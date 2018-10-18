Seit der Veröffentlichung von Version 1.0 auf dem PC steht nun bereits das 23. Update zu PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in den Startlöchern. Dieses wurde nun mit frischen Inhalten schonmal auf dem Test-Server verfügbar gemacht.

Wer trotz Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII und dem dort enthaltenen Blackout-Modus weiter auf PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds setzt, der bekommt auch in diesem Battle-Royale-Vertreter, der das Genre überhaupt erst salonfähig gemacht hat, wieder neue Inhalte an die Hand. Die Macher haben nun den PC-Patch 23 auf dem Test-Server verfügbar gemacht, der wieder neue Inhalte mit sich bringt.

In erster Linie ist dabei natürlich eine neue Maschinenpistole namens Skorpion zu nennen. Die vollautomatische 9mm-Waffe spawnt auf allen Karten und ist mit den meisten SMG- und UZI-Erweiterungen kompatibel. Dazu gibt es einen sogenannten Key Guide, der automatisch über der Minimap auftaucht und euch mit allerhand Informationen auf dynamische Art und Weise versorgt.

Das 3,7 GB schwere Update beinhaltet außerdem auch eine neue Variante des Spielmodus Conquest. In dieser kämpfen zwei Teams bestehend aus jeweils 50 Gamern um bestimmte Ziele und müssen diese halten, ähnlich wie in Battlefield. Das Trainingsgebiet wurde indes in "Camp Jackal" umbenannt.

Alle Neuerungen in Update 23 im Überblick:

New content: the Skorpion

Added a new handgun, the Skorpion

The Skorpion spawns on all maps

Single fire and full auto fire mode

Uses 9mm ammo, it can load up to 20 bullets and 40 with an Extended Magazine

It takes red dot sight, suppressor, vertical foregrip, half grip, light grip, laser sight, UZI stock, pistol extended magazine

Also available in the Training mode

Lobby patch notes

Added Patch Notes to the lobby. They can be viewed in a popup by clicking the Patch Notes icon in the top right.

Videos included in the patch notes cannot be played directly in the client.

When clicking on a video, an external browser will open to play the video.

Gameplay

Decreased recoil of the P18C.

Toned down the opacity of the blue zone so that it less difficult to see through.

Mitigated an issue where the blue zone’s opacity difference was too strong depending on the map and weather type.

UI/UX

Added an on-screen dynamic key map guide which changes based on the gameplay situation.

The guide appears above the minimap.

The guide is set to “On” by default, but can be switched off in Settings > Gameplay.

We’ve improved the control of wheel menu, making it easier for players to select items.

We’ve improved the Page Up/Page Down reticle changing functionality of red dot sight, holographic sight and 2x/3x scopes.

Selections are now on a loop, so players can press one button to cycle through the options.

The name of the player being watched while spectating teammates, in observer view, or killer spectating will now appear in the top left corner of the screen.

World

Made fixes and improvements to Training Mode

Optimized moving targets. Basic function is same as before but the appearance is slightly changed.

Limited the maximum spawns of water vehicles (boat, aqua rail) to 2

This is a temporary solution due to a performance issue, we will implement additional improvements in the future.

Reduced visual flickering of thin objects such as electrical wires.

Performance

Improved performance by mitigating an issue causing thin objects to flicker.

Optimised particles in rainy weather.

Supply system

Survival XP can now be earned while observing teammates.

This grants 50% less XP than while alive

Anti-cheat

Added the report player function to event mode games.

By pressing “R” key when spectating, you can report a player who previously killed you.

Players can report other players during a match by clicking the “Report” button on the death screen.

Up to 8 recent players who killed you will be displayed as available to report.

When reporting a teammate who killed you, the option to report for team killing will be displayed.

You can only make one report per player, per game.

Skins and items

Added multi-slot items as a new category.

These are single piece clothing items that require multiple slots to wear (Torso and Legs, for example).

If you try to wear a multi-slot item while wearing a single slot item in one of those slots, those items will be removed automatically.

Changed the reset time of the weekly random crate to Tuesday 5pm PDT (UTC 0).

Custom match

-Added a new game mode, War Mode: Conquest

This game mode sets two Platoons (up to 50 vs. 50) against each other to capture and hold objectives within an area. Your Platoon earns points as you hold these objectives and the team with the highest score wins.

Multiple options, including capture area circle size can be adjusted in the match options.

Added a few War Mode: Conquest related presets.

A detailed guide for recommended custom match settings for this mode will be announced in a separate article at a later date.

Replays are not yet available for War Mode: Conquest matches. This functionality will be added in a future update.

Added the option to invite friends to a custom game

Added an option to adjust damage ratios (from 0 to 500%) in custom game settings.

You can adjust the head, upper body, lower body, arm, or leg damage ratio from bullets and melee attacks.

You can also adjust the damage ratio from throwables.

Corrected issue with default configuration settings for killer spectating and red zone in Esports Mode.

Added “Camp Jackal” (Training Mode Map) as an available map for War Mode matches.

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue where players could use weapons while swimming if they kept pushing the weapon equip button near rocks.

Fixed some exploitable spots which allowed players to enter inside cliff faces.

Fixed the issue where in FPP when character holding throwables or ready to throw throwables is moving facing the sky, his/her hand flickers and moves around.

Fixed an issue which caused the screen to shake excessively when spectating or viewing the death cam of an opponent who was firing a weapon.

Fixed the issue where when freefalling out of the plane and pressing particular movement keys, certain animations didn’t play correctly.

Fixed the issue where the footstep sounds of players moving at low speed (walking when crouching) was not played to other players.

Fixed the issue where when click the “Play” button, game was frozen in the lobby.

Fixed the issue where world map and wheel menu could be opened at the same time.

Fixed the issue where a spot at the back of the truck and buggy would block bullets.

Fixed the issue where when plane flew around you, the sound of plane was not played.

Fixed an issue which caused waves to not be heard momentarily after unmuting the game sounds.