Das Jahr neigt sich dem Ende entgegen und damit stehen auch wieder die Game Awards vor der Tür. Jetzt wurden die Nominierten der wichtigsten Preisverleihung der Spielebranche bekannt gegeben.

Mitte Dezember finden die The Game Awards 2019 statt. Dann werden erneut die erfolgreichsten Spiele des ablaufenden Jahres prämiert, doch wie gewohnt werden nicht nur die altbekannten Titel eine Rolle spielen. Auch etliche Neuankündigungen sind in der Show von Spielejournalist Geoff Keighley wieder zu sehen.

Dennoch handelt es sich zuvorderst natürlich um eine Preisverleihung, die sich den bedeutendsten Spielen des Jahres 2019 widmet. Die wichtigste Kategorie wird natürlich wieder das Spiel des Jahres sein, und hier wurden unter anderem Control, Death Stranding und Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice nominiert. Diese drei Spiele bringen es zugleich auch auf Nominierungen in weiteren Kategorien.

Spieler können für ihre Favoriten in den einzelnen Kategorien unter anderem auf der offiziellen Webseite abstimmen. Zudem ist das Voting auch via Google, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, The Game Awards Discord oder Twitter möglich. Die eigentliche Preisverleihung wird am 12. Dezember auf 45 verschiedenen Services live ins Netz übertragen.

Die Nominierten für die The Game Awards 2019 im Überblick:

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

Best Action Game

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Best Action-Adventure Game

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legends of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Dice Twice

Best Art Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Dekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Rainbow Six Siege

Best Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Showdown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Outer Worlds

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Katana ZERO

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Rainbow Six Siege

Best Performance

Ashly Burch/The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope/Control

Laura Bailey/Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen/Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta/Control

Norman Reedus/Death Stranding

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile

GRINDSTONE

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of Light

What the Golf?

Best RPG Game

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy 14

Kingdom Hearts 3

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

The Division 2

Fresh Indie Game

ZA / UM – Disc Elysium

Nomada Studio – Gris

Deadtoast Entertainment – My Friend Pedro

Mobuis Digital – Outer Wilds

Nega Crit – Slay the Spire

House House – Untilted Goose Game

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie

Gris

Kind Words

Life is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Content Creator of the Year

Courage (Jack Dunlop)

Dr. Lupo (Benjamin Lupo)

Ewok (Soleil Wheeler)

Grefg (David Martinez)

Shroud (Michael Grzsiek)

eSports Coach

Eric “Adren” Hoag – Team Liquid – CS:GO

Bu-Ri “Cain” Jang – team Liquid – LoL

Fabien “Grabbz” Lohmann – G2 eSports – LoL

Kin “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun – SK Telecom T1, LoL

Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz – OG – Dota 2

Danny “Zonic: Sorsensen – Astarlis – CS:GO

eSports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

eSports Game of the Year

CS:GO

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

eSports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Alex “Goldeboy” Medez

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

eSports Player

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdork – Immortals – Fortnite

Lees” Faker” Sang-Hyeok – SK Telecom – LoL

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic – G2 ESPORTS – LoL

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev – Natus Vincere – CSGO

Jay “Sinatraa” Won – San Fransico Shock – Overwatch

eSports Team

Astralis – CS:GO

G2 EsportS – LoL

OG – DOTA2

San Francisco Shock – Overwatch League

Team Liquid – CS:GO