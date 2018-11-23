Microsoft gewährt euch am Black Friday ordentliche Rabatte auf Xbox-One-Konsolen und Spiele für das System. Wir listen euch die Angebote auf.
Passend zum heutigen Black Friday bietet Microsoft seine Konsole Xbox One samt diverser Spiele zu günstigen Konditionen an. Wir verschaffen euch einen Überblick über die besten Angebote im Microsoft Store.
Hier kommen die Highlights der Aktion:
Konsolen
- Xbox One X 1 TB Konsole + Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 – 389 Euro
- Xbox One X 1 TB Konsole + Battlefield V, Battlefield 1 & Battlefield 1943 – 389 Euro
- Xbox One X 1 TB Konsole (Farbe Weiß) + Fallout 76 – 389 Euro
- Xbox One S 1 TB Konsole + Forza Horizon 4 – 189 Euro
- Xbox One S 1 TB Konsole + Battlefield V, Battlefield 1 & Battlefield 1943 – 189 Euro
Spiele
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – 55,99 Euro
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – 80,74 Euro
- FIFA 19 – 48,99 Euro
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey – 48,99 Euro
- NBA 2K19 – 48,99 Euro
- Fallout 76 – 46,89 Euro
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 41,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 19 – 41,99 Euro
- WWE 2K19 – 48,99 Euro
- Forza Horizon 4 – 45,49 Euro
Wie sonst auch, gelten die besagte Angebote nur für eine gewisse Zeit. Im Falle Microsoft ist das Montag, der 26. November.
