Seit Ende Juli 2019 ist der neue Shooter Wolfenstein: Youngblood offiziell erhältlich, doch das Entwicklerteam hat sich seither keineswegs auf die faule Haut gelegt. Ein neues Update soll in Kürze ein von Fans gewünschtes Feature mit sich bringen.

Machine Games werkelt weiter an der Optimierung von Wolfenstein: Youngblood und hört dabei auch auf die Wünsche der Fans. Später in dieser Woche soll daher der Patch auf Version 1.0.4 veröffentlicht werden, der dann auch ein von der Community ersehntes Feature mit sich bringen wird.

Der Nazi-Shooter erhält nämlich künftig eine Pause-Funktion im Offline-Modus spendiert. Wer während des Zockens beispielsweise eine kurze Pinkelpause einlegen möchte, der kann das Spiel nach der Installation des Updates vorübergehend einfach pausieren.

Damit aber nicht genug, denn auch andere bislang noch bestehende Probleme werden angegangen, insbesondere in Zusammenhang mit dem Ziel, eine vollständige, 100-prozentige Komplettierung des Titels zu erreichen.

Der Release des Updates dürfte zunächst auf dem PC erfolgen, PS4- und Xbox-One-Version sollten einige Tage später nachfolgen. Wann es das Update dann auch auf der Switch gibt, soll zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben werden.

Nach dem Patch soll zudem auch schon Version 1.0.5 relativ zeitnah nachfolgen und auch diesbezüglich gewährten die Macher einen ersten Ausblick. Unter anderem wird man in diesem nachfolgenden Update auch die Spielschwierigkeit und Probleme beim Spielfortschritt beheben.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Update 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Gameplay – All Platforms

Added ability to pause the game in OFFLINE mode only. Dev Note : Although we have tested this feature extensively, if you encounter any issues please let us know by submitting a support ticket.

Removed the ability to open padlocked doors from the wrong side, as this was causing some issues with mission progression

Client players will once again take normal damage from environmental explosions (fire extinguishers, fuel tanks, etc.)

Players will now correctly be able to catch friendly and enemy grenades after taking the Grenade God upgrade

Client players were having health and ammo fully restored in some circumstances after picking up a heavy weapon

Uberhammer projectiles will now explode properly under all conditions

Fixed an issue where one player could end up rotated in the wrong direction while interacting with elevator levers

Art and Graphics – All Platforms

Improved the animation when viewing your sister opening Shared Life crates (eliminates teleporting)

Fixed a variety of audio issues, including resolving audio dropouts after equipping the flashlight weapon upgrade on the Kugelgewehr

User Interface – All Platforms

The Protohund marker for “Destroy the Protohund” and “Collect the Box” missions will no longer appear on the minimap when the mission is not set to active

Opening the Journal while activating fast travel now interrupts fast travel. This corrects a variety of issues with loading and UI

Fixed a reticle issue that could cause your weapon crosshair in Wolfenstein: Youngblood to appear when playing the “classic” Wolfstone 3D arcade game in the Paris Catacombs

Corrected an issue that could cause "Call for Help" to not be available after using a Shared Life. "Call for Help" should now be available if the player is down but their sister is alive

Fixed an issue when performing certain actions while opening the in-game options menu that could cause the camera to become permanently tilted

Xbox One

Fixed an issue that was causing some players to create an Online game even though they chose the Offline option

Audio – All Platforms



Online Co-op – All Platforms

Fixed a network packet issue that could cause session disconnects when too many explosions occurred in co-op, resulting in players getting dropped from their co-op game

Resolved crash that could happen with the Client in a co-op game used Crush, then immediately performed a melee attack on the enemy

PC

Fixed the error message players would receive if their Steam Privacy settings were set to Friends Only. Note that your Steam profile must be set to Public in order to view Steam friends through the in-game invite menu

Miscellaneous Bug Fixes – All Platforms

Enemies will no longer float in midair next to the walkways in Lab X

The last used weapon was not being properly equipped when the player dropped a heavy weapon

Resolved issue where enemies could become stuck floating during the “Lothar and Juju’s trap” mission

PC

Changed “Could Not Write Crash Dump” error message to be more descriptive. Crash Dumps are files that contain information relating to a crash; this message would appear any time a crash occurred—which could occur for different reasons—and may have led to confusion that “Could Not Write Crash Dump” was a specific error. As these files tend to be large (~58mb) Crash Dump writing remains off by default. The new message gives explicit instructions on how to turn on Crash Dump writing should you choose to assist in diagnosing the cause of your crash

Update 1.0.5 Preview

Addresses various game difficulty and progression issues based on feedback:

Additional checkpoints

Difficulty adjustments across the board, especially in boss fights

Addressing the feeling some players have expressed that some enemies feel like “bullet sponges”

Adding additional ammo throughout the game

An option to toggle enemy health bars on/off

Making it easier to get 100% game completion