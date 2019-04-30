Das erst unlängst veröffentlichte Mortal Kombat 11 sieht sich aufgrund mehrerer Sachverhalte mitunter härterer Kritik von Spielern ausgesetzt. Jetzt reagieren WB Games und NetherRealm mit einer Entschädigung.

Wir berichteten ja bereits, dass Mortal Kombat 11 wegen dem Schwierigkeitsgrad in den Turm-Spielvarianten sowie dem verwendeten Wirtschaftssystem mitunter scharf von Spielern kritisiert wurde. WB Games reagiert nun mit ersten Änderungen in einem kommenden Patch und verspricht als Entschädigung außerdem auch kostenlose Koins für alle. Damit will man sich auch für das Spieler-Feedback bedanken.

Die Kritik drehte sich hauptsächlich um die Krypts sowie die Towers of Time im Spiel. Die Entwickler versprachen nun in Folge dessen, diese Spielaspekte neu auszubalancieren und zu überarbeiten. Erste Änderungen sind der unten folgenden Übersicht zu einem ersten Update zu entnehmen. Darüber hinaus bekommen Spieler kostenlose Koins, Hearts, Soul Fragments und Time Krystals spendiert, die für den ruppigen Spielstart entschädigen sollen.

"Wir wollen euch die bestmögliche Spielerfahrung liefern und arbeiten daran, die aktuellsten Updates und Patches auf allen Plattformen live zu schalten", heißt es seitens WB Games. "Die Probleme mit dem Schwierigkeitsgrad in den Towers of Time sind uns bewusst und obwohl wir schon erste Änderungen vorgenommen haben, möchten wir euch versichern, dass weitere auf dem Weg sind."

Auf PS4 und Xbox One sind die Goodies bereits verfügbar, auf Switch und PC sollen diese in der kommenden Woche folgen. Dazu zählen:

500.000 Koins

500 Hearts

1.000 Soul Fragments

1.000 Time Krystals

Die bislang bestätigten Änderungen im Überblick:

PS4/ Xbox One

We’re aiming to release the patch early next week. This patch will include: Reduce AI difficulty Increased Kurrency rewards in Towers of Time Thank you gift (500,000 Koins, 500 Hearts, 1,000 Soul Fragments and 1,000 Time Krystals)



Switch

For the Nintendo Switch, we have two patches in progress. We’re aiming to have the first patch in this series released in the next day or two. Character tuning to reduce difficulty in Towers of Time Reduce AI health to reduce difficulty in Towers of Time Reduce effects and frequency of most difficult modifiers in Towers of Time Overall improvements to stability

The second patch is in progress and we’ll let you know as soon as we have a release date. This update will include: Reduce AI difficulty Increased Kurrency rewards in Towers of Time Thank you gift (500,000 Koins, 500 Hearts, 1,000 Soul Fragments and 1,000 Time Krystals)



PC

For PC, we have two patches in progress. We’re aiming to have the first patch in the series released in the next day or two. This patch will include: Reduce effects and frequency of most difficult modifiers in Towers of Time Updates to character move values Overall improvements to stability, including crash fixes in menus and navigating UI Fixed a problem where the game would not load using certain keyboard configurations Fixed a problem where the game would not load due to non-English characters in the Windows user name

We’re aiming to release the next patch in the series early next week. This patch will include: Reduce AI difficulty · Increased Kurrency rewards in Towers of Time Thank you gift (500,000 Koins, 500 Hearts, 1,000 Soul Fragments and 1,000 Time Krystals)



