Naturgemäß spielte der Xbox Game Pass zum Auftakt der X019 in London eine große Rolle, denn er ist eines der wichtigsten Geschäftsmodelle von Microsoft. Dementsprechend groß ist auch die Ankündigung neuer Titel ausgefallen - The Witcher 3 inklusive.

Eine geleakter Teaser im Vorfeld schürte bereits Spekulationen, wonach mit The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt von CD Projekt RED ein echter Blockbuster den Xbox Game Pass bereichern könnte. Dank der Ausgabe von "Inside Xbox" steht nun fest, dass dem tatsächlich so ist!

Das RPG-Epos ist nur eines von zahlreichen neuen Spielen, auf das sich Abonnenten von Microsofts Spiele-Netflix in der nächsten Zeit freuen dürfen. Während die Netflix-Serie zu The Witcher am 20. Dezember startet, könnt ihr euch schon einen Tag vorher ab dem 19. Dezember via Game Pass in das aktuelle Abenteuer des Hexers Geralt von Riva stürzen.

Das Spieleangebot des Xbox Game Pass umfasst ohnehin bereits über 200 Titel, ab heute gesellen sich unter anderem RAGE 2 auf der Xbox One sowie Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition auf dem PC dazu. Am 03. Dezember folgt Halo: Reach im Rahmen der Halo: The Master Chief Collection und auch sonst sieht die spielerische Zukunft rosig aus:

Im Jahr 2020 sollen folgende First-Party-Titel zum Xbox Game Pass dazu stoßen:

Bleeding Edge (Xbox One, PC)

Grounded (Xbox One, PC)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)

Minecraft Dungeons (Xbox One, PC)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, PC)

Tell Me Why (Xbox One, PC)

Wasteland 3 (Xbox One, PC)

Folgende weiteren Titel sind bereits ab sofort verfügbar:

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Xbox One, bald für PC)

LEGO: The Ninjago Movie (Xbox One)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Xbox One)

The Talos Principle (Xbox One, PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Xbox One, PC)

Xbox Game Pass - X019 Announcing New Games Trailer Microsoft baut das Angebot im Xbox Game Pass in den kommenden Wochen und Monaten spürbar weiter aus!

Noch im diesjährigen Weihnachtsgeschäft sowie im Verlauf von 2020 sollen laut Microsoft - ohne nähere Datumsangabe - folgende Titel dazu kommen:

Cris Tales (Xbox One and PC)

Cyber Shadow (Xbox One and PC)

Darksiders 3 (Xbox One and PC)

Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One and PC)

Edge of Eternity (Xbox One and PC)

Final Fantasy VII (Xbox One, PC)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Xbox One, PC)

Final Fantasy IX (Xbox One, PC)

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered (Xbox One, PC)

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered (Xbox One, PC)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Xbox One, PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox One, PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 Lightning Returns (Xbox One, PC)

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One, PC)

Forager (Xbox One, PC)

Haven (Xbox One, PC)

It Lurks Below (Xbox One, PC)

Levelhead (Xbox One, PC)

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 and 5 (Xbox One)

My Friend Pedro (Xbox One, PC)

PHOGS (Xbox One, PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox One, PC)

SkateBIRD (Xbox One, PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (Xbox One, PC)

Scourge Bringer (Xbox One, PC)

Supraland (Xbox One)

Tekken 7 (Xbox One)

Touhou Luna Nights (Xbox One, PC)

The Escapists 2 (Xbox One)

The Red Lantern (Xbox One)

The Red Strings Club (PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Xbox One)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Xbox One, PC)

West of Dead (Xbox One, PC)

Yakuza 0 (Xbox One)

Yakuza Kiwami (Xbox One)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Xbox One)

Um noch mehr Spieler für das Angebot zu begeistern, startet Microsoft außerdem ein Angebot. Drei Monate Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gibt es für nur einen US-Dollar für Neukunden. Wer schon Abonnent von Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bekommt als Goodie einen Monat lang EA Access sowie drei Monate Discord Nitro und sechs Monate Spotify Premium geschenkt.