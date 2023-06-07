News - Counter-Strike 2 : Endlich eine neue Map, die hat aber einen Preis
- PC
Seit geraumer Zeit befindet sich Counter-Strike 2 in der geschlossenen Testphase. Bisher war lediglich eine Map spielbar, der allseits beliebte Klassiker Dust2. Doch selbst die beste Karte geht einem irgendwann auf die Nerven. Mit dem neuen Update sorgt Valve für Abhilfe und dreht noch an einigen anderen Schrauben.
Bis heute gehört Counter-Strike zu den beliebtesten Online-Shootern überhaupt. Seit 2012 ist Global Offensive am Netz, die aktuelle Version. Doch im März startete das heiß erwartete Counter-Strike 2 in eine geschlossene Testphase, in der ihr bisher lediglich auf einer Map unterwegs seid: Dust2. Nicht die schlechteste Wahl, aber irgendwann nutzt sich jede Karte ab.
Doch Valve hat gute Neuigkeiten für alle Glücklichen, die Zugriff auf das Spiel haben. Mit Mirage findet ein weiterer Fan-Liebling seinen Weg auf die Test-Server. Allerdings müsst ihr dafür einen unschönen Umstand in Kauf nehmen: Dust2 fliegt vorerst raus. Ihr müsst euch also weiterhin mit einer einzigen Map zufriedengeben.
Das erste große Update für Counter-Strike 2 ändert aber auch einige andere Sachen. So hat Valve das Kaufmenü überarbeitet, alle Fans des Kreis-Menüs müssen nun ganz stark sein. Dieser gehört nämlich der Vergangenheit an, stattdessen erwartet euch ein ähnlicher Auswahlbildschirm wie bei Valorant. Ihr dürft aber im Hauptmenü euer Loadout anpassen und entscheiden, welche Waffen sich dort finden. Außerdem gibt es eine Refund-Option, mit der ihr innerhalb der Kaufzeit einen Fehlkauf rückgängig machen könnt.
Mit den Workshop-Tools bietet Counter-Strike 2 jetzt auch mehr Anpassungsoptionen und Möglichkeiten, eigene Inhalte zu erstellen. Beispielsweise nennt Valve Waffen-Finishes, Sticker und Maps.
Damit ist noch nicht das Ende des Updates erreicht, die Patchnotes fallen mehr als umfangreich aus. Beispielsweise gibt es Änderungen bei den Rauchgranaten, Animationen und Sub-Tick-System.
Die umfangreiche Liste der Änderungen findet ihr nachfolgend in englischer Sprache:
[ WEAPONS ]
- The player loadout has been revised:
- Players have 1 Starting Pistol slot, 4 Pistol slots, 5 Mid-tier slots (previously "SMGs" and "Heavy"), and 5 Rifle slots, per team.
- Assign any (side-appropriate) weapon to any slot within its category.
- Supports drag-and-drop and has been redesigned to fit in on a single screen.
- The in-game buy menu interface has been revised:
- The wheel has been replaced with a grid showing all purchase options at the same time.
- Teammate purchases are displayed on the buy menu.
- Weapon "stats" display has been replaced with simple straightforward descriptions.
- Players can now refund any purchase that was purchased in the same round and has not been used.
- Existing CS:GO items on the Steam Community Market can be inspected in Counter-Strike 2.
[ SUB-TICK ]
- Sub-tick movement is now more precise and less "floaty" (per player-feedback).
- Releasing movement keys now correctly convey their sub-tick timing.
- The top player of a triple-stack can now shoot.
- Fine-tuned weapon aim punch recovery to be latency-independent during sub-tick recovery on the client.
- Fine-tuned view punch camera shake effect during shooting to be both latency-independent and synchronized with all other sub-tick shooting effects on the client.
[ VOLUMETRIC SMOKE ]
- Improved lighting/rendering when smoke overlaps multiple distinctly lit regions.
- HE grenade effect times on smoke has been reduced.
- Shotguns now create larger holes in smoke volumes.
[ ANIMATION ]
- Adjustments to the viewmodel 'inspect' to remove animation popping.
- Several viewmodel and blending animation fixes.
- Improved traversal animation.
- Jumping into the air and running off a ledge is now differentiated to allow for separate character motion.
[ SOUND ]
- Player's own footstep sounds are now predicted on the client for a latency-independent experience.
[ RENDERING ]
- Improved performance and responsiveness in windowed and full-screen windowed modes.
- Fixed several bugs and rendering artifacts.
[ INPUT ]
- Fixed bug that would cause input to become permanently broken when multiple commands were bound to one key. Multi-binds are back, except for jump-throw binds (which are now a skillful part of CS).
- Commands bound to mouse wheels will now be reliably executed.
- Fixed bug that would cause input to execute incorrectly after taking over a bot in practice mode.
- Inspecting weapons is now predicted on the client for a more responsive experience.
[ VAC ]
- VAC will now live ban and gracefully terminate the match at the end of the round (unless it was the last round and the cheater lost).
- The match will not affect any participants' Skill Group.
- Players that were not lobbied with the VAC-banned player will earn XP for match.
