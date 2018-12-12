Rockstar Games hat heute das neueste Update für den Blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2 veröffentlicht. Wir verraten euch hier, was euch der Patch auf Version 1.04 alles bringt.
Ab sofort können sich Spieler von Red Dead Redemption 2 und Red Dead Online auf PS4 und Xbox One gleichermaßen den neuen Patch auf Version 1.04 herunterladen. Neue Features integrieren die Macher von Rockstar Games dabei nicht in das Spiel, da man sich vielmehr auf die Verbesserung der bisherigen Inhalte fokussiert hat.
Die meisten Neuerungen in Bezug auf die Singleplayer-Kampagne sind Bugfixes. Etliche von Spielern gemeldete Fehler wurden behoben, darunter auch allerhand Ladeprobleme; bei diesen konnte sich das Spiel bislang beim Laden eines Spielstandes bei 90 Prozent des Vorgangs auch einfach aufhängen. Dieses Problem sollte nun der Vergangenheit angehören.
Auch für Spieler des Multiplayer-Parts Red Dead Online gibt es Verbesserungen. Hier sorgen die Bugfixes vor allen Dingen für eine bessere Stabilität. Alle weiteren Neuerungen könnt ihr dem nachfolgenden Patch-Log entnehmen.
Story Mode General / Miscellaneous - PS4, Xbox One
- Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck at 90% when loading an autosave made immediately after the mission ‘Country Pursuits’, if it was the only open mission
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on loading screen when trying to restart game after completing the mission ‘County Pursuits’
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at 90% when loading a save in Chapter 2, if they had set up camp near Horseshoe Overlook after completing ‘The First Shall Be Last’
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at 90% when loading after loading an autosave or manual save
- Fixed an issue where players could lose access to all weapons and equipment in their weapon wheel after completing a mission replay in Guarma
Red Dead Online Beta General / Miscellaneous - PS4, Xbox One
- General stability improvements
- Fixed the issue where players removing an injured horse from the stables without healing it would result in the Scrawny Nag appearing when whistling for their horse
- Fixed an issue where players could not exit the house in the Mission ‘Love and Honor’
- Fixed an issue where players would be unable to load beyond 90% in the Red Dead Online beta unless they entered Story mode first
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at a black screen after a Posse leader quit the lobby in the mission ‘Love and Honor’
- Fixed an issue where players could crash to the Xbox Home screen when resuming from a suspended state after connecting to Xbox Live services
- Fixed an issue where players could be kicked from Rockstar game services with error 0x99395004 after completing part 2 of the mission ‘Honor Among Horse Thieves’
