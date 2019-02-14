Bereits vor einiger Zeit wurden die Nominierten in den 23 Kategorien der renommierten DICE Awards bekannt gegeben - und nun stehen auch die Gewinner fest. Dabei konnte vor allen Dingen das PS4-exklusive Action-Epos God of War abräumen.

Das Action-Epos God of War von Sony Interactive Entertainment und dem SIE Santa Monica Studio ist der große Gewinner der renommierten DICE Awards 2019. Bei der 22. Ausgabe der Preisverleihung konnte der PS4-Titel die Auszeichnung in satten neun Kategorien einheimsen, darunter auch die in der Königskategorie, dem Game of the Year.

Weitere wichtige Kategorien, die God of War gegen die namhafte Konkurrenz für sich entscheiden konnte, sind unter anderem Game Direction, Game Design und Story. Bemerkenswert: Während God of War gleich neun Awards mit nach Hause nahm, schaffte es mit Celeste nur ein weiterer Titel, in mehreren Kategorien erfolgreich zu sein. Das Indie-Abenteuer wurde Action Game of the Year und heimste zudem die Auszeichnung Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game ein.

Die DICE Awards werden jährlich von der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) verliehen, die über 30.000 Mitglieder umfasst. Alle diesjährigen Gewinner im Überblick: