Nach dem Flop-Start der PC-Version von The Last of Us: Part I arbeitet Naughty Dog weiter kräftig nach und präsentiert nun schon den nächsten Patch - dieses Mal sogar auch für die PlayStation 5. Wir verraten euch hier, was sich dieses Mal tut.
Naughty Dog hat gleich zwei weiteres Updates für The Last of Us: Part I veröffentlicht - je eines für die PC- sowie die PS5-Fassung der Neuauflage des Action-Klassikers. Nachdem der Fokus zuletzt auf den zahlreichen Problemen der PC-Fassung lag, kommen somit auch PS5-Zocker mal wieder in den Genuss von Verbesserungen und Optimierungen. Auf der Sony-Konsole gibt es auch neue kosmetische Gegenstände.
Auf dem PC behebt das neue Update auf Version 1.0.2.1 vor allen Dingen die Probleme bezüglich des Zitterns der Kamera; darüber hatten ebenfalls viele PC-Gamer bei der Nutzung von Maus und Tastatur geklagt. Tatsächlich drehte sich genau um diesen Punkt auch sehr viel Kritik, wenn es um den technischen Zustand der PC-Fassung geht, so dass hier nun Besserung festzustellen sein dürfte.
Naughty Dog versprich zusammen mit Entwicklerpartner Iron Galaxy, dass weitere PC-Updates zügig folgen, sobald diese jeweils fertiggestellt sind. Dazu beobachte man weiter das Feedback und Berichte von Spielern.
Die PS5-Fassung wurde indes auf die Version 1.03 aktualisiert und bekommt im Zuge dessen über 50 Verbesserungen und Bugfixes. Zu den angesprochenen kosmetischen Gegenständen zählt ein neues In-Game-T-Shirt für Ellie basierend auf der erfolgreichen TV-Serie von HBO. Zudem werden die Sensitivitätseinstellungen optimiert und es gibt gleich mehrere visuelle Verbesserungen im ganzen Spiel.
Die Patch-Notes von Version 1.0.2.1 auf dem PC:
- This update includes a highly requested improvement for the camera jitter experienced by players who use mouse and keyboard.
Die Patch-Notes von Version 1.03 auf der PlayStation 5:
General
- [Brazilian Portuguese] Remastered and increased the audio quality for in-game voice lines
- Adjusted aim sensitivity from 1-10 to 1-100, with a lower minimum sensitivity
- Companion characters now throw bricks at enemies during combat more consistently
- Rifle weapons now use hit-scan instead of projectile physics to determine whether they hit an enemy
- Increased the pump shotgun's base fire rate
- Melee and Fire may now be bound to the same button in Customize Controls (Options > Controls > Customize Controls)
- Speedrun Mode timer now pauses during black screen fades
- Melee attacks using a two-handed melee weapon now kill stunned enemies
- Meleeing while sprinting now staggers Infected enemies for longer
- Player character can move sooner after finishing a melee swing
- Companion characters rescue the player character from enemy grapples more consistently
- Shotguns and rifles begin rechambering sooner after being unholstered
- Melee attacks that send enemies to their knees now combo into finishers, whether or not the player has a melee weapon
- Increased time that human enemies are staggered after being punched
- Enemies no longer beg for their lives when they can't be easily reached by the player
- Adjusted timing of various checkpoints throughout the game
- Numerous visual improvements and adjustments throughout the game
- Multiple fixes to subtitles, UI text, and Screen Reader lines
- [Grounded Difficulty] Reduced the accuracy of the turret truck
- [Permadeath Mode] The deer hunt is no longer considered a combat encounter
Bugfixes
- Drawing the bow no longer reduces the player's accuracy with other weapons
- Fixed an issue where the player may spin around their target when using sprinting melee attacks
- Fixed an issue where a melee swing may be canceled mid-swing when holding a shotgun
- Loading save files no longer affects the number of bonus feature unlock points currently available
- Fixed an issue where some weapons’ reloads may be interrupted before all bullets were loaded
- Corrected accuracy of the El Diablo pistol when using its scope
- Fixed an issue where nail bombs may be retrieved after detonating
- Director’s Commentary now plays during the final credits
- Rechambering a weapon now registers as complete sooner, so the player won't have to repeat the animation if interrupted
- Baseball bats now do the same damage against Clickers as other two-handed melee weapons
- Player no longer automatically succeeds when machete-wielding enemies do an evasive counterattack
- Fixed an issue where Infected may use a human enemy’s grab attack when grabbing the player from behind
- Fixed an issue where companion characters may die in combat at unintended times
- Removed some cover positions that allowed enemies to shoot the player character without revealing themselves
- Infected no longer enter the 'beg for life' state
- Fixed an issue where some items and ingredients were not added to the player's inventory when collected
- Fixed issues with some in-game cutscenes where the player may get interrupted if attacked
- [The Prologue] Tommy will lead the player more consistently
- [The Prologue] Fixed an issue where player character may die during the car crash cutscene
- [Tommy’s Dam] Fixed an issue where the player character may get stuck behind a door during the fight at the hydroelectric dam
- [The Firefly Lab] Shooting a doctor will no longer make them invincible to flamethrowers
- [New Game+] All extra ammo and ingredient types now appear as intended when playing in Full Loadout mode on Grounded difficulty.
Left Behind Standalone
- The arcade minigame will not request multiple attacks that deal no damage in a row
- Moved a corpse's arm to the correct location
- Improved Ellie's accuracy to match her accuracy during the main story
Accessibility
- Improved Navigation Assistance goal placement across various locations
- Fixed button prompts that showed the incorrect button in certain circumstances
- Fixed some collectible items not highlighting correctly when using High Contrast Mod
- Fixed various issues where the incorrect cue would play when using audio cues
- Fixed issue in Chapter and Encounter Select menus where the Screen Reader did not read sub-chapter names
Additional Content
- New HBO in-game t-shirt cosmetics for Ellie
