The Last of Us: Part I

Nach dem Flop-Start der PC-Version von The Last of Us: Part I arbeitet Naughty Dog weiter kräftig nach und präsentiert nun schon den nächsten Patch - dieses Mal sogar auch für die PlayStation 5. Wir verraten euch hier, was sich dieses Mal tut.

Naughty Dog hat gleich zwei weiteres Updates für The Last of Us: Part I veröffentlicht - je eines für die PC- sowie die PS5-Fassung der Neuauflage des Action-Klassikers. Nachdem der Fokus zuletzt auf den zahlreichen Problemen der PC-Fassung lag, kommen somit auch PS5-Zocker mal wieder in den Genuss von Verbesserungen und Optimierungen. Auf der Sony-Konsole gibt es auch neue kosmetische Gegenstände.

Auf dem PC behebt das neue Update auf Version 1.0.2.1 vor allen Dingen die Probleme bezüglich des Zitterns der Kamera; darüber hatten ebenfalls viele PC-Gamer bei der Nutzung von Maus und Tastatur geklagt. Tatsächlich drehte sich genau um diesen Punkt auch sehr viel Kritik, wenn es um den technischen Zustand der PC-Fassung geht, so dass hier nun Besserung festzustellen sein dürfte.

Naughty Dog versprich zusammen mit Entwicklerpartner Iron Galaxy, dass weitere PC-Updates zügig folgen, sobald diese jeweils fertiggestellt sind. Dazu beobachte man weiter das Feedback und Berichte von Spielern.

Die PS5-Fassung wurde indes auf die Version 1.03 aktualisiert und bekommt im Zuge dessen über 50 Verbesserungen und Bugfixes. Zu den angesprochenen kosmetischen Gegenständen zählt ein neues In-Game-T-Shirt für Ellie basierend auf der erfolgreichen TV-Serie von HBO. Zudem werden die Sensitivitätseinstellungen optimiert und es gibt gleich mehrere visuelle Verbesserungen im ganzen Spiel.

Die Patch-Notes von Version 1.0.2.1 auf dem PC:

This update includes a highly requested improvement for the camera jitter experienced by players who use mouse and keyboard.

Die Patch-Notes von Version 1.03 auf der PlayStation 5:

General

[Brazilian Portuguese] Remastered and increased the audio quality for in-game voice lines

Adjusted aim sensitivity from 1-10 to 1-100, with a lower minimum sensitivity

Companion characters now throw bricks at enemies during combat more consistently

Rifle weapons now use hit-scan instead of projectile physics to determine whether they hit an enemy

Increased the pump shotgun's base fire rate

Melee and Fire may now be bound to the same button in Customize Controls (Options > Controls > Customize Controls)

Speedrun Mode timer now pauses during black screen fades

Melee attacks using a two-handed melee weapon now kill stunned enemies

Meleeing while sprinting now staggers Infected enemies for longer

Player character can move sooner after finishing a melee swing

Companion characters rescue the player character from enemy grapples more consistently

Shotguns and rifles begin rechambering sooner after being unholstered

Melee attacks that send enemies to their knees now combo into finishers, whether or not the player has a melee weapon

Increased time that human enemies are staggered after being punched

Enemies no longer beg for their lives when they can't be easily reached by the player

Adjusted timing of various checkpoints throughout the game

Numerous visual improvements and adjustments throughout the game

Multiple fixes to subtitles, UI text, and Screen Reader lines

[Grounded Difficulty] Reduced the accuracy of the turret truck

[Permadeath Mode] The deer hunt is no longer considered a combat encounter

Bugfixes

Drawing the bow no longer reduces the player's accuracy with other weapons

Fixed an issue where the player may spin around their target when using sprinting melee attacks

Fixed an issue where a melee swing may be canceled mid-swing when holding a shotgun

Loading save files no longer affects the number of bonus feature unlock points currently available

Fixed an issue where some weapons’ reloads may be interrupted before all bullets were loaded

Corrected accuracy of the El Diablo pistol when using its scope

Fixed an issue where nail bombs may be retrieved after detonating

Director’s Commentary now plays during the final credits

Rechambering a weapon now registers as complete sooner, so the player won't have to repeat the animation if interrupted

Baseball bats now do the same damage against Clickers as other two-handed melee weapons

Player no longer automatically succeeds when machete-wielding enemies do an evasive counterattack

Fixed an issue where Infected may use a human enemy’s grab attack when grabbing the player from behind

Fixed an issue where companion characters may die in combat at unintended times

Removed some cover positions that allowed enemies to shoot the player character without revealing themselves

Infected no longer enter the 'beg for life' state

Fixed an issue where some items and ingredients were not added to the player's inventory when collected

Fixed issues with some in-game cutscenes where the player may get interrupted if attacked

[The Prologue] Tommy will lead the player more consistently

[The Prologue] Fixed an issue where player character may die during the car crash cutscene

[Tommy’s Dam] Fixed an issue where the player character may get stuck behind a door during the fight at the hydroelectric dam

[The Firefly Lab] Shooting a doctor will no longer make them invincible to flamethrowers

[New Game+] All extra ammo and ingredient types now appear as intended when playing in Full Loadout mode on Grounded difficulty.

Left Behind Standalone

The arcade minigame will not request multiple attacks that deal no damage in a row

Moved a corpse's arm to the correct location

Improved Ellie's accuracy to match her accuracy during the main story

Accessibility

Improved Navigation Assistance goal placement across various locations

Fixed button prompts that showed the incorrect button in certain circumstances

Fixed some collectible items not highlighting correctly when using High Contrast Mod

Fixed various issues where the incorrect cue would play when using audio cues

Fixed issue in Chapter and Encounter Select menus where the Screen Reader did not read sub-chapter names

Additional Content

New HBO in-game t-shirt cosmetics for Ellie