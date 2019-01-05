Wie immer werden Anfang eines neuen Jahres auch die renommierten Game Developers Choice Awards verliehen. Jetzt wurden die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben - und Red Dead Redemption 2 gibt schon wieder den Ton an.
Zum mittlerweile 19. Mal werden die renommierten, alljährlichen Game Developers Choice Awards verliehen. Im Vorfeld der Preisverleihung am 20. März 2019 wurden nun bereits die Nominierungen beknnt gegeben, und das Western-Sequel von Rockstar Games hat dabei schon wieder die Nase vorn.
Insgesamt sieben Mal wurde Red Dead Redemption 2 in den verschiedenen Kategorien für einen Preis nominiert. Allerdings hat das Western-Epos auch namhafte Konkurrenz: God of War und Spider-Man, zwei Exklusivtitel für Sonys PlayStation 4, bringen es nämlich ebenfalls auf beachtliche sechs Nominierungen. Alle drei genannten Blockbuster haben gemeinsam, dass sie auch in der wichtigsten Kategorie des Game of the Year nominiert sind.
Im Zuge der Preisverleihung wird auch Amy Hennig, Creative Director und Writer der Uncharted-Reihe von Naughty Dog, mit dem Lifetime Achievement Award ausgezeichnet.
Die Nominierungen in den verschiedenen Kategorien im Überblick:
Best Audio
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
Best Debut
- Polyarc (Moss)
- Mountains (Florence)
- Nomada Studio (Gris)
- Villa Gorilla (Yoku’s Island Express)
- Sabotage (The Messenger)
Best Design
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Mobile Game
- Alto’s Odyssey (Snowman)
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
- Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
Innovation Award
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
Best Narrative
- Florence (Mountains/Annapurna Interactive)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best Technology
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games / Microsoft Studios)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best Visual Art
- Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best VR/AR Game
- Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
- Moss (Polyarc)
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Game of the Year
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Kommentarezum Artikel