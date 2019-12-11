In dieser Woche veröffentlicht Electronic Arts den nächsten Patch zum erfolgreich gestarteten sowie gelungenen Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Dabei liefert der Publisher nun ein vielerorts beliebtes, bislang jedoch noch fehlendes Feature nach.

Mit Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bekommen Fans des Sci-Fi-Franchise endlich gelungenes neues Spielefutter an die Hand, die Wert auf Story legen. Das ohnehin bereits gelungene Spielekapitel wird nun abermals optimiert, denn in dieser Woche steht der nächste Patch ins Haus.

Dabei liefert Electronic Arts mit dem Fotomodus nun auch einen häufig gewünschten und beliebten Modus nach, der heutzutage eigentlich in fast keinem aktuellen Top-Titel fehlen darf. Mit diesem könnt ihr durch den Klick beider Sticks künftig Szenen pausieren und sehenswerte Screenshots und Bilder einfangen.

Ist der Modus aktiviert, könnt ihr künftig die Kamera bewegen und diverse Filter und Effekte auf euren Screenshot anwenden. Sogar die Integration zusätzlicher Spotlights ist möglich, um dunklere Bereiche einer Szene besser hervorzuheben.

Das Update bringt aber noch weitere Änderungen mit sich. So könnt ihr beispielsweise auch handlungsspezifische Teile der Lichtschwert-Individualisierung entfernen. Das vollständige Patch-Log könnt ihr euch im Folgenden durchlesen.

General

Collision fixes

Packt das Lichtschwert aus, in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gibt es mächtig auf die Mütze. Wir zeigen euch, was alles in dem Spiel steckt.