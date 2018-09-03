Der Xbox Game Pass bietet euch eine breite Auswahl an Spielen der Xbox One und Xbox 360. Damit ihr den Überblick behaltet, halten wir euch mit unserer Liste aller Titel auf dem aktuellen Stand.
Für 9,99 Euro im Monat bekommt ihr beim Xbox Game Pass Zugriff auf ein breites Angebot an Spielen für Xbox One und Xbox 360. Jeden Monat kommen einige neue Titel hinzu, während andere wiederum aus dem Programm verschwinden. Damit ihr ständig den Überblick habt, listen wir euch nachfolgend das aktuelle Spieleportfolio alphabetisch geordnet auf. Die fett und kursiv markierten Titel sind neu im Angebot.
(Stand: 12. November 2018)
Xbox One
- #IDARB
A
- ABZU
- Agents of Mayhem - ab 22. November erhältlich
B
- Bomber Crew
- Brothers: A Tale of two Sons
C
- Casey Powell Lacrosse 16
- Cities: Skylines
- ClusterTruck
- Costume Quest 2
D
- D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die
- Dandara
- Darksiders II: Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- Deadlight: Director's Cut
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- DiRT 4
- DiRT Rally
- Disneyland Adventures
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
E
- Electronic Super Joy
F
- F1 2015
- Fallout 4
- Forza Horizon 4
G
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
H
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - ab 17. Dezember erhältlich
- Hitman: Season 1
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
J
- Jumpjet Rex
K
- Kinect Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Knight Squad
- KYUB
L
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15
- Laser League
- Late Shift
- Layers of Fear
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- Letter Quest Remastered
- LIMBO
- Lumo
M
- Maldita Castilla EX
- Massive Chalice
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro: 2033 Redux
- MotoGP 17
- MXGP3 - ab 22. November erhältlich
N
- NBA Playgrounds
- Next Up Hero
O
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- OlliOlli
- Overcooked!
- Oxenfree
P
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pharaonic
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Pumped BMX+
R
- ReCore
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - alle Episoden
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- RiME
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Ruiner
- Ryse: Son of Rome
S
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Screamride
- Sea of Thieves
- Shadow Complex Remastered
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Sky Force Anniversary
- So Many Me
- Split/Second
- State of Decay 2
- State of Decay: Year-One
- Steredenn
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
- Super Time Force
T
- Terraria
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Bug Butcher
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Escapists
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Final Station
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Golf Club
- The Swapper
- The Technomancer
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thief of Thieves
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas Was Alone - ab 22. November erhältlich
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Tower of Guns
U
- Ultraton
- Unmechanical: Extended
W
- Warhammer. Vermintide 2
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Westerado: Double Barreled
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
Z
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
----
Xbox 360
A
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Alien Hominid HD
B
- Banjo-Kazooie: Schraube locker
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Battleblock Theater
- Bayonetta
- Braid
C
- CastleStorm
- Comic Jumper
D
- Defense Grid
- Double Dragon Neon
F
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
G
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War Judgment
- GRID 2
H
- Hexic 2
- Hydro Thunder
I
- Injustice: Götter unter uns
- Iron Brigade
J
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joe Danger: Special Edition
- Joy Ride Turbo
K
- Kameo
L
- LEGO Star Wars - Die komplette Saga
M
- Mass Effect
- Mega Man 10
- Mega Man 9
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Monday Night Combat
- Ms. Splosion Man
- MX vs ATV Reflex
N
- N+
P
- Perfect Dark Zero
S
- Sacred Citadel
- Samurai Shodown II
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic CD
- Spelunky
- Splosion Man
- Stacking
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Super Street Fighter IV - Arcade Edition
T
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The King of Fighters '98 - Ultimate Match
- The Maw
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
V
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
