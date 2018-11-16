Microsoft wartet nicht bis zum Black Friday in der nächsten Woche, sondern startet schon jetzt mit satten Rabatten auf viele Xbox-One-Spiele im Xbox Store.
Ab heute darf im Xbox Store kräftig gespart werden: Microsoft gewährt auf viele Xbox-One-Spiele mitunter deutliche Rabatte. Darunter finden sich sogar brandaktuelle Titel, beispielsweise Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, FIFA 19 oder Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Das sind die Highlights der Spiele-Deals:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - 48,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition - 76,49 Euro (statt 84,99 Euro)
- FIFA 19 - 41,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 41,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- NBA 2K19 - 41,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 35,00 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Madden NFL 19 - 35,00 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- WWE 2K19 - 41,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Forza Horizon 4 - 45,49 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
Selbstverständlich gehören noch zahlreiche weitere Spiele zum Sparprogramm, die bis zu 40 Prozent günstiger erhältlich sind. Das Angebot gilt bis zum 26.11.2018. Die komplette Liste an Spielen findet ihr nach einem Klick auf die Quelle.
