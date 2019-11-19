Das Jahr neigt sich dem Ende entgegen und damit stehen auch wieder die Game Awards vor der Tür. Jetzt wurden die Nominierten der wichtigsten Preisverleihung der Spielebranche bekannt gegeben.
Mitte Dezember finden die The Game Awards 2019 statt. Dann werden erneut die erfolgreichsten Spiele des ablaufenden Jahres prämiert, doch wie gewohnt werden nicht nur die altbekannten Titel eine Rolle spielen. Auch etliche Neuankündigungen sind in der Show von Spielejournalist Geoff Keighley wieder zu sehen.
Dennoch handelt es sich zuvorderst natürlich um eine Preisverleihung, die sich den bedeutendsten Spielen des Jahres 2019 widmet. Die wichtigste Kategorie wird natürlich wieder das Spiel des Jahres sein, und hier wurden unter anderem Control, Death Stranding und Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice nominiert. Diese drei Spiele bringen es zugleich auch auf Nominierungen in weiteren Kategorien.
Spieler können für ihre Favoriten in den einzelnen Kategorien unter anderem auf der offiziellen Webseite abstimmen. Zudem ist das Voting auch via Google, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, The Game Awards Discord oder Twitter möglich. Die eigentliche Preisverleihung wird am 12. Dezember auf 45 verschiedenen Services live ins Netz übertragen.
Die Nominierten für die The Game Awards 2019 im Überblick:
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Best Action-Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legends of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Dice Twice
Best Art Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Dekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Best Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
Best Score/Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch/The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope/Control
- Laura Bailey/Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen/Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta/Control
- Norman Reedus/Death Stranding
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- GRINDSTONE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Best RPG Game
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy 14
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Best VR/AR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- The Division 2
Fresh Indie Game
- ZA / UM – Disc Elysium
- Nomada Studio – Gris
- Deadtoast Entertainment – My Friend Pedro
- Mobuis Digital – Outer Wilds
- Nega Crit – Slay the Spire
- House House – Untilted Goose Game
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Content Creator of the Year
- Courage (Jack Dunlop)
- Dr. Lupo (Benjamin Lupo)
- Ewok (Soleil Wheeler)
- Grefg (David Martinez)
- Shroud (Michael Grzsiek)
eSports Coach
- Eric “Adren” Hoag – Team Liquid – CS:GO
- Bu-Ri “Cain” Jang – team Liquid – LoL
- Fabien “Grabbz” Lohmann – G2 eSports – LoL
- Kin “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun – SK Telecom T1, LoL
- Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz – OG – Dota 2
- Danny “Zonic: Sorsensen – Astarlis – CS:GO
eSports Event
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
eSports Game of the Year
- CS:GO
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
eSports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex “Goldeboy” Medez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
eSports Player
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdork – Immortals – Fortnite
- Lees” Faker” Sang-Hyeok – SK Telecom – LoL
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic – G2 ESPORTS – LoL
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev – Natus Vincere – CSGO
- Jay “Sinatraa” Won – San Fransico Shock – Overwatch
eSports Team
- Astralis – CS:GO
- G2 EsportS – LoL
- OG – DOTA2
- San Francisco Shock – Overwatch League
- Team Liquid – CS:GO
