In der verganngenen Nacht war es soweit: Mit den Game Awards 2018 wurde die wichtigste Spieleauszeichnung verliehen worden. Als großer Gewinner darf dabei God of War gelten, das den Preis für das Game of the Year abgestaubt hat.

Im Rahmen der Game Awards 2018 gab es natürlich nicht nur allerhand Neuankündigungen und Trailer zu sehen, vielmehr standen auch die besten Spiele des abgelaufenen Jahres im Fokus, die zuvor in vielen verschiedenen Kategorien nominiert worden waren.

Während der Preisverleihung wurden nun die einzelnen Gewinner gekürt. Den prestigeträchtigen Titel des Game of the Year hat sich God of War gesichert, das sich gegen namhafte Konkurrenz wie Red Dead Redemption 2 oder Assassin's Creed: Odyssey durchgesetzt hat. Zudem heimste der Titel noch in weiteren Kategorien Awards ein, unter anderem auch in der des besten Actionspiels. In mehreren Kategorien erfolgreich waren außerdem auch Fortnite, Red Dead Redemption 2 und der Indie-Erfolg Celeste.

Im Folgenden ein Überblick über die einzelnen Kategorien; die Gewinner sind jeweils fett markiert:

Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best Game Direction

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Narrative

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Art Direction

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

Best Score/Music: Presented by Spotify

Celeste (Matt Makes Games) – Lena Raine

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – John Paesano

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Joe Hisaishi

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo) – Yasunori Nishiki

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Woody Jackson

Best Audio Design: Presented by Dolby

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Performance

Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact

11-11: Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Florence (Mountains)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)

Best Independent Game

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Best Mobile Game

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Best VR / AR Game

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Firewall: Zero Hour (First Contact Entertianment / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance Games)

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

Best Action / Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)

Best Role-Playing Game

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)

Best Fighting Game

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc SYstem Works)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)

Best Family Game

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Overcooked! 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team17)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)

Battletech (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)

Frostpunk (11 bit studios)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)

Best Sports / Racing Game

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bugnie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)

Best Student Game (created at High School or College Level)

Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)

Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)

JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)

LIFF (ISART Digital, France)

RE: Charge (MIT)

Best Debut Game

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)

Favorite Moment of 2017

Carol Shaw (Industry Icon)

The Game Awards Orchestra (Performance)

Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro (Moment)

Josef Fares (A Way Out) [Fuck the Oscars moment- ed.]

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Game of the Year Award)

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Best eSports Player: Presented by Omen by HP

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)

Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)

Best eSports Team

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Cloud9 (League of Legends)

Fnatic (League of Legends)

London Spitfire (Overwatch League)

OG (DOTA 2)

Best eSports Coach

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)

Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG)

Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis)

Dylan Falco (Fnatic)

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality)

Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)

Best eSports Event

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

EVO 2018

League of Legends World Championship

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018

Best eSports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Anders Blume

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

Best eSports Moment

C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE at ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

G2 Beating RNG at the League of Legends World Championship

KT vs. IG Base Race at the League of Legends World Championship

OG’s Massive Upset of LGD at the DOTA 2 Finals

SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in Dragon Ball FighterZ at EVO 2018

Content Creator of the Year - Community Award

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex