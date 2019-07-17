Ubisoft hat die ersten 100 Spiele enthüllt, die zum Start von Uplay+ im September verfügbar werden. Und die Liste ist alles andere als mit Schrott gefüllt. Von Splinter Cell über Rayman hin zu Watch_Dogs ist alles dabei.
Im September startet auch Ubisoft seinen auf der E3 angekündigten Abo-Dienst Uplay+. Um den Service von Anfang an möglichst attraktiv zu gestalten, hat Ubisoft aus den Vollen geschöpft und wird unzählige hochwertige Titel aus seinem Portfolio zum Start bereitstellen. Über 100 Spiele sind zum Launch verfügbar, davon auch viele Premium-Versionen mit zusätzlichen Inhalten und sogar aktuelle Veröffentlichungen, wie Rainbow Six: Quarantine und Watch_Dogs Legion.
Uplay+ erlaubt es auch, Spiele direkt auf euren PC herunterzuladen. Spiele, die es erlauben, könnt ihr dann ohne Internetverbindung spielen, wenn der Dienst am 3. September startet. Wer sich vorab registriert, kann Uplay+ im ersten Monat sogar kostenlos testen, um sich davon zu überzeugen, ob er etwas ist. Anschließend werden 14,99 Euro pro Monat fällig.
Nachfolgend die Liste der bereits bestätigten Spiele, die 2020 auch auf Google Stadia verfügbar sein werden.
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition
- Assassin’s Creed II – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 – Fortune’s Edition
- Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep – X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew – Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 – History Edition
- The Settlers 2 – History Edition
- The Settlers 3 – History Edition
- The Settlers 4 – History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas 2
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference – Uplay
- Trials Evolution – Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion – Standard Edition
- Trials Rising – Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch Dogs – Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)
- World In Conflict – Complete Edition
- Zombi
