Monster Hunter World sorgt ja mittlerweile auch auf dem PC für Furore. In Kürze dürft ihr euch dort mit einem legendären Gegner messen.
Wie Capcom nun bekannt gegeben hat, wird es in Kürze ein großes Update für die PC-Fassung von Monster Hunter World geben, welches auch einen legendären Gegner mit sich bringen wird. Demnach dürft ihr es ab dem 22. November auf dem heimischen Recheknecht auch mit dem Elder Dragon Lunastra aufnehmen.
Bei Lunastra handelt es sich um eine weibliche Version von Teostra, einem weiteren Elder Dragon im Monster-Hunter-Universum. Wer Lunastra besiegt, wird sich einzigartige Waffen- und Rüstungs-Sets für den eigenen Jäger sichern können. Voraussetzung ist, dass ihr mindestens HR 16 oder höher erreicht habt. Die entsprechende Quest wird dann via Huntsman in Astera gestartet werden können.
Der begleitende vierte Patch auf dem PC ist indes ebenfalls ein großes Update. Neben grafischen Verbesserungen gibt es auch weitere neue Inhalte und mehr Individualisierungsoptionen für die Steuerung via Maus und Tastatur.
Die Änderungen des Updates im Patch-Log:
New Content
- Lunastra, a rare female Elder Dragon that litters the air with hot blue dust, arrives on Steam.
- There are reports of her travelling with her mate, Teostra.
- Her materials can be used to create new weapons, a unique armour set, and Palico armour.
- After completing the game (at HR 16 or higher), talk to the Huntsman in Astera to start the Event.
- A new specialised tool will be added: the Temporal Mantle.
- This garment nullifies damage from powerful attacks by automatically evading.
Major Additions
- DOF (Depth of Field) will be added to the Advanced Graphics Settings. This feature allows you to enable/disable the functionality to adjust focus by changing the camera distance.
- Vignette Effects will be added to the Advanced Graphics Settings. This feature allows you to enable/disable shading of screen edges by adjusting the brightness between the centre and peripheral areas.
- A preset function will be added to the Keyboard Settings, allowing you to save changes you made to the key configuration.
- On top of the regular “Default” Keyboard Settings, a “Default 2” option will be added for 5-button mouse controls.
- Various other additions and changes.
Bugfixes
- Fix for a bug where the custom radial menu stops working on keyboards after setting WASD keys for menu item selection under Keyboard Settings.
