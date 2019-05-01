Vor einigen Wochen ließ Valve bereits erste Teaser vom Stapel, nun wurde das hauseigene VR-Headset Valve Index samt Controllern offiziell vorgestellt.

Valve hat Nägel mit Köpfen gemacht, was das hauseigene VR-Headset Valve Index betrifft. Pünktlich zum Vorbestellstart am heutigen 01. Mai 2019 wurden jetzt hochauflösende Bilder ebenso veröffentlicht, wie die technischen Spezifikationen. Auch einen Release-Termin gibt es nun: Die Auslieferung des Valve Index soll im Zeitraum 28. Juni bis 01. Juli 2019 erfolgen.

Neben dem eigentlichen Headset präsentierte Valve auch die zugehörigen Controller sowie die Basis-Station. Im Folgenden erhaltet ihr dementsprechend auch dazu einen Überblick über die technischen Spezifikationen im englischsprachigen Original.

Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Headset vorab: Dieses setzt auf zwei LCD-Bildschirme mit 1440x1600 Bildpunkten bei 120Hz. Das Headset ist außerdem abwärtskompatibel bis 90Hz und bietet außerdem auch einen experimentellen 144Hz-Modus. Als Systemanforderungen gibt Valve Windows 10, Steam OS, Linux neben 8 GB RAM, einer NVIDIA GeForce GTX970 aufwärts (alternativ: AMD RX480 aufwärts) sowie eine Dual-Core-CPU mit Hyperthreading an.

Auch die offiziellen US-Preise findet ihr weiter unten im Detail. Das Gesamtpaket mit Controllern, zwei Basis-Stationen und VR-Headset schlägt mit satten 999 US-Dollar zu Buche.

Valve Index Features

Optimized pixel layout : Dual 1440×1600 RGB LCDs provide 50% more subpixels than OLED, resulting in greater sharpness for the same rendering cost.Fill-factor is three times better than OLED, greatly reducing “screen door” effect.

: Dual 1440×1600 RGB LCDs provide 50% more subpixels than OLED, resulting in greater sharpness for the same rendering cost.Fill-factor is three times better than OLED, greatly reducing “screen door” effect. Higher frame rates : Runs at 120Hz with full back-compatibility to 90Hz and features an experimental 144Hz mode.

: Runs at 120Hz with full back-compatibility to 90Hz and features an experimental 144Hz mode. Extremely low persistence : Displays have a reduced illumination period of 0.330ms to 0.530ms (framerate dependent), allowing imagery to remain sharp when your head is in motion or when standing still. This is a 5x improvement over first-generation PC VR HMDs.

: Displays have a reduced illumination period of 0.330ms to 0.530ms (framerate dependent), allowing imagery to remain sharp when your head is in motion or when standing still. This is a 5x improvement over first-generation PC VR HMDs. General : Optimized for FOV (20° more FOV than the HTC Vive); dual-element lens; canted optics.

: Optimized for FOV (20° more FOV than the HTC Vive); dual-element lens; canted optics. Audio: Ultra-nearfield flat panel speakers (full-frequency 180-degree dispersion pattern); off-ear immersion; long-session comfort with adjustable speaker position.

System Requirements

OS Windows 10, SteamOS, Linux

Windows 10, SteamOS, Linux RAM 8 GB+

8 GB+ GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970+ or AMD RX480+Available DisplayPort required, HDMI not supported

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970+ or AMD RX480+Available DisplayPort required, HDMI not supported CPU Dual Corewith hyperthreading, or better

Dual Corewith hyperthreading, or better USB 3.0+for headset cameras

Tech/Specs

Displays

Dual 1440 x 1600

LCDs Full RGB per pixel

Ultra-low persistence global backlight illumination (0.330ms at 144Hz)

Framerate

80/90/120/144Hz

Optics

Double element, canted lens design

Field of View (FOV)

Optimized eye relief adjustment allows a typical user experience 20º more than the HTC Vive

Inter-pupillary Distance (IPD)

58mm – 70mm range physical adjustment

Ergonomic Adjustments

Head size

Eye relief (FOV)

IPD

Speaker positions

Rear cradle adapter included

Connections

5m tether

1m breakaway trident connector

USB 3.0

DisplayPort 1.2

12V power

Tracking

SteamVR 2.0 sensors

Compatible with SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 base stations

Speakers

Built-in Audio 37.5mm off-ear Balanced Mode Radiators (BMR)

Frequency response 40Hz – 24KHz

Impedance 6 Ohm

SPL 98.96 dBSPL at 1cm.

Aux Headphone Out 3.5mm



Microphone

Dual Microphone Array

Frequency response: 20Hz – 24kHz,

Sensitivity: -25dBFS/Pa @ 1kHz

Cameras

Stereo 960 x 960 pixel

Global shutter

RGB (Bayer)

Valve Index Controllers

The controllers use 87 sensors to track hand position, finger position, motion, and pressure to determine user intent. A quick breakdown follows alongside the sepcs.

Features

Sensor fusion

Throwing

Low-latency finger tracking

Open-hand interactions

Long-term comfort

Standard gaming inputs

Squeeze-ability

Track button

Tech/Specs

Inputs

A Button

B Button

System Button

Trigger

Thumbstick

Track Button with Force Sensor

Grip Force Sensor

Finger Tracking, IMU

General

Ergonomics

Connections – USB-C, 2.4GHz Wireless

USB-C, 2.4GHz Wireless Haptics – HD LRA

HD LRA Battery Life – 7+ hours

7+ hours Charging – 900mA fast charging, 1100mAh capacity Li-Ion polymer battery

900mA fast charging, 1100mAh capacity Li-Ion polymer battery Tracking – SteamVR 2.0 sensors, compatible with SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 Base Stations

Valve Index 2.0 Base Stations

Features

Increased range and FOV – Now with two base stations allowing a 400% larger play space.

and FOV – Now with two base stations allowing a 400% larger play space. Expandabl e – Add a third base station to cover a tricky spot in your room. Or add a fourth to expand play area up to 10×10 meters.

e – Add a third base station to cover a tricky spot in your room. Or add a fourth to expand play area up to 10×10 meters. Sub-millimeter resolution – To capture every gesture.

– To capture every gesture. Laser tracking – Fixed lasers sweep 100 times a second to track photonic sensors on the headset and controllers.

– Fixed lasers sweep 100 times a second to track photonic sensors on the headset and controllers. More compatible – Now with a single coded laser sweep and no omnidirectional blinker. Stations co-exist with other IR devices.

Compatibility Note: Index Base Stations are only compatible with 2.0 tracking capable hardware. This currently includes Valve Index and HTC Vive Pro hardware.

Tech/Specs

Range – 7m

7m FOV – 160º x 115º

160º x 115º Expandability – Up to four base stations, up 10m x 10m playspace

Up to four base stations, up 10m x 10m playspace Power – 12V, compatible with existing HTC Vive power supply

Pricing and Packages

Valve Index VR kit ($999)

Ships by June 28

Includes : Headset, Controllers, and two Base Stations

: Headset, Controllers, and two Base Stations Requires a PC.

Valve Index Headset and Controllers ($749)

For those who already have a Base Station

Ships by Jun 28

Includes : Headset and Controllers

: Headset and Controllers Requires PC (and base station)

Valve Index Headset – standalone ($499)

Ships by Jun 28

Includes : Headset

: Headset Requires Controllers, Base Stations, and PC

Valve Index Controllers ($279)

Ships by Jun 28

Includes : two Controllers

: two Controllers Requires Vive, Vive Pro, or Valve Index Headset, Base Stations, and PC

Valve Index 2.0 Base Station ($149)