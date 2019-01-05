Wie immer werden Anfang eines neuen Jahres auch die renommierten Game Developers Choice Awards verliehen. Jetzt wurden die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben - und Red Dead Redemption 2 gibt schon wieder den Ton an.

Zum mittlerweile 19. Mal werden die renommierten, alljährlichen Game Developers Choice Awards verliehen. Im Vorfeld der Preisverleihung am 20. März 2019 wurden nun bereits die Nominierungen beknnt gegeben, und das Western-Sequel von Rockstar Games hat dabei schon wieder die Nase vorn.

Insgesamt sieben Mal wurde Red Dead Redemption 2 in den verschiedenen Kategorien für einen Preis nominiert. Allerdings hat das Western-Epos auch namhafte Konkurrenz: God of War und Spider-Man, zwei Exklusivtitel für Sonys PlayStation 4, bringen es nämlich ebenfalls auf beachtliche sechs Nominierungen. Alle drei genannten Blockbuster haben gemeinsam, dass sie auch in der wichtigsten Kategorie des Game of the Year nominiert sind.

Im Zuge der Preisverleihung wird auch Amy Hennig, Creative Director und Writer der Uncharted-Reihe von Naughty Dog, mit dem Lifetime Achievement Award ausgezeichnet.

Die Nominierungen in den verschiedenen Kategorien im Überblick:

Best Audio