Die E3 2019 ist in den Büchern und in Los Angeles waren wieder etliche Top-Titel zu sehen, die 2019 oder 2020 erscheinen sollen. Die besten gezeigten Spiele haben nun wieder die Chance, einen der begehrten E3 Game Critics Awards abzuräumen.

Bereits morgen sollen die Gewinner der E3 2019 Game Critics Awards bekannt gegeben werden. Dabei handelt es sich um die begehrten Auszeichnungen für die besten Spiele der wichtigen Branchenmesse, die Mitte des Monats in Los Angeles in den Vereinigten Staaten über die Bühne ging. Im Vorfeld wurden nun die Nominierten in den einzelnen Kategorien bekannt gegeben.

Wichtig dabei: Zur Wahl stehen ausschließlich Titel, die für eine Dauer von mindestens fünf Minuten auch wirklich auf der Messe spielbar waren. Spiele, von denen lediglich Trailer gezeigt wurden, sind folglich nicht mit von der Partie, darunter beispielsweise Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel's Avengers oder Halo Infinite.

Die Nominierten im Überblick:

Best of Show

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)

Doom Eternal (id/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix/Square Enix for PS4)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)

Best Original Game

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna for PC, Xbox)

Bleeding Edge (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)

Control (Remedy/505 Games for PC, PS4, Xbox)

John Wick Hex (Bithell Games/Good Shepherd for Mac, PC)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Best Console Game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix/Square Enix for PS4)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo EPD/Nintendo for Switch)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA for PS4, Xbox)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PS4, Xbox)

Best PC Game

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)

Control (Remedy/505 Games for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Doom Eternal (id/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (MachineGames/Arkane/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru/Oculus Studios for PC)

Lone Echo 2 (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios for PC)

Minecraft Earth (Mojang/Xbox Game Studios for Android, iOS)

Phantom: Covert Ops (nDreams/Oculus Studios for Oculus Quest, PC)

Sniper Elite VR (Just Add Water/Rebellion for PC, PS4)

Best Hardware / Peripheral

Sega Genesis Mini (Sega)

Smach Z (Smach)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Microsoft)

Best Action Game

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Doom Eternal (id/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (MachineGames/Arkane/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)

Best Action-Adventure Game

Control (Remedy/505 Games for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo EPD/Nintendo for Switch)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)

Best Role-Playing Game

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (CyberConnect2/Bandai Namco for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix/Square Enix for PS4)

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Pokemon Sword and Shield (Game Freak/The Pokemon Co. for Switch)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Best Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)

F1 2019 (Codemasters for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)

GRID (Codemasters for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Best Sports Game

E-Football Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (Konami for PS4, Xbox)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega for Switch)

Madden NFL 20 (EA Tiburon/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Roller Champions (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft for PC)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (Wicked Witch/Forgotten Empires/Tantalus/Xbox Game Studios for PC)

Desperados 3 (Mimimi Games/THQN for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo for Switch)

John Wick Hex (Bithell Games/Good Shepherd for Mac, PC)

Phoenix Point (Snapshot Games for Mac, PC, Xbox)

Best Family / Social Game

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver for PC, PS4)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega for Switch)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Xbox Game Studios for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox)

Pokemon Sword and Shield (Game Freak/The Pokemon Co. for Switch)

Best Online Multiplayer

Bleeding Edge (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (MachineGames/Arkane/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch Xbox)

Best Independent Game

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna for PC, Xbox)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver for Linux, Mac, PC)

FALL GUYS (Mediatonic/Devolver for PC, PS4)

John Wick Hex (Bithell Games/Good Shepherd for Mac, PC)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna for Switch)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix for Mac, PC, PS4)

Fortnite (Epic for Android, iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)

Special Commendation for Graphics

One Award Winner,TBA Thursday, June 27