw
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
V
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
