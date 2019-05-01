News - Valve Index : Spezifikationen, Preis + Release zum Vorbestellstart bestätigt

    Von Kommentieren

    Vor einigen Wochen ließ Valve bereits erste Teaser vom Stapel, nun wurde das hauseigene VR-Headset Valve Index samt Controllern offiziell vorgestellt.

    Valve hat Nägel mit Köpfen gemacht, was das hauseigene VR-Headset Valve Index betrifft. Pünktlich zum Vorbestellstart am heutigen 01. Mai 2019 wurden jetzt hochauflösende Bilder ebenso veröffentlicht, wie die technischen Spezifikationen. Auch einen Release-Termin gibt es nun: Die Auslieferung des Valve Index soll im Zeitraum 28. Juni bis 01. Juli 2019 erfolgen.

    Neben dem eigentlichen Headset präsentierte Valve auch die zugehörigen Controller sowie die Basis-Station. Im Folgenden erhaltet ihr dementsprechend auch dazu einen Überblick über die technischen Spezifikationen im englischsprachigen Original.

    Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Headset vorab: Dieses setzt auf zwei LCD-Bildschirme mit 1440x1600 Bildpunkten bei 120Hz. Das Headset ist außerdem abwärtskompatibel bis 90Hz und bietet außerdem auch einen experimentellen 144Hz-Modus. Als Systemanforderungen gibt Valve Windows 10, Steam OS, Linux neben 8 GB RAM, einer NVIDIA GeForce GTX970 aufwärts (alternativ: AMD RX480 aufwärts) sowie eine Dual-Core-CPU mit Hyperthreading an.

    Auch die offiziellen US-Preise findet ihr weiter unten im Detail. Das Gesamtpaket mit Controllern, zwei Basis-Stationen und VR-Headset schlägt mit satten 999 US-Dollar zu Buche.

    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 1
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 2
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 3
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 4
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 5
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 6
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 7
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 8
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 9
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 10
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 11
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 12
    • Valve Index - Artworks - Bild 13

    Valve Index Features

    • Optimized pixel layout: Dual 1440×1600 RGB LCDs provide 50% more subpixels than OLED, resulting in greater sharpness for the same rendering cost.Fill-factor is three times better than OLED, greatly reducing “screen door” effect.
    • Higher frame rates: Runs at 120Hz with full back-compatibility to 90Hz and features an experimental 144Hz mode.
    • Extremely low persistence:  Displays have a reduced illumination period of 0.330ms to 0.530ms (framerate dependent), allowing imagery to remain sharp when your head is in motion or when standing still. This is a 5x improvement over first-generation PC VR HMDs.
    • General: Optimized for FOV (20° more FOV than the HTC Vive); dual-element lens; canted optics.
    • Audio: Ultra-nearfield flat panel speakers (full-frequency 180-degree dispersion pattern); off-ear immersion; long-session comfort with adjustable speaker position.

    System Requirements

    • OS Windows 10, SteamOS, Linux
    • RAM 8 GB+
    • GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970+ or AMD RX480+Available DisplayPort required, HDMI not supported
    • CPU Dual Corewith hyperthreading, or better
    • USB 3.0+for headset cameras

    Tech/Specs

    Displays

    • Dual 1440 x 1600
    • LCDs Full RGB per pixel
    • Ultra-low persistence global backlight illumination (0.330ms at 144Hz)

    Framerate

    • 80/90/120/144Hz

    Optics

    • Double element, canted lens design

    Field of View (FOV)

    • Optimized eye relief adjustment allows a typical user experience 20º more than the HTC Vive

    Inter-pupillary Distance (IPD)

    • 58mm – 70mm range physical adjustment

    Ergonomic Adjustments

    • Head size
    • Eye relief (FOV)
    • IPD
    • Speaker positions
    • Rear cradle adapter included

    Connections

    • 5m tether
    • 1m breakaway trident connector
    • USB 3.0
    • DisplayPort 1.2
    • 12V power

    Tracking

    • SteamVR 2.0 sensors
    • Compatible with SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 base stations

    Speakers

    • Built-in Audio
      • 37.5mm off-ear Balanced Mode Radiators (BMR)
    • Frequency response
      • 40Hz – 24KHz
    • Impedance
      • 6 Ohm
    • SPL
      • 98.96 dBSPL at 1cm.
    • Aux Headphone Out
      • 3.5mm

    Microphone

    • Dual Microphone Array
    • Frequency response: 20Hz – 24kHz,
    • Sensitivity: -25dBFS/Pa @ 1kHz

    Cameras

    • Stereo 960 x 960 pixel
    • Global shutter
    • RGB (Bayer)

    Valve Index Controllers

    The controllers use 87 sensors to track hand position, finger position, motion, and pressure to determine user intent. A quick breakdown follows alongside the sepcs.

    Features

    • Sensor fusion
    • Throwing
    • Low-latency finger tracking
    • Open-hand interactions
    • Long-term comfort
    • Standard gaming inputs
    • Squeeze-ability
    • Track button

    Tech/Specs

    Inputs

    • A Button
    • B Button
    • System Button
    • Trigger
    • Thumbstick
    • Track Button with Force Sensor
    • Grip Force Sensor
    • Finger Tracking, IMU

    General

    • Ergonomics 
    • Connections – USB-C, 2.4GHz Wireless
    • Haptics – HD LRA
    • Battery Life – 7+ hours
    • Charging – 900mA fast charging, 1100mAh capacity Li-Ion polymer battery
    • Tracking – SteamVR 2.0 sensors, compatible with SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 Base Stations

    Valve Index 2.0 Base Stations

    Features

    • Increased range and FOV – Now with two base stations allowing a 400% larger play space.
    • Expandable – Add a third base station to cover a tricky spot in your room. Or add a fourth to expand play area up to 10×10 meters.
    • Sub-millimeter resolution – To capture every gesture.
    • Laser tracking –  Fixed lasers sweep 100 times a second to track photonic sensors on the headset and controllers.
    • More compatible – Now with a single coded laser sweep and no omnidirectional blinker. Stations co-exist with other IR devices.

    Compatibility Note: Index Base Stations are only compatible with 2.0 tracking capable hardware. This currently includes Valve Index and HTC Vive Pro hardware.

    Tech/Specs

    • Range – 7m
    • FOV – 160º x 115º
    • Expandability – Up to four base stations, up 10m x 10m playspace
    • Power – 12V, compatible with existing HTC Vive power supply

    Pricing and Packages

    Valve Index VR kit ($999)

    • Ships by June 28
    • Includes:  Headset, Controllers, and two Base Stations
    • Requires a PC.

    Valve Index Headset and Controllers ($749)

    • For those who already have a Base Station
    • Ships by Jun 28
    • Includes: Headset and Controllers
    • Requires PC (and base station)

    Valve Index Headset – standalone ($499)

    • Ships by Jun 28
    • Includes: Headset
    • Requires Controllers, Base Stations, and PC

    Valve Index Controllers ($279)

    • Ships by Jun 28
    • Includes: two Controllers
    • Requires Vive, Vive Pro, or Valve Index Headset, Base Stations, and PC

    Valve Index 2.0 Base Station ($149)

    •  Ships by Jun 28
    • Includes: one Base Station
    • Requires Vive Pro or Valve Index Headset, Controllers, and PC

    Könnte dichinteressieren

    Kommentarezum Artikel