Vor einigen Wochen ließ Valve bereits erste Teaser vom Stapel, nun wurde das hauseigene VR-Headset Valve Index samt Controllern offiziell vorgestellt.
Valve hat Nägel mit Köpfen gemacht, was das hauseigene VR-Headset Valve Index betrifft. Pünktlich zum Vorbestellstart am heutigen 01. Mai 2019 wurden jetzt hochauflösende Bilder ebenso veröffentlicht, wie die technischen Spezifikationen. Auch einen Release-Termin gibt es nun: Die Auslieferung des Valve Index soll im Zeitraum 28. Juni bis 01. Juli 2019 erfolgen.
Neben dem eigentlichen Headset präsentierte Valve auch die zugehörigen Controller sowie die Basis-Station. Im Folgenden erhaltet ihr dementsprechend auch dazu einen Überblick über die technischen Spezifikationen im englischsprachigen Original.
Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Headset vorab: Dieses setzt auf zwei LCD-Bildschirme mit 1440x1600 Bildpunkten bei 120Hz. Das Headset ist außerdem abwärtskompatibel bis 90Hz und bietet außerdem auch einen experimentellen 144Hz-Modus. Als Systemanforderungen gibt Valve Windows 10, Steam OS, Linux neben 8 GB RAM, einer NVIDIA GeForce GTX970 aufwärts (alternativ: AMD RX480 aufwärts) sowie eine Dual-Core-CPU mit Hyperthreading an.
Auch die offiziellen US-Preise findet ihr weiter unten im Detail. Das Gesamtpaket mit Controllern, zwei Basis-Stationen und VR-Headset schlägt mit satten 999 US-Dollar zu Buche.
Valve Index Features
- Optimized pixel layout: Dual 1440×1600 RGB LCDs provide 50% more subpixels than OLED, resulting in greater sharpness for the same rendering cost.Fill-factor is three times better than OLED, greatly reducing “screen door” effect.
- Higher frame rates: Runs at 120Hz with full back-compatibility to 90Hz and features an experimental 144Hz mode.
- Extremely low persistence: Displays have a reduced illumination period of 0.330ms to 0.530ms (framerate dependent), allowing imagery to remain sharp when your head is in motion or when standing still. This is a 5x improvement over first-generation PC VR HMDs.
- General: Optimized for FOV (20° more FOV than the HTC Vive); dual-element lens; canted optics.
- Audio: Ultra-nearfield flat panel speakers (full-frequency 180-degree dispersion pattern); off-ear immersion; long-session comfort with adjustable speaker position.
System Requirements
- OS Windows 10, SteamOS, Linux
- RAM 8 GB+
- GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970+ or AMD RX480+Available DisplayPort required, HDMI not supported
- CPU Dual Corewith hyperthreading, or better
- USB 3.0+for headset cameras
Tech/Specs
Displays
- Dual 1440 x 1600
- LCDs Full RGB per pixel
- Ultra-low persistence global backlight illumination (0.330ms at 144Hz)
Framerate
- 80/90/120/144Hz
Optics
- Double element, canted lens design
Field of View (FOV)
- Optimized eye relief adjustment allows a typical user experience 20º more than the HTC Vive
Inter-pupillary Distance (IPD)
- 58mm – 70mm range physical adjustment
Ergonomic Adjustments
- Head size
- Eye relief (FOV)
- IPD
- Speaker positions
- Rear cradle adapter included
Connections
- 5m tether
- 1m breakaway trident connector
- USB 3.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- 12V power
Tracking
- SteamVR 2.0 sensors
- Compatible with SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 base stations
Speakers
- Built-in Audio
- 37.5mm off-ear Balanced Mode Radiators (BMR)
- Frequency response
- 40Hz – 24KHz
- Impedance
- 6 Ohm
- SPL
- 98.96 dBSPL at 1cm.
- Aux Headphone Out
- 3.5mm
Microphone
- Dual Microphone Array
- Frequency response: 20Hz – 24kHz,
- Sensitivity: -25dBFS/Pa @ 1kHz
Cameras
- Stereo 960 x 960 pixel
- Global shutter
- RGB (Bayer)
Valve Index Controllers
The controllers use 87 sensors to track hand position, finger position, motion, and pressure to determine user intent. A quick breakdown follows alongside the sepcs.
Features
- Sensor fusion
- Throwing
- Low-latency finger tracking
- Open-hand interactions
- Long-term comfort
- Standard gaming inputs
- Squeeze-ability
- Track button
Tech/Specs
Inputs
- A Button
- B Button
- System Button
- Trigger
- Thumbstick
- Track Button with Force Sensor
- Grip Force Sensor
- Finger Tracking, IMU
General
- Ergonomics
- Connections – USB-C, 2.4GHz Wireless
- Haptics – HD LRA
- Battery Life – 7+ hours
- Charging – 900mA fast charging, 1100mAh capacity Li-Ion polymer battery
- Tracking – SteamVR 2.0 sensors, compatible with SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 Base Stations
Valve Index 2.0 Base Stations
Features
- Increased range and FOV – Now with two base stations allowing a 400% larger play space.
- Expandable – Add a third base station to cover a tricky spot in your room. Or add a fourth to expand play area up to 10×10 meters.
- Sub-millimeter resolution – To capture every gesture.
- Laser tracking – Fixed lasers sweep 100 times a second to track photonic sensors on the headset and controllers.
- More compatible – Now with a single coded laser sweep and no omnidirectional blinker. Stations co-exist with other IR devices.
Compatibility Note: Index Base Stations are only compatible with 2.0 tracking capable hardware. This currently includes Valve Index and HTC Vive Pro hardware.
Tech/Specs
- Range – 7m
- FOV – 160º x 115º
- Expandability – Up to four base stations, up 10m x 10m playspace
- Power – 12V, compatible with existing HTC Vive power supply
Pricing and Packages
Valve Index VR kit ($999)
- Ships by June 28
- Includes: Headset, Controllers, and two Base Stations
- Requires a PC.
Valve Index Headset and Controllers ($749)
- For those who already have a Base Station
- Ships by Jun 28
- Includes: Headset and Controllers
- Requires PC (and base station)
Valve Index Headset – standalone ($499)
- Ships by Jun 28
- Includes: Headset
- Requires Controllers, Base Stations, and PC
Valve Index Controllers ($279)
- Ships by Jun 28
- Includes: two Controllers
- Requires Vive, Vive Pro, or Valve Index Headset, Base Stations, and PC
Valve Index 2.0 Base Station ($149)
- Ships by Jun 28
- Includes: one Base Station
- Requires Vive Pro or Valve Index Headset, Controllers, and PC
